Electrolux's (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 1, 2017 3:00 am ET

Executives

Catarina Ihre - IR

Jonas Samuelson - Chief Executive Officer

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

David Vos - Barclays

Jack O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan

Matthew Spurr - RBC Capital Markets

James Moore - Redburn Partners

Bjorn Enarson - Danske Bank

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Jonas Samuelson

Welcome everyone to the presentation and discussion of the Fourth Quarter of and Full Year 2016 Results. With me today, I have our CFO, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, and our Head of IR, Catarina Ihre.

Let's begin and turn to our presentation. We will start with a summary of the full year in 2016 Electrolux achieved total sales of SEK 121 billion. We had positive sales in our operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific in professional products driven by good performance. Sales in North America was impacted by the private-label business and Latin America by the declining demand.

During the year however, we continued to drive an improved mix and raised prices in selected markets. The Group’s EBIT increased versus last year and the margin was 5.2% versus 3.9% in the previous year excluding the impact from GE. EMEA accounting for 31% of Group sales showed strong improvement.

Focus on premium branded products and cost efficiency contributed significantly to the results. Our North American operations representing 36% of net sales to a strong focus on profitability, improved efficiency and also benefited from raw materials. In Latin America, we continued to experience significant challenges due to the deterioration in the market and the sharp decline in consumer confidence. Price increases and cost measures have partly mitigated those challenges.

We concluded the year with a strong cash flow of SEK 9.1 billion and are entering the New Year with a strong financial position. Thus, the Board proposes an increasing of the ordinary dividend to SEK 7.50 per share. This reflects Electrolux’s commitment to deliver continued shareholder value in the short and long-term perspective.

As of 2017, Electrolux will pay the annual dividend split in two installments in the year. The first payment will be made following the AGM and the second during the fall. The proposed payment periods will facilitate a more efficient cash management.

Turning to Q4, performance improved across our businesses in the fourth quarter supported by continued focus on active portfolio management driving sales of higher margin products and cost efficiency gains. Our group operating income increased versus last year to SEK 1.6 billion and four of our business areas achieved an operating margin of about 6% in the quarter and in the last 12 months. For the Group, the operating margin was 5.0%.

In EMEA, our sales were in line with previous year and continued to gain market share within premium brands. The overall market environment in Europe was positive. In North America, improved product cost and operational efficiency combined with positive contribution from raw materials continued, which offset the price pressure in private-label volume declines.

Our operations in Asia-Pacific posted positive organic growth in the quarter with a significant improvement in operating income. In Latin America, the Brazilian and Argentinean markets continued to decline and affected both our top-line and earnings negatively and we ended the last quarter also with a strong cash flow.

Let’s go through some key market highlights during the quarter. So in December, Electrolux announced the agreement to acquire the leading water heater company in South Africa. The acquisition will provide a spec change for Electrolux in Southern Africa through the complementary product offering, access to important customer segments and by adding a strong distribution and service network in the region relevant for our other product categories. This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to drive profitable growth.

Moving to North America, Electrolux recently took on the Good Design award for two of its best-in-class products, the Frigidaire Gallery Cool Connected Air-Conditioner and the Electrolux Perfect Steam Washer. Both received the prestigious award that recognize its product design which exemplified topnotch quality, state-of-the-art functionality and cutting-edge aesthetics. So we are pleased to announce these two products have won the 2016 Good Design Awards.

Finally, as mentioned before, the launch of the AEG premium products in Europe is underway and has been perceived very well by customers. During the quarter, we started the launch in the German market and the plan is to gradually rollout to new markets in 2017.

Major Appliances EMEA showed stable trend – sales trend in the quarter and this was mainly driven by better product mix.

Demand for appliances was positive in most Western European countries except for the UK and demand in Eastern Europe showed strong growth in the quarter. However market demand weakened in Middle East and Africa.

Electrolux sales volumes were in line with previous year with positive growth in several key European markets. However, growth slowed down mainly due to the UK and Middle East Africa. Overall, Electrolux gained share in its premium branded business.

Product mix improved in the quarter as selective price increases were made to some extent offsetting the continued price pressure in the market. Operating income increased versus previous year and our EBIT margin reached 7.2% surpassing 6.7% in the past rolling 12 month period. This is an all-time high, strong mix and benefits from cost efficiencies contributed to the earnings development.

The depreciation of the Egyptian pound had a significant one-off impact on earnings in the quarter and price increases were implemented in Egypt to offset the currency headwind.

Let’s turn the page and talk about the market development in Europe. The European market continued to be positive in the fourth quarter. Total unit shipments increased by 3%. Demand in Western Europe was up 2% with volumes lower in the UK and Switzerland, but growth was strong in the Nordics, Iberia, and positive in Italy and France.

Following the depreciation of the British pound, price increases have been made but however the outlook for demand in the UK still remains uncertain. In particular since higher prices are now in effect in the market. Demand in Eastern Europe was up by 5.4%. Most markets in the region showed growth.

We expect the European markets to continue to be healthy in the 2017 and forecast around 1% for the full year based on our outlook from December. This reflects a stable demand trend but also the weakness in the UK. In the fourth quarter, our operations in North America continued to focus on profitability and showed earnings improvement.

As the North American market grew strongly in Q4 driven by Black Friday and increased promotional activities. Our branded business performed well and sales volumes were higher versus last year. Total sales however declined mainly related to lower sales under private-label but also due to continued promotional price pressure.

We’ve benefited relatively less from the market growth since there was a skew to laundry, which is relatively less predominant for us. Earnings in North America increased versus last year achieving an operating margin of 5.6% in the quarter and 6.2% for the year. The improved profitability was a result of our focus on product cost and efficiency and raw materials also contributed positively.

Let’s turn to the next slide and talk about the market development in North America. Market demand for our core appliances in North America picked up strongly and was 12% in the last quarter of the year. For the full year 2016, market growth was 6%. With four consecutive years of strong growth, we believe the market for appliances in North America will remain positive and we expect to see economic fundamentals supporting growth in the industry. For the full year 2017, we expect the North American market to grow by 2% to 3%.

Let’s turn to Latin America. Demand for appliances in the region deteriorated again in the quarter and the macroeconomic situation remained weak. Market volumes in Brazil and Argentina declined while demand in Chile was slightly positive.

Additionally, Electrolux’s volumes were negatively impacted by retailer destocking in Brazil. The challenging market conditions continued to affect our operations negatively in the fourth quarter. The reduction in retail inventories also affected our performance.

In the quarter, Electrolux’s volumes and mix declined while prices were somewhat higher versus last year. To compensate for the weak markets, our team has taken actions for additional structural measures, which has required some cost in Q4. This was to adapt our operations to lower market volumes and to mitigate the underabsorption of fixed cost in production and overheads.

I am pleased to announce that Ricardo Cons who has been acting Business Area President appointed Head of the Business Area President since October was today announced as permanent in the position.

So let’s turn the slide and talk about operations in Asia-Pacific. Market demand in all three sub-regions in Asia-Pacific is estimated to have been positive in the fourth quarter. Our organic sales growth was driven by strong volumes in Southeast Asia. New launches and better product mix across all regions also contributed.

Earnings in Asia-Pacific increased and margins reached 7.1% in the quarter and 6.7% for the last rolling 12 months. Both Australia and Southeast Asia contributed positively mainly due to favorable mix development and increased cost efficiency.

Going forward, we will continue to focus sales on new products and rollout premium brands such as AEG to drive profitable growth in the region.

Let’s continue with Small Appliances. During the quarter, the Small Appliances business continued to execute active portfolio management activities, primarily focused on North America and Latin America. Our volumes in Europe continued to grow profitably while sales volumes for the segment in North America and Latin America continued to decline.

During the quarter, the Eureka brand in the US was divested to Midea Group. In total, our organic sales declined by 4%. Operating income increased compared to Q4 previous year which was impacted by SEK 190 million in charges related to measures to restore profitability.

During this quarter, we intensified our efforts within the cost reduction program. The positive gain from the divestment on Eureka has been offset by costs related to this program. For the year, the business area delivered an EBIT margin of 2.9%. As of 2017, Small Appliances changes its name to Home Care and Small Domestic Appliances.

Let’s flip page and cover more of these highlights. As just highlighted from 2017 and onwards, the business area Small Appliances will change its name to Home Care and Small Domestic Appliances. With this change, we will further develop our offering. This underpins our strategic priorities to develop the Electrolux offering around healthy well-being within the home and grow our presence in floor care, air care and water care.

We aim to further spur the growth through a holistic approach to best-in-class consumer experience. We are looking forward to create a unique well-being ecosystem driven by connectivity, simplified consumer interaction and enhanced user benefits to our end-customers. The financial reporting will remain unchanged for the business area.

Now, let’s turn to our Professional business. Professional products showed a strong performance in Q4 and posted an organic growth above 7%. Sales growth was driven by Western Europe, North America and Japan. As mentioned previously, we have increased investments to support profitable growth in key markets and new businesses.

Our Professional business achieved a strong EBIT margin above 15% in the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes and good execution. The business achieved an EBIT margin of 13.9% for the year, a strong record performance. And now, I would like Anna to go into the numbers and go through the financials and cash flow in the fourth quarter. Please, Anna.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Thank you, Jonas. Okay, let’s start with the financial overview. Organic sales were down 3% in the quarter, mainly due to decline of the volumes in Latin America. Decline in the private-label volumes in North America and the active program of exiting less profited products in small appliances.

Pricing in several markets was under pressure in the quarter. The currency translation impact was positive 3.9% and acquisitions contributed with 0.2%. This resulted in reported sales growth of 1.1%.

Total gross operating income, which is defined as net sales minus cost of goods sold, increased slightly versus Q4 last year and translated into gross margin of 20.4%. For the full year, the gross margin improved from 19.1% to 20.9%.

Earnings were up compared to last year, driven by continued good performance and cost improvement across most of our business areas. Last year’s EBIT of a negative SEK 202 million was impacted by costs related to GE. Excluding that impact, EBIT increased by 11% versus Q4 last year. The EBIT margin increased to 5%, compared to 4.6% excluding GE costs for the quarter and to 5.2% for the full year from 3.9%, again excluding GE, an increase of 1.3 percentage points.

The financial net was impacted by the depreciation of the Egyptian pound of approximately SEK 170 million in the quarter. In the same quarter previous year, our finance net had a funding cost impact of SEK 187 million for the not completed GE deal.

Cash flow was strong in the quarter with contribution from earnings improvements and favorable development of upgrading assets and liabilities. The effective tax rate was impacted by a positive revaluation of the deferred tax assets at the end of the year and was 19.5% for the full year.

Earnings per share increased in the quarter and was at SEK 4.43. The full year EPS showed a strong increase from SEK 5.45 to SEK 15.64.

Let’s move to the sales and earnings bridge on the next slide. Let’s start with the organic growth. Volume price mix resulted in a negative impact of SEK 408 million on operating income in the fourth quarter. Price was a key negative driver due to price pressure in North America and Europe which was partly offset by price increases in Latin America.

Volumes were negatively impacted by the decline in Latin America, decline in private-label volumes in North America and the portfolio management activities across the business areas. These effects were partly offset by positive contribution from mix.

The impact from raw materials in the quarter was positive at SEK 160 million. Moving to the net cost efficiency, this shows an improvement of SEK 556 million comprised by the positive impact of productivity work and efficiencies throughout the Group.

To summarize, we have the margin dilution of 1.3 percentage points from the organic part which was offset by a positive 1.7 points in contribution from net cost efficiencies. In addition, we had a positive 0.5 percentage points contribution from raw materials. The significant negative currency impact came in from the Egyptian pound and the British pound.

The SEK 1,849 million in the other column, mainly relates to the positive delta for GE cost and charges for Small Appliances in the fourth quarter EBIT last year.

Let’s go to the sales and earnings bridge for the full year. Volume price mix resulted in a positive impact of SEK 311 million on operating income for the full year. Volume was a key negative drive due to sales being impacted by the decline in Latin America, decline in private-label volumes in North America and the portfolio management activities.

These effects were fully offset by positive contribution from price mix. The negative – the impact from raw materials in the full year was approximately SEK 900 million. The net cost efficiency showed an improvement of SEK 1,670 million related to positive impact from productivity work and efficiencies.

The main drivers were purchasing and engineering savings, lower sourcing cost and savings in variable SG&A partly offset by investments in innovation.

In total, we had a margin accretion of 0.3 percentage points from the organic part. 0.7 percentage points contribution from raw materials and a 1.4 percentage point in positive contribution from net cost efficiencies. The significant negative currency effect stemming from the Egyptian pound, the British pound and the Brazilian Real.

The SEK 2,307 million in the other column mainly represent the positive delta from GE costs, restructuring cost of Small Appliances and the inventory write-down in Asia in the EBIT last year.

So let’s go to cash flow and move the slide. Cash flow in the fourth quarter increased versus the same quarter last year and amounted to SEK 2.6 billion. For the full year, cash flow was SEK 9.1 billion, which is an improvement of SEK 2.4 billion with the improvement in earnings mainly contributing.

Cash flow in the fourth quarter and the full year 2015 was negatively impacted by GE sales and costs. Our net operating working capital measured as inventories trade receivables and accounts payable continued to improve. The average net operating working capital in relation to average net sales for the year came down to 5.1% an improvement from 6.4% last year. The quarter was also impacted by a contribution of approximately 600 to the German pension fund.

Finally, let’s take a longer perspective on the cash flow. Similar to the historic trends, Q4 was a good quarter in the year, but not the best. For the reasons explained before, the current quarter has been strong in terms of cash flow. The strong cash conversion rate in 2015 and 2016 has given us a very strong balance sheet and means we have the defense and fire power to continue with our investments as well as additional strategic acquisitions.

I would also like to mention that in December 2016, Electrolux investment grade rating from S&P was upgraded from Triple B plus with a stable outlook to A minus with a stable outlook. And with that, I would like to hand back to you Jonas for summary and conclusion.

Jonas Samuelson

Thanks, Anna. Let’s move on and summarize this presentation with the outlook for Q1 and full year 2017. Looking ahead into the first quarter and the full year, we expect consumer demand to continue to drive growth in the appliance industry. We expect the positive demand trend in Western Europe to continue in most markets.

However, the outlook for the UK remains uncertain. In Eastern Europe, we expect the region as a whole to show growth. We anticipate demand in North America to remain positive for 2017 driven by a solid development in new housing starts and favorable consumer confidence. Although growth is expected to remain positive, it’s likely to be at a lower level than we’ve seen in the past three years.

Latin America continues to be weak and we expect demand in both Brazil and Argentina to be slightly negative, but with some signs of market stabilization in the region. Demand in East Asia showed some mixed pattern with an overall positive outlook. Australia has continued to show positive growth for several quarters, but we estimate the market to remain flat to slightly negative in 2017.

Now to our business outlook. In terms of overall sales volumes, we foresee a slight decline mainly related to the private-label business in North America. For EMEA, there are uncertainties in demand related mainly to the UK and Middle East and Africa, and we expect Asia-Pacific and Professional to continue a positive momentum in the next quarter. In Latin America, we expect to see a slight year-over-year volume decline.

In terms of price mix, we expect price pressure to continue in EMEA and North America driven by continued high promotional activities in the latter although offset by improving product mix. In Latin America, we expect the competitive price pressure in Brazil to continue. We expect to continue our focus to increase net cost efficiency and this will strengthen and benefit our operations going forward. We expect raw materials to have a negative net impact starting from the first quarter and about SEK 900 million for the full year of 2017 as previously communicated but there are some risks there.

With continued fluctuations in the currency markets and with the strengthening of the Brazilian Real, we see less impact from currencies in Latin America. The depreciation of the British pound and the Egyptian pound however has increased the headwinds for the year. Our intention is to mitigate this through price increases.

At current rates, we expect a positive general effect of SEK 40 million to SEK 50 million for Q1 and a negative SEK 150 million for the full year. Translation effects for Q1 and the full year are expected to be slightly positive. Our CapEx outlook remains in the range of SEK 4 billion.

And with that, I would like to pass it on to Catharina to open up for Q&A.

Catarina Ihre

Right. Good morning everyone. So with this, we’d like to open up for a Q&A session. And operator, could you please take the first question?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from Lucie Carrier of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lucie Carrier

Hi, good morning, Jonas, good morning, Anna and Catarina. Thanks for taking my questions. I will start with a one on shareholder returns and how you think about the cash in the balance sheet you ending the year pretty much net cash. You have increases through the ordinary dividend but the cash balance at the end of the year is probably higher than expected. Why didn’t you make the choice to go further in terms of shareholder returns? And is it also linked to your strategy in small appliances a bit more for on well being and health?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I think, first of all, I think the Board is showing a lot of confidence in our performance by a significant increase in the ordinary dividend and then of course the question is, with the very strong balance sheet we have, what is the most effective use of that capital and we do indeed see a lot of opportunities for value-creating M&A and of course there is a rapid opportunity for transition with new business model opportunities coming our way and we want to retain that the flexibility and the fire power to act on those. So that’s the rationale from the Board. Of course, we will not waste any money. We will invest only in value-creating M&A opportunities and if they don’t show up, then of course, excess cash will be returned to shareholders.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you. And I’ll have a second question regarding your exposure in Mexico and also in China and I was wondering if you could give us some color on your manufacturing capabilities in Mexico and China and specifically also how much of what manufacturing in countries is being then imported into the US? And this is of course in relation with the kind of the election of President Trump.

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So approximately, if you take the core white appliances in North America, about 20% is manufactured in Mexico and close to 80% in North America and the US. So we have a pretty good profile or in terms of manufacturing footprint compared to competition there. And some categories like microwave ovens and air-conditioners, and some other smarter categories are, let’s say more and more exclusively sourced in Asia, both for us and for competition. So, in terms of the profile, I think we are well positioned with the strong American brand in Frigidaire and predominantly manufactured in North America, but of course we have lot of flows back and forth both for components and finished goods.

Lucie Carrier

Are you able to give an indication of how much flows will be outgoing from Mexico, Asia into the US?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, not in total, but again, because it’s a combination of in and out and components of finished goods, but again, 80% of the core white is manufactured in North America with a combination of components from all over the world, but also of course, a lot of it in the US. So, of course, we can give more detail on that, but I don’t think our profile will vary much from the other domestic manufacturers in North America. Of course, we are much more heavily local than some of the international manufacturers.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you. And maybe my last question actually is going to be on Latin America. Of course and in the market it’s particularly difficult there and that has been the case of two years and I know for two years you have implemented different type of measures to try to kind of mitigate the headwinds. How much more can you reasonably do right now in LATAM? I mean, which type of additional initiatives can you take? Also thinking that at some point that that market should rebound?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I think that’s a fair question and the actions that we have taken now in Q3 and Q4, I think are, now the right norms to start to turnaround the business. I feel we have much better control of our structural cost, our product cost and very importantly, the mix that we offer in the market and I think the hits that we have taken are of course predominantly just from the impact of the market declines, but there is also a significant mix component in this where the demand has shifted down and we haven’t really had the right, let’s say content than costed offering there.

So it’s a combination of structural cost adjustments that we are making and the product offering with the right cost and right price points that we are making right now. So I have high confidence that we will turnaround the business here already in the short-term. Of course, the continued weak demand in the market will sort of cap the potential there, but I think we are doing the right thing.

Lucie Carrier

Just maybe as a follow-up, you said that…

Jonas Samuelson

I think we are now on question four, right? So, I think we have to move on.

Lucie Carrier

All right. Thank you.

Catarina Ihre

Could I just ask you to have one question a time, so as many from the audience as possible have the opportunity to ask questions.

Jonas Samuelson

And you’ll be able to come back.

Catarina Ihre

And absolutely, you’ll be able to come back, but I think that’s fair.

Jonas Samuelson

Okay. So, next questions.

Catarina Ihre

All right. Could we move on?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Catarina Ihre

Is Andre around?

Operator

Andre, if your line is on mute, please unmute your phone.

Catarina Ihre

If not I think we can move on to the next question, and we have Andre coming back if so.

Operator

Okay. Our next question comes from Johan Eliason of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Johan Eliason

Yes, hi, this is Johan. Just two small questions. You said Small Appliances becoming Home Care and Small Appliances. Are you moving in some Air Care business into that one from the other division. So, I think you did say that there were no reporting changes here, but I just want to confirm that. And then the second is, why do you expect CapEx to increase? And then what sort of CapEx are we talking about here? Thanks.

Jonas Samuelson

Okay, so I will take the first one and Anna will take the second. So, on the first, we will not sort of – the Air Care and small – Water Care categories are today kind of sold by both the previous Small Appliance sector in major. We will not move the responsibility for the sales and hence that financials stay the same.

But what we are moving is, that what we call the product line responsibility. So, in terms of generating the offer, generating the marketing communication, and making sure that we again develop this ecosystem off products that in combination provide a healthy well-being offer. So, in that sense, we are moving responsibility for the product creation, but not the commercial execution. And hence we are keeping them on the reporting asset for that. And I’ll move the CapEx question to Anna.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Yes. When it comes to CapEx, we invested slightly lower this year than we have guided and this is mainly related to timing of projects. So, for next year, that number will be then three points slightly higher and this is mainly process CapEx related to gaining cost efficiencies into next year and in the future, but also investments in new product offerings.

Johan Eliason

Okay, excellent. And there was just a minor question. You did end the full year on a 1.6 cost out – on net cost efficiency, which I think was a bit higher than you indicated previously, any reason there? Thanks.

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I am not sure it was higher than we guided, but the point is that, this is a huge, huge focus for us of course and it will remain so for the coming year. And we do have untapped or under explored opportunities mainly in North America and the Latin America that we will continue to try.

Johan Eliason

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you, Johan. Could we move on then to our next question please?

Operator

Of course. And our next question comes from David Vos with Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Vos

Good morning guys. One question from me on the apparent losses of market share in the US. I mean, the volumes there were very, very large for the market this quarter, yet organic growth disappointed again. That’s something we’ve seen over the past couple of quarters, but not in this dimension. Could you just help us bridge what is happening there again? So, we know what we can expect for the future. Thanks.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. So, we saw a total market growth of 12% in volumes in the quarter. Then of course, pricing was negative and that’s affecting net sales but not volumes. So, you cannot deduct that from the market growth as well and that’s for the first thing. Secondly, the growth was much larger in laundry than in our – let’s say strongest categories which are refrigeration and cooking.

So we – from, let’s say market mix perspective, we had – let’s say an unfavorable mix in the fourth quarter. And then thirdly, private-labels, right. So, we are – we have a relatively high proportion of sales in private-labels and that has been on the negative trend – significant negative trend in the third and the fourth quarter, which offsets volume gains in our branded business.

So, our branded business was up and if you do the correct market mix, let’s say versus our sales mix, we were only just below the growth rate of the market in that – in the same that way of looking at it. And of course, that in turn was the course of profit management, right. We are focusing on profitable sales and making sure our margin continues to improve. Our overall profit continues to improve.

David Vos

Thank you, so much. That’s very clear.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you. And can we have the next question then please?

Operator

The next question comes from Jack O'Brien of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jack O'Brien

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Raw materials, as I guess focus that a lot of people have and I notice your guidance for 2017 is unchanged. Can you just perhaps talk me through the risk factors I guess, since I’ve gotten through start of December, steel prices have been moving a bit higher so how plastics. So I will just be interested to understand the contingencies you have kind of incorporated in that number and how we should think about that if roadmaps continue to move on?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I think it is fair to say, and as I mentioned there is some risk to that $900 million, but and of course the markets are volatile, right. So, I do agree that in the short-term, both steel and chemicals and specifically in Europe have bounced up a bit more.

However, some of the input costs have at the same time gone down. So if you look at coking coal, scrap metal and a few things, that tend to impact the price of the finished goods over time, those have been moving down. So, that’s why we are not changing our guidance at this point, because we see various factors sort of offsetting each other in the market. But of course, there is indeed risk to the numbers.

Jack O'Brien

Okay, and just one more if I may, on the sort of slightly changed messaging around the M&A it seems slightly more a focus and perhaps previous. I would just be interested to understand to what extent you’d be happy to take sort of Group’s leverage keeping your unleveraged position at the moment and how should we read that?

Jonas Samuelson

Right, so, what we’ve communicated and still think is right is, a net debt-to-EBITDA of around two times is kind of the long-term sustainable level for us. So that means that we have a lot of capacity both for M&A and strong cash returns to shareholders.

I do think that, let’s say following the GE focus that we had, right, it’s taken a little while to refocus our M&A strategy and we have done that and it’s clear that there are plenty of interesting opportunities in Professional, as we’ve talked about before in emerging markets, and also I think in new interesting opportunities to accelerate our business transformation in the direction of connectivity, digitalization and so on. So there are quite a number of interesting opportunities that we are acting on right now.

Jack O'Brien

Great. Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Catarina Ihre

Could we move on to the next question then please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Andreas Willi of JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Willi

Yes, good morning everybody. My first question is on the profitability in Europe, if you strip out the Egypt’s revaluation that was very, very strong. Is this kind of a new level you think you’ll be able to maintain? Or was there anything unusually impacting on the processes side excluding Egypt in Q4 in terms of mix? For example, in the European margin performance.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I would say that the trend – the underlying trend in EMEA is continuing on a good level. I wouldn’t say that isn’t fairly accelerating and some – yes, some heavy lifting was done on the cost side to offset this significant impact on the currency and I don’t think that we can sort of straight-line out that those, let’s say short-term actions on discretionary spending and so on. So, yes, the underlying performance in EMEA remains very solid, but I think, straight-lining the – just picking out the pound effect and then saying this that the new level is a bit too high, too aggressive.

Andreas Willi

And my follow-up question is on the private-label business in the US which you mentioned, maybe you could give us an indication of where we are as a percent of total large appliance sales now and what’s the risk related to Sears, as we have seen Sears selling some of their other brands across in to one of your suppliers. Do you expect any movement on the Kenmore brand and kind of just how you frame those risks over the next 12, 18 months as Sears restructures?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So, private-label is a bit below 20% in total in North America and we don’t breakout the individual accounts there, but the total is around 20. And that has indeed been declining quite significantly during the year and we do expect that to continue. And I won’t comment on of course specific actions by our customers, but I will note that we have a long-term contract in the case of Sears that that we are sticking to and that they are sticking to as well.

Andreas Willi

Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you very much. Operator could we please have the next question?

Operator

The next question is from Matthew Spurr of Royal Bank Canada. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matthew Spurr

Yes, morning everyone. Just digging a little bit more into the US and the outlook. One question was on, you put - price pressure is still continuing, I think you said last time, perhaps as raw materials rising, you might see a change in behavior in promotional activity moderating. Do you think that’s still the case from today?

Jonas Samuelson

I think what I said is that, yes, but that typically comes with like a six to nine month lag, right, because just of the behaviors in the market and price list and all kinds of different things, the market behavior tends to be impacted by swings in raw material but with a lag.

Matthew Spurr

Okay. And then, the other thing I noticed on the out, but one competitor had a reasonably significantly higher outlook, maybe looking for 4% to 6% volume growth in North America. You are looking first sort of 2% to 3%. It’s probably common on what competitors said, but any sort of reads on why you are sort of significantly lower?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I mean, if you look at the last year, it was quite volatile quarter -to-quarter right, and if we look at the underlying, let’s say drivers, we’ve now had four years of very significant growth and we do expect the moderation.

We called it a 2% to 3%. We’ll see what happens. There are many different factors driving demand potentially upwards and downwards going forward. So we think it’s better to be a little bit prudent to see where things are going and if necessary, we’ll of course adjust our outlook as the year, kind of goes along.

Matthew Spurr

Great. Thanks very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you. I think we have a few other questions on the line. So please go ahead.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from James Moore of Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Moore

Yes, good morning everyone Jonas, Anna, and Cat. Can I ask a question on productivity and saving? So, the SEK 1.6 billion you’ve guided to before Christmas, I guess, it’s before inflation of bigger number and if I assume SEK 1 billion or SEK 1.2 billion of inflation, that’s about a SEK 2.6 billion, SEK 2.8 billion number, two and a bit percent of revenue which seems to me quite a bit higher than where I think we’ve seen in the past excluding things like DoE in Memphis.

And I wonder if the ratio, let’s say, 2.25% of sales, that gross number, could you say how that ratio differs by division and what degree of visibility and confidence you have on that and how much is kind of modernization, 2.0 versus other specific headcount actions?

Jonas Samuelson

Right, so, I won’t break it down in detail, but of course we have as I indicated, untapped potential in both North America and in Latin America and we have a very, very strong focus on cost efficiency there as everywhere else, but more concrete opportunities in the short-term there. So that’s where we are putting our focus.

I think that the savings that we are projecting are very much in line, what we were doing this year and, yes, the mix will shift a little bit and some of the sources will shift a bit as well, but what we are doing is, really taking a holistic cost perspective of material cost, conversion cost, logistics and warranty cost, as well as the more structural cost elements of, let’s say factory overhead and operational and structural cost and we do see both an opportunity and very much a need to have a strong program of continuous improvement and continuous cost excellence in all aspects of our cost structure. And if there is a change, it maybe that we are really focusing on continuous improvement and efficiency in all of our cost progress.

James Moore

Very helpful. Could I maybe follow-up on a related issue? I suppose the other side of the savings of the challenges and price versus raw material seems to me a big run. And you talked about a bit of risk on 2017 raw material impact, and then if you can concise that and I am more thinking of the year after, full year 2018, if we were just at current metal prices, would that be another SEK 500 billion to drop in, in 2018 due to the timing of contract lag et cetera?

And are you concerned about the acceleration in US promotional intensity, trading down, coming at the same time with the raw material? And then can you help us think a little bit about that?

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. I think on the raw material side, it’s difficult to impossible to speculate about 2018 at this point. We do see a fair amount of volatility both in steel and in chemicals and we see a little bit of a – in the short-term here, divergent pattern in terms of steel prices versus input cost for steel and that’s why we are saying, yes, there is risk, but there is also let’s say opportunities in terms of the market price for the finished material.

So, I don’t want to blow this up. It’s not – we are not talking about major risks to the indication, but of course, the market is moving and a little bit in different direction. So, we do have a fair amount locked in, but I would say, less than we typically have just because of these diverging market factors. So we have a little bit more open this year than we would typically have.

James Moore

Thanks, Jonas.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you James. Should we move on to the next question please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Bjorn Enarson of Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bjorn Enarson

Thank you. Looking at your European outlook, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, how much have you – or what’s your view on the UK looking for 2017 and how much is that putting pressure on your full year outlook? And also if you could put the European outlook towards your own addressable market if you would grow less or more than the market?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So, first UK then. We do – it’s a little bit interesting, because the market has actually been more resilient than we would have assumed originally given the – given Brexit and given the currency hit.

Now, what’s happening right now is that, us and others have raised prices and not just in appliances I think the other industries as well, so the question then is what happens to inflation and demand in the UK and I fear that or we fear that we haven’t seen the full impact of that in the UK yet. And that’s why we are a bit conservative in terms of our outlook for the UK. We are not publishing a specific number, but we are expecting that market to be down for the year.

Bjorn Enarson

And that’s part of the 1% for us.

Jonas Samuelson

And when it comes to the rest of Europe, as indicated by a 1% guidance, we do see growth, but we also see a lot of, let’s say political volatility and risks in the market. So we don’t want to call that too high at this stage. We have the elections in many big countries in Europe and that usually creates a little bit of volatility. So that’s why we are – let’s say, that positive, but tampered in our outlook for Europe. Sorry, your second question, I dropped it.

Bjorn Enarson

If you could, if you take your addressable markets in Europe, is that’s similar or is that’s reflected by the market outlook or I guess you have a little bit of a less exposure to the UK then? What they stand for in total Europe?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, yes, a little bit less behind us, yes, no, I think we are on a positive trend in Europe, right. We are gaining market share in our premium business. We are launching the new AEG range that will rollout over the course of the year. So we are definitely optimistic and positive in terms of our ability to continue to gain profitable share in Europe. So, yes, we are positive on that.

Bjorn Enarson

And if I just shortly can come back to private-label, you talked about the trend to little bit less than 20% exposure in North America. What was it the year ago?

Jonas Samuelson

I don’t have the exact number, but it’s going down. It’s going down.

Bjorn Enarson

Yes, thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you. We have room for two more questions, before let’s turn to summarize the quarter. So please go ahead.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Karri Rinta of SHB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Karri Rinta

Yes, thank you. And I would like to start by going back to the net cost efficiencies because you are – for this year you are guiding roughly the same net cost efficiencies that you achieved last year. But if I look at the last year 2016, that was probably held to a large extent by the difficulties that you had in the US in the first half of 2015.

So I guess, you have discussed North America and Latin America has a source for further cost savings. But maybe, where does that incremental potential now come from that will be equal in size than that sort of North American improvement for 2016 and do you see any maybe broadly, how do you see the first half of 2017 versus the second half of 2017 when you bake in the input costs, your savings and any price pressures that you see? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I think I’ve tried to answer that one already. So I’ll give Anna a try and see if she can do a better job.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

What we’ve seen is potential two point there in North America and Latin America and this is both in purchasing savings and in operational structural cost and we see – we tend to see that the cost savings are a little bit backloaded. So we’d probably see a bit more savings coming in the second half of 2017 versus the first half.

Karri Rinta

All right, thanks and then a very quick follow-up. If I would try to estimate how much tax you pay in the US, would I just – would I be in the right ballpark if I just look at the share of EBIT as a share of overall Group EBIT? Or is there something that I would need to take into account?

Jonas Samuelson

Anna.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

This is not something we comment specifically on.

Karri Rinta

All right, thanks.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Thanks.

Catarina Ihre

All right. Could we have our final question and I think Andre is back on line now before we hand back to Jonas. So please?

Operator

Yes, it’s Andre from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Andre Kukhnin

Hi, can you hear me? Hello, could you hear me?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, we hear you. Go ahead.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Yes, we hear you.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. Sorry about that. Yes, could I just come back to Brazil and what you said there on destocking by distributors. Could you quantify that? And also, could you please quantify the size of the charge or kind of the restructuring cost that you took through the operating line in there please? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I’ll try and do that. So, obviously, as we noticed, we had a quite significant decline in the region in the fourth quarter and that was a bigger decline than the total market. But actually, we had a stable just likely positive retail market share.

So actually the – I would say, the entire decline of over and above the market was, because of retail inventory reductions and that was again mainly in Brazil and really concentrated in our biggest customer in Brazil which had a very, very tight inventory management in the quarter. So we think that is behind us now or we know that that’s behind us and we expect to be in line or better than the market going forward.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. And the size of the charge or restructuring?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, it’s around SEK 100 million.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. Thank you. And can I just ask a more broader question, I think it’s lot to the North American pricing, obviously, Q4 last year got very promotional, very competitive. From what you see in the market now and how sort of the post-promotional periods, would you say it’s normalizing? Is the market kind of back to normal pricing dynamics or is there a kind of an imprint now less that we should be aware of for 2017 from that particular strong promotional period in the end of 2016?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, well, first of all, I think that of course, the fourth quarter in general is always more promotional than the other quarters. So, yes, there is not a straight-line, sort of from that into the first quarter. I would say that that for sure will be less promotional. And we’ll see. It’s early days and, but I do expect continued promotional pressure. But for sure, not in the magnitude of the fourth quarter.

Andre Kukhnin

Very clear. Thank you. If I could just abuse a little bit your hospitality, could I ask on Egypt impact in EMEA?

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you. Am I right to think that the SEK170 million revaluation went through the finance line and then, in the operating profit line of EMEA, there is an impact that's more related to actually the sourcing of that business, i.e., the kind of dollar or other hard currency sourcing versus the Egyptian pound sales?

Jonas Samuelson

Little bit more complicated on that. I’ll leave it to Anna.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Yes, it’s right that we had an impact in the finance net of around SEK 170 million. But we also had the impact in the operating income of a total of SEK 270 million, approximately SEK 200 million or slightly above SEK 200 million of that is revaluation of operating liabilities. So, basically it is and the other is more of the, kind of underlying flow impact.

Andre Kukhnin

Right, and on the running basis, that SEK200 million should be a one-off and then SEK70 million is recurring. Is that roughly the right way to think about it?

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

I think that’s the right way to look at it.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, that’s the right way to look at it specifically for Egypt. But again, as I cautioned before, it’s a little bit too aggressive to pull a straight-line from that and say that that’s the new operating performance, because we took some aggressive action on discretionary spending in the quarter to help partially offset that one-off.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it, got it. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

You are welcome.

Catarina Ihre

Thank you very much. And with that, I would like to hand back to Jonas to summarize the quarter and the full year.

Jonas Samuelson

Thanks, Catarina. So let us summarize the highlights on Q4. The Group showed positive operational performance driven by all business areas except for Latin America. This resulted in four out of six business areas achieving an EBIT margin of about 6%. We’ve focused on active product portfolio management and continue to drive cost efficiencies and saw some benefits from raw materials.

Our European operations showed strong performance with solid earnings despite significant currency headwinds. Profitability in North America increased mainly driven by productivity and cost efficiency. The favorable trend in Asia-Pacific continued with both positive growth and increased margins.

Latin America continued to be negatively affected by weak markets. We are taking further actions to reduce structural cost in the business area. Actions to restore profitability in Small Appliances is ongoing and making progress. And in summary, Electrolux ended the year with a strong financial performance.

Thank you very much for attending and looking forward to see you all soon again. Thank you and have a good day.

