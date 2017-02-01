Seadrill - Are We Suffering From A Collective Case Of Alzheimer's Disease?

I do not advise anyone to trade SDRL. I recommend to wait until a plan is finalized and the stock is factoring totally the effect of the restructuring plan.

In short, it is spelled dilution for actual shareholders and above all volatility for traders.

Reuters: "Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer".

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on October 5, 2016 about "Big John" willing to lend $800 million to $1 billion.

As an important reminder Mr. John Fredriksen owns through Hemen Holding Ltd. 119,097,583 shares or ~23.41% of SDRL as of 2/16/2016. No change until now.

Investment Thesis:

The Seadrill restructuring Plan or recapitalization Plan or whatever one would wish to qualify it, has been a "Viking berättelse" for over a year now and something tells me that it is not ending soon. The most impressive factor is the propensity of the market to forget and get suddenly, and often naively, excited by the exact same "news" (let's use this euphemism to be polite) wrapped in different colors of silk paper.

Monsieur market is not actually suffering from any dementia here, I was kidding of course. To the contrary, he just doesn't care, because remembering doesn't serve his purpose. We all care about the ups and downs driven by emotion and doubt, this is the way we all make money. The market is a playground, no more no less and even John Fredriksen has used the term "sand box" during these troubled times.

What we know is that the offshore drilling industry is still contending with a stubborn bear cycle and Seadrill has an unbearable debt load that will have to be refinanced, which will have a dilution effect on the stock price, difficult to assess now due to the nature of the company. Then, let's play and pretend we do not know anything...

Commentary:

On January 31, 2017, Reuters released the following:

Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping more than a fifth off its market value. Once the crown jewel in the empire of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, Seadrill's shares have fallen 90 percent in the past three years as plunging crude prices and drastic spending cuts among oil companies have pushed daily rig rates for oil drillers down towards operational costs. Although a more stable oil price has helped some oil services providers recover, companies such as Seadrill Transocean and Vallourec have lagged as a glut of offshore rigs built during the boom are now lying idle, while debt repayments must still be honoured. Seadrill's heavy debt and repeated delays to its refinancing plan have also spooked investors. Tuesday's announcement focused on the company's $8.2 billion secured debt. In addition, Seadrill has unsecured debt of $2.3 billion and contingent liabilities of $3.5 billion, bringing its total liabilities to $14 billion.

This is the perfect example of analyst amnesia above... But I will not start, it would take too long.

Let's look at the stock price for a minute.

What can we see here? It is called a great deal of volatility. It is called a flag chart pattern which ends often but sudden burst up or down, following a period of narrow range. The narrow range could be $1.60-$2. No assurance of a break out from here and it could come either way.

Continuation patterns provide some logic to the price action. By knowing the patterns, a trader can create a trading plan to take advantage of common patterns. The patterns present trading opportunities that may not be seen using other methods.

A reminder may be necessary here. Yes, I know it doesn't fit with what I said earlier, however...

On October 5, 2016, Bloomberg announced the following:

Seadrill Ltd.'s billionaire chairman and largest shareholder, John Fredriksen, is willing to lend the rig company as much as $1.2 billion as part of a potential deal with banks and bondholders to restructure the biggest debt load in the offshore-drilling industry, two people familiar with the matter said. The company's shares surged. The loan of $800 million to $1.2 billion features in a proposal by a working group of fewer than 10 banks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private. The plan would imply a postponement of all bank maturities to at least 2020, helping the lenders avoid outright losses, the people said.

As the result of this "indiscretion" -- which is increasingly more common in this type of "private" negotiation -- the stock jumped as high as $3 and closed at $2.66, up 23.72%. A month later SDRL was under $2 again... And a month later SDRL reached $4.60.

Let's see what the Seadrill last presentation to bondholders can reveal?

If you want to access it, please click here. And the counter proposition from bondholders, please click here.

In short, it is spelled dilution for actual shareholders even my grandchild can figure it out. However, we do not know really what it means for the stock price after a plan is approved either under chapter 11 or not, yet?

They [SDRL] warn that, if they don't reach their target by mid-February, they will move towards Chapter 11. So this means they will be negotiating in overtime over the next two weeks.

The market assumes that the stock value should be below $1.90 now, but it is just unclear if it is justified or related only to extreme volatility under an unsettled situation where parties are still far apart.

Reading the last press release and without a clear involvement from John Fredricksen yet, SDRL may be forced to file a reorganization plan under chapter 11 after all? I am not still convinced, but the market seems inclined to think otherwise. Let's see in a few weeks where the stock trades, assuming that an agreement is finalized at last.

Ending, the king is dead... But it is simply a theater play, and he dies and rises again every single day.

I do not advise anyone to trade SDRL, and I recommend to wait until a plan is finalized and the stock is factoring totally the effect of the restructuring plan. After some early shorting, I bought back my first lot yesterday at around $1.88~ and I intend to buy more if the slide continues today.

My thinking is that a potential move to the upside is just as possible as another break out on the negative side. However, I am aware of the risk.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on SDRL and the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought my first lot yesterday at $1.88~ and may buy a little more as a trade?