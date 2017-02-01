Gold Weekly: This Is It?

And I contend that downward pressure in GLD will come back with a vengeance beyond Q1. Be careful.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly report. Let me start by wishing you a happy Chinese Lunar New Year ("Gong Xi Fa Cai"). In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my short-term outlook (1-3 months) based on technical and fundamental grounds. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers, lifted slightly their net long position for a third week in a row as of January 24. Over the period covered by the data (i.e. January 17- 24), spot gold prices edged down 0.5%.

The net long fund position rose 3.2 tonnes or 2% week-on-week (w/w) to 169.40 tonnes. To put this into perspective, the net long fund position is substantially below its all-time high of 774.16 tonnes established in July 2016, its last year average of 452 tonnes, and its long-term (2006 to present) average of 319 tonnes.

Taking a closer look, the weekly improvement in the speculative positioning over the reporting period reflects a broad-based deleveraging. Longs liquidated 18.16 tonnes w/w while shorts covered 21.34 tonnes w/w. It is noteworthy that longs reduced their positions for the first time in three weeks, which could signal a weakening of sentiment.

My view:

The noticeable improvement in the macro backdrop for gold, which is reflected in the fluctuations of the dollar and US real rates, since the start of the year (the DXY is down 2.2% while the 10-year US TIPS yield dropped 6 basis points ytd) seems to be in line with the pace of increase in net long speculative positions (+46 tonnes or +38% ytd).

But because the market is currently underestimates the speed of US monetary policy tightening expected by the Fed, I contend that the macro backdrop may turn unfriendly toward gold at some point in the near future (probably beyond the first quarter of this year). As I showed last week in my Gold Weekly Report, the market expects two rate increases this year whereas the Fed sees three rates hikes for 2017.

Interestingly, the Fed meets this week (February 1, 2017) and thus may introduce some hawkish language in its forthcoming FOMC statement to guide the market toward a steeper expected path of Fed funds rates, especially when noticing that the probability of a March hike expected by the market - currently at 20.3% - is too low.

Source: Bloomberg.

Against this, I suggest that the Fed may become slightly more hawkish to express its confidence about the US economy and its unwillingness to let the economy running too hot. In this case, the DXY and US real rates could surge temporarily, which in turn, could trigger some speculative long liquidation and/short accumulation.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors reduced slightly their gold holdings for the first time in four weeks last week. According to FastMarkets' estimates, ETF investors dropped 4.6 tonnes or 0.2% of their holdings over January 20-27.

As of January 27, total gold ETF holdings amounted to 1,954 tonnes. They are unchanged in the year to date but they are significantly up 401 tonnes or 26% from a year ago.

My view:

ETF investors have been very quiet since the start of the year in spite of increased geopolitical risks as a result of Trump's tough foreign policy against China, Mexico, and some Muslim-majority countries. Hence, this is not surprising that geopolitics constitutes the biggest risk for 2017 according to UBS Industry Leader Network.

Source: UBS.

We attribute this absence of safe-haven bids to the complacency of financial markets. Until very recently, risk asset classes like equities enjoyed strong gains on the back of expectations that Trumpeconomics will translate into imminent and tangible actions, especially with respect to the tax reform, which has been the predominant driver behind the rally in US equities this year.

Interestingly, a recent private meeting with congressional Republicans, held this week, highlighted different views over the timetable. While Trump argued for fast action ("enough talk and time to deliver"), some senior congressional aides indicated that the spring of 2018 might be a more likely time for the passage of legislation.

As a result, I think that investors may get disappointed and lose patience, making risk assets vulnerable to a strong bout of profit-taking, especially when taking into account that the VIX flirted last week with its all-time low, which is extremely unusual, as Goldman Sachs highlighted in the chart below.

Source: Goldman Sachs.

A sell-off in equities and a surge in VIX would certainly prompt investors to lift their gold ETF holdings in order to protect their portfolios.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) positioning

Source: TradingView.

Tehchical view

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has rebounded strongly since the start of the week after being pressured last week by its falling 20 WWMA. As I said last week, our momentum-based indicators point to further price strength, which is consistent with the current market action.

As seen above, I see some further upside potential for GLD but a break above the 20 WMA and 150 WMA is necessary to make sure bulls keep their advantage.

That said, I believe GLD will face heavy resistance at the 76.4% Fibo of the 2016 uptrend, similarly to what happened in 2011 (see my previous Gold Weekly report in which I highlighted the parallel). This contention is based on the fact that I continue to see GLD in a downtrend and the 76.4% of the 2016 uptrend corresponds to roughly the downtrend line (dark blue).

Fundamental view

SPDR Gold Trust ETF will continue to be driven by the vagaries of the US dollar and real interest rates. Given my view that risk aversion should emerge in the weeks, I logically think that the dollar and US real rates will move sharply lower. But in the shorter term, I acknowledge that the Fed may turn slightly more hawkish to prepare the market for a possible March hike. If so, the dollar and US real rates would surge temporarily, thereby weakening GLD. From a seasonal view point, January is one of the strongest months, which is in line with the current market action, with gold up 5.5% so far this month.

Trading strategy

Although I am prepared to recognize that there is some upside potential from current price levels unless the Fed turns very hawkish (this is not my base case), I prefer to say on the sidelines and await short opportunities in GLD and more importantly, focus on trades with great reward-to-risk ratios. And I suggest that a golden short opportunity may occur sooner rather than later.

Apart from GLD, I may be inclined to take some positions to take advantage of a possible surge in risk aversion such as short SPX and/or long VIX. While I acknowledge that a pull-back in global risk appetite has emerged in recent days, I may wait a little further before pulling the trigger.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of my Gold Weekly reports

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF, Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:DGL),VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ: DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA: DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA: DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.