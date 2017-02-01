'Yield On Cost' Can Be Misleading For DGI Investors

However, this figure does not add any value in the investing process, yet it is also likely to mislead some investors.

Many investors who follow the dividend-growth investing [DGI] strategy tend to monitor a parameter called "yield on cost" in order to track their performance. While dividend yield is the ratio of the dividend to the current stock price, the yield on cost is the ratio of the dividend to the initial purchase price of the stock. Therefore, as the purchase price of a stock remains constant, growing dividends result in an increasing yield on cost. In this article, I will analyze why it is misleading to focus on the yield on cost.

First of all, all investors need to monitor their annual returns, i.e., how much their portfolio grows or shrinks in value. They need to perform this task in order to evaluate their performance and check whether their strategy is performing as expected or it should be corrected. If they additionally monitor the yield on cost, then they essentially double-count the growth of their portfolio. For instance, if a portfolio that consists of dividend-paying stocks appreciates by 10% in a year, then it is only natural to expect that the dividends will increase by 5%-15% and hence the yield on cost is likely to increase at the same rate. Double counting is certainly not an efficient way to evaluate the performance of a portfolio.

In addition, investors should continuously monitor the current dividend yield of their portfolio, not the yield on cost, in order to evaluate all the available options. Thus they will be able to determine whether a stock in their portfolio should be replaced with another stock. For instance, if a stock offers a lower current dividend yield and a lower dividend growth rate than another stock, then investors may be well served to replace the former with the latter. Of course the dividend yield and the dividend growth rate should not be the only two criteria for a stock purchase but they are particularly essential to DGI investors. All in all, yield on cost is useless and may be misleading when evaluating the different options available in the market.

It is also worth noting that in a typical DGI portfolio, which consists of many dividend aristocrats, the yield on cost becomes remarkably high after a few years and hence investors start to rest on their laurels after a while. The table below shows the current dividend yield and the yield on cost for Altria (NYSE:MO), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS), assuming that these stocks were purchased exactly 5 years ago.

Ticker Current yield Yield on cost MO 3.4% 8.4% MCD 3.1% 4.0% PEP 3.0% 4.9% PG 3.1% 4.2% GIS 3.1% 4.9%

Yield on cost essentially fulfills the "feel good" need of many investors. However, feeling good over past success definitely does not add any value in the investment process. Celebrating over the past is likely to lead investors to loosen their standards and thus make some investing decisions of inferior quality. Instead of adopting this risky mindset, investors should stay the course with their strict guidelines and keep identifying the best opportunities in the market.

To sum up, yield on cost becomes remarkably high after a few years in a typical DGI portfolio. However, as it has nothing to do with the current income-earning capacity of the portfolio; it is essentially a useless figure. In essence, it only serves to fill investors with pleasure over their past success, but this puts investors at the risk of loosening their standards and thus hurting their future returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.