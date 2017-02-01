Q2 Holdings: A Growth Story Worth Paying A Premium For

The stock may experience short-term pullbacks, likely due to broader market conditions or an earnings report that's merely "great" rather than "exceptional", either situation presents a prime buying opportunity.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has been a public company for nearly three years -- three very successful years -- yet it's still flying under the radar for most investors. After completing its IPO at $13 per share in early 2014, the stock price has more than doubled and currently sits in the low-30s. This puts the stock price at a rich valuation - one which may appear unreasonable at first glance. However, the Company's continued growth prospects and lucrative market opportunity make QTWO an attractive risk/reward investment with significant room for further upside.

QTWO - A Cloud Computing Play on Community Banking

QTWO is an interesting company in the financial-tech sector, as their services help small banks and credit unions bring their customer-facing technology into the 21st century. In today's mobile-first era, people expect to be able to do their banking anywhere, anytime, and from any device. This isn't a problem for large banks like Bank of America or Wells Fargo, who can afford to hire massive teams of in-house programmers and cybersecurity experts. However, for smaller banks and credit unions who lack the same resources, this puts them at a significant competitive disadvantage.

That's where QTWO comes in. QTWO provides a cloud-based software platform that enables regional- and community-based financial institutions ("RCFIs") to offer their account holders the same breadth and quality of e-banking services typically found at larger banks. QTWO's platform is delivered to RCFIs as a subscription-based software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform, meaning RCFIs can provide these additional services to their account holders without having to hire a team of in-house developers or install extensive new back-end server infrastructure. This effectively levels the playing field between RCFIs and their larger competitors, allowing them to meet evolving customer expectations without the added overhead costs or operational complexity.

(Source: Company marketing materials)

These e-banking services provided via the QTWO platform are critically important, as the broader banking industry is currently in the midst of a massive shift towards mobile-first banking. This can be seen clearly at the major banks, where physical branches are being shuttered in favor of a digital-based future. Over the past year, Bank of America, Citigroup, and JP Morgan have each closed over 100 physical branches, noting that over three-quarters of new accounts are now opened via digital channels.

A major implication of this shift to digital is that the banking industry is now becoming even more competitive - there are lots of banking options out there, and the internet has made it so that individuals and businesses can do their banking almost anywhere they choose, regardless of physical proximity. Banks and credit unions with robust digital presences and user-friendly interfaces will increasingly appeal to a wider customer base, including millennials, small businesses, and corporate accounts.

But appealing to a wider customer base isn't the only benefit to an RCFI using the QTWO platform. A more robust e-banking platform allows account holders the ability to complete more functions on their own, creating a 'self-service' option that significantly reduces the need for customer service calls and visits to physical branches.

Overall, the benefits of the QTWO platform are clear: RCFIs are able to gain more customers, while reducing their administrative and overhead costs. On its website, QTWO provides numerous case studies confirming this outcome, focusing on RCFIs like Fleetwood Bank in Pennsylvania, Inwood Bank in Dallas, and La Capitol Federal Credit Union in Louisiana.

A growing revenue model paired with disciplined spending

RCFIs have clearly seen the value proposition provided by QWTO, as the Company has been adding customers and growing revenue at a solid and consistent rate. QTWO's revenue is primarily generated via monthly subscription fees which are based on a certain level of usage, meaning that QTWO's revenue growth is driven by a combination of two sources: 1) adding new RCFI customers, and 2) having existing RCFI customers increase their number of account holders.

QTWO also recently expanded their product offering, launching a data analytics product in early 2017. This new offering is designed to help RCFIs cross-sell new products and services to existing account holders, while minimizing the need for additional marketing expenses. While the analytics product is still new, Management has stated on earnings calls that they expect it to result in a further boost to revenue starting later this year.

On the expense side, it's worth noting that QTWO has been rather disciplined in its spending. While there's no sign of profitability on the horizon, the company has avoided the 'growth at any cost' mentality often adopted by high-growth tech companies.

Despite posting net losses of more than $50 million over the last two years, QTWO has burned through cash at a rather conservative rate. With $94 million of cash and cash equivalents currently on hand, and modest CapEx spending requirements thanks to the scalable nature of a SaaS platform, QTWO's growth story looks to be sustainable for the foreseeable future.

Industry Overview

An acronym that's been used extensively thus far is RCFI - regional and community financial institutions. As the name implies, this label covers banks and credit unions that are smaller in nature and generally focused on a specific geographic area. While QTWO has landed a handful of larger "tier 1" banks as customers, Company management has repeatedly stressed that RCFIs are their "bread and butter." But just how big is the RCFI market in the U.S.?

The answer is… big. Surprisingly big. While this may seem like a niche market at first, the reality is that of the 5,918 financial institutions in the United States, 5,183 of them have fewer than $1 billion in assets. That's a target market of over 5,000 banks and credit unions. With just 369 installed customers as of 2016, it's clear that QTWO is just scratching the surface in terms of its market potential.

(Source: FDIC data)

Most of these smaller financial institutions agree about the importance of evolving their business models to incorporate new technology. According to a 2016 survey by BankDirector.com, 70% of RCFIs believe that technological innovation is a priority for their bank, with 93% of bank Board of Directors discussing technology on at least a quarterly basis. Further, 81% of community bank officers are currently unsatisfied with the ability of their legacy core processors to adapt to changing market expectations. It's clear that smaller banks realize the importance of technology, and feel like their current solutions are inadequate.

Valuing the Growth Story

QTWO has been a growth story since it first went public, growing revenues at over 30% annually with no signs of a slowdown. Wall Street has rewarded the stock with a premium valuation, as the stock has spent a significant amount of time trading at more than 10-time revenue.

On a personal note, I generally get uncomfortable when a stock's valuation begins to approach 10-times revenue, as I believe the assumptions behind that premium are usually unreasonable. However, despite the fact that QTWO is currently trading at that level, I do not plan on selling my current holdings. Much of that has to do with the fact that I bought in at the IPO, and plan to hold for years to come.

In the short term, I fully expect the stock to suffer a pullback or two, either a result of a broader market correction (high-flying tech stocks generally don't fare well during those) or as a result of the odd Wall Street paradox where it becomes "expected" that a company will beat expectations by a wide margin. Either of those situations would likely result in a temporary setback in QTWO's share price, and a prime buying opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.