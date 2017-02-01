Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Back In Bed?

Just like Monday, yesterday's early selling action in S&P and buying in the VIX gave way to calm and optimism.

In the comments section of yesterday's MVB, one of our commenters (aarc) sent a couple screen shots that were pretty interesting. Here's a segment of the first one; looks like the markets bounced pretty good yesterday off that lower channel line. Aarc says he's playing it pretty tight in here: thanks for chiming in, aarc!

As we enter trade this morning, there's been modest green more or less across the board in Asia and Europe. Apple shares are up 4% in pre-market after its earnings beat. Of course, Apple is the largest component of the S&P 500.

Article Shout-out

Today's shout-out goes to a piece done last week by ClearBridge Investments' Sam Peters, CFA. The piece is called "The Economic Growth Myth"

Mr. Peters demonstrates that since late 2013, the correlation between stock prices and US economic growth has actually been negative! He presses forward to discuss that investors have gotten excited about the now-famous "Trump reflation trade", and cautions us to remember that Mr. Trump was elected on Main Street, not Wall Street. As such, some of his policies may favor the labor force over the shareholder class. You can read it in four minutes, and it serves a good reminder of what has and has not driven the bull over the last few years.

Thoughts for Volatility Traders

We give a lot of discussion to the long side of the volatility trade. And that's fine. We agree with the masses that implied volatility is just too low right now.

That said, the winning trade of late - and over the last few years - has been short VIX, not long VIX. Surely this is not news for our readers.

Tomorrow we will feature discussion on the most popular of the VIX ETNs: iPath's VXX. Readers very likely know that VXX is not a suitable long-term investment vehicle.

The thing is: its inverse, XIV, just may be a good long-term play, but only if investors are responsible about how they own it. We received a comment yesterday from a doctoral student and prolific commenter here on Seeking Alpha, "bobcat2". Comment shown below:

Bobcat2 is correct insomuch as his idea has worked very well really since the inception of the XIV. And that's what's troubling.

While Bobcat2 may understand that one still has to be very careful even with how they use XIV, others may come (and likely already have come) to the fallacious assessment that XIV is a low-risk, high-return vehicle. Low-risk in the sense that if you just give it a year or so, you virtually cannot lose.

This concerns us, because it is the product of having lived through a low-vol regime. For the last five years, we have never endured sustain increases in volatility. The longest periods of market downside were last year's six-week span from early Jan through mid Feb, and before that 2012's May-June (which most people no longer even remember).

Call it central banks, or high-frequency traders, or calmed nerves or naivety or whatever you like, but the fact is that the last five years has always resolved itself with VIX being mercilessly beaten down in short order. That is the exception to equity investing, not the rule.

Please consider the fairly recent historical context before making outsized allocations to inverse-volatility products in your investment portfolios.

We'll close this part of the bulletin out with the term structure:

Front-end looks pretty brutal from the standpoint of contango.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

As we write this near market open, ES trades at 2279; overnight trading range was 2274.50-2281.50, fairly modest. We'd still take range-bound as the base case, but it least appears SPX is taking a stab at retesting resistance.

Yesterday we updated the new trade that we initiated Monday. We brought up the idea of legging into a trade: not putting the entirety of a trade on all at once. Take a look at the commentary on the last couple days for a clearer perspective on what we're doing.

Remember, pricing can change rapidly between the time we write this and the time you read it. The goal here is for you to have an educational experience that can expand your skill set and perspective.

Thesis (Strategy):

Buy-the-Dip is still alive for now, but the market has over-reached. VIX could likely pick up soon, but it may yet be a couple weeks. Today's Fed minutes definitely could change that picture in a hurry, but the ongoing assumption is that VIX wants to trade low, and so we should let it.

We hypothesize here that any meaningful pullback would be instinctively bought up, at least initially. Our downside may therefore be limited due to market knee-jerk reactions built in over the past four years to buy any weakness.

We're going to "leg into" a long-volatility play whose sensitivity to time is positive rather than negative. In other words, rather than enduring a nasty contango with a long-VIX product, we could get positive exposure to both volatility and time.

For those who do not know, "legging into a trade" refers to the popular practice of gradually building into the overall position rather than trading all the desired options legs at once.

Tactics (How to Play it): Adding the new leg

We'll set a trade that we can watch play out over the next couple weeks, so that we can examine its features and behavior in bite-sized pieces.

From Monday and Tuesday's bulletins:

As an initial position that we'd like to build into, we recommended the following on Monday:

Sell the Feb 2300 call against the end-of-Feb 2320 call for a modest credit.

Pair it with a sale of the Mar 2175 put

With the S&P trading lower yesterday (around 2270), we scaled the trade a second time with lower strikes (Lower by about 15 points) to the ones shown above

Below is the P&L exposure looks like today (solid line) and at the Feb expiration (dotted line).

"We're closer on the short call strikes now… what do you do?"

Nothing. You might consider taking this into account a bit with exactly which options you use for your second leg.

But honestly, this is why we sold those March puts in the first place: they act as a counterbalance should the market try to launch higher.

As we stated yesterday, "We have found over the last several months that the S&P never hesitates to find a reason, no matter how tenuous, to rally. We believe that this is index traders' first instinct (buy any weakness), and so we don't want to get too aggressive on readjusting strikes."

Selling the March puts gave us some leeway should the market suddenly kick lower, but it gave us some grace should the SPX try its old tired trick of rallying 'just cuz'.

"Should you scale in for a third time?"

You sure could. But we want to push ahead for the purposes of showing you something different today. If you were going to scale again, I'd readjust all the strikes more or less back to where they were on Monday's original trade. This would "dollar cost" up all your strikes.

"What's the P&L look like?"

With the ES at 2279.50 as we write this, the two call spreads trade at mid credit of $5.50:

And the two puts trade at $18.25

The grand total is a credit of $23.75, which is a modest profit for us from the $25.00 credit we scaled in at.

"What's your current Greek exposure on the trade?"

For the position as it stands, these are the sensitivities of the position to changes in price (Delta/Gamma), implied vol (VEGA), and time (Theta).

Recall that our goal was to leg into a position that had positive exposures to both time and volatility.

If we really had a mind to create more of a "VIX-like" exposure, we could do so by trading horizontal spreads to the down side. This would reduce the delta on the trade, giving it a more favorable profile to changes in price if the market swung lower.

Not that we've got a crystal ball, but we're reasonably comfortable with the current exposure we have to delta for the time being. We tend to let things that are working keep working, rather than snapping defeat from the jaws of victory.

Our original goal, however, was to create a spread with positive exposure to both time (Theta) and volatility . We look good on the time component, not so great on Vega.

We want to add something that's fairly gradual, but that kicks the Vega higher. We propose the following:

Buy 2 of the Mar Apr 2150 Calendar Spread for a debit of $10.50 each. This looks like:

Buy 2 April 2150 puts

Sell 2 March 2150 puts

The profile on the calendar spread visually looks like so:

Source: Interactive Brokers

It's core exposures at present are as follows:

This second leg has a negative exposure to price changes in SPX (negative delta), a modestly positive gamma at these levels (a good thing), a negative theta, and a vega of 5.99.

Doing this trade twice would flip our overall vega from -3.6 to positive 2.4.

Our delta would swing into negative territory, which would be good if the SPX were to drop.

Mechanics (Entering the second leg)

This is a straightforward trade to enter.

Depending on how greedy you are, you may set a lower limit price to see if you could pull off at a lower price:

In pre-market open, the bid-ask is a bit wide; you could definitely get this done easily somewhere at the mid, especially during regular hours.

Remember, this is not a leg that you absolutely need to add. Hold out for a better price if you like (within reason). We're fairly confident we'd be able to get this done for $9.00 at some point today. No guarantees of course, but nothing wrong with reaching.

Practical Side Note

Now, you have better things to do than to sit at your screen with your fingers crossed. Just put the order in and come back and visit it every so often. You'll likely get filled. If you don't, either pay up or adjust your strikes to potentially get a better deal.

Last Thoughts

We think it could be defensible scale into the first leg of this trade a final time before initiating the second leg we've proposed. We're honestly moving ahead more for the benefit of exposition rather than pure tactics. So far the trade has been modestly profitable, but remember that these are theoretical trades chosen for their ability to act as guides for strategy, tactics and mechanics. You can (and should) consider altering the strategy to suit your own needs and views.

Disagree in the comments section if you don't like this legging process (or even the way that we're legging). Anything you would have done differently? Shout it out!

We hope you come to view these bulletins as a valuable resource that advances the way you understand markets.

What do you think?

As our ongoing parting note, our goal in writing here is never to get you to agree with us on strategy (in this particular case: sell time, leg into a long vol position). In fact, we love to hear comments from people with different views! Our goal is definitely not to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). Rather, the ongoing goal is to walk readers who wish to expand their current set of tools by following trades that could potentially match their own market outlook. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!

