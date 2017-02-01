Buyers' Remorse

That was the immortal phrase used by burger chain, Wendy’s, in 1984, voiced by little old lady, Clara Peller.

And here's the really bad news. The easiest money of 2017 may have already been made. From here on, you may have to fight tooth and nail for every penny.

After a frenetic, largely short covering rally, stocks have flat lined now for six weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, technology stocks have been the overwhelming market leaders. "TRUMP ON" shares, such as financials and energy, have been notably lagging.

And here is the big fat problem for traders.

When the new president talks about tax cuts and deregulation, stocks rise. When he gets into fights with the media about the inauguration body count, they fall.

Lately, he has been doing more of the former than the latter.

It is likely that markets may not move until they see something substantial on tax cuts come out of congress. That may take six to nine months.

It could be that the final arbiter of your asset prices is not the new president, but House leader, Paul Ryan. That is probably good news.

See, you have two groups of investors these days.

One worships the new president as an economic messiah. The other despises him as delivering eventual financial Armageddon. The markets are flipping back and forth between the two views on a daily basis.

I have always believed that markets will do whatever they have to do to screw the most people.

For this decade, that meant markets rising when many believed another crash was imminent. Nonbelievers were left behind at the station platform in tears.

So, how will the market screw the most people now?

It will do nothing. What I refer to as the "dreaded flat line of death", thus endlessly frustrating both those who expect the market to rise OR fall.

Maybe that is what the Volatility Index ($VIX) is trying to tell us by hugging the $11 handle.





If you'd like to receive The Diary of the Mad Hedge Fund Trader in your inbox every day premarket and Trade Alerts which have averaged 36.95% annually since inception (11/29/10), Learn More @madhedgefundtrader.com or Subscribe Through Seeking Alpha Premium Authors* @https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=the-mad-hedge-fund-trader

*Value-Added Investment Services From Top SA Contributors

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.