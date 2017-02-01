Seadrill: Avoid

SDRL cannot cover the $2 B gap between its current assets and liabilities and hence it cannot pay the $843 M of bonds that mature in September.

About two months ago, I wrote a bearish article on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL). The company had just reported its Q3 results and, despite the positive surprises in the top and bottom line, the overall performance and the guidance were still disappointing. Surprisingly, the stock temporarily rallied up to 80% in the first two weeks after my article thanks to the positive outcome of the OPEC meeting. Therefore, I incurred strong criticism for that article. However, the enthusiasm of the market soon subsided and the stock has now plunged 25% below the level it had just before my article.

It is really astonishing that Seadrill rallied 80% in the two weeks after the OPEC meeting. While the outcome of that meeting was certainly positive for the oil market, investors should realize that oil rallied only for two days and has remained flat since then. Therefore, it is now only $5 higher than it was before the OPEC meeting. Although this is not a negligible appreciation, it is certainly not a game changer for the offshore drillers.

When I received some judgmental comments after the rally of the stock, my response to the readers was: "Seadrill has rallied 30% after the OPEC meeting. Part of the rally is due to extensive short covering. However, the company will need much more, namely oil above $60 for a long period, in order to see meaningful improvement in its business.

While oil may keep rising in the short term, I do not think it will exceed $60 and remain above that level any time soon, as shale oil producers will start boosting their output above that level."

Indeed oil has remained flat after its 2-day rally that was triggered by the OPEC deal. Even worse, its current level is certainly insufficient to significantly benefit the distressed market of off-shore drillers. That's why Goldman Sachs estimates that off-shore drillers are not likely to bottom before 2020. As Seadrill is extremely leveraged, it is not likely to survive for many more years under the current adverse conditions.

The company invested heavily in the expansion of its capacity at the exact wrong time, near the peak of the cycle. Consequently, it now has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $10.2 B, which is too heavy for a company that is hardly making any profit. Even worse, the management expects EBITDA to plunge from $441 M in Q3 to only $340 M in Q4 and the operating income to plunge from $247 M to $146 M. Thus the company cannot cover the $2 B gap between its current assets and liabilities and hence it cannot pay the $843 M of bonds that mature in September.

When things are so explicit, the shareholders should not remain stubborn, relying on pure hope. Experience has proved that hope is not a positive component of investing if one aims great long-term returns. Only those who have the bravery to accept their mistakes and cut their losses early enough will be able to achieve great results.

For those who have remained entrapped in Seadrill, the big question is what to expect now, after the plunge of the stock from $4.5 in mid-December to $1.87 yesterday. As the CEO of the company stated yesterday, the company will need to raise at least another $1 B to survive. As the current market cap of the stock is approximately $1 B, this means that the current shareholders are likely to be diluted by about 100%, i.e., their stake will be halved. Even worse, this is the positive scenario. As there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the off-shore drilling sector and the company, the banks are really unlikely to throw a significant amount of good money after bad money. Therefore, the case of default remains the most likely scenario for this or next year, at least in my opinion. Hence I advise investors to stay away from this high-risk stock. While its returns will probably be exceptional in the survival scenario, the pronounced risk of default renders this bet pure gambling.

To sum up, while the oil price has gained $5 during the last two months, the small advance is certainly insufficient to impart a meaningful boost to the off-shore drillers. Therefore, as Seadrill has an excessive deficit between current assets and liabilities, it is unlikely to achieve a positive deal with its lenders. Consequently, investors had better stay away from this extremely risky stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.