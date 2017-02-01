Roche: About That Conservative Guidance

With the stock trading at slight discount to 5 years average historical P/E and vs. peers, the company needs to deliver on their pipeline to re-rate in 2017.

Indeed, there are two key elements which could explain why Roche missed consensus expectations, as I have anticipated in my earnings preview.

This morning, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) reported in-line Q4/2016 results but a slightly disappointing guidance for 2017.

The stock is up less than 1% in Europe but mainly as a result of a strong performance of US Pharmaceuticals Sector, after the meeting between US President Trump and some pharma CEOs.

The question now is whether the reporting season has provided any encouraging news related to the key catalysts I pointed in my preview of Roche's results and if the guidance for 2017 is actually conservative.

Q4/2016 results

Roche reported H2/2016 sales of CHF 25.5B, in-line with consensus expectation, while Core EPS of CHF 6.79 were 2% lower than consensus, mainly for a tax rate which was slightly higher than expected. FY 16 guidance has been achieved, as expected.

2017 Guidance

2017 guidance is slightly disappointing.

Roche guided to low- to mid-single Sales growth at constant currency rates. Taking into account a likely 1% forex tailwind and assuming 2.5% sales growth, I estimate sales of about CHF 52.35B in 2017, 1.5% below Bloomberg consensus.

In terms of Core EPS, the company guided for a growth broadly in line with sales, but from a 2016 base of SFr14.67. In other words, Roche adjusted 2016 Reported Core EPS of CHF 14.53 to account for CHF 0.14 of forex losses.

Source: Roche's FY 2016 Results Presentation

Accounting for at least a 1% forex tailwind and 2.5% EPS growth, I estimate Core EPS to be around CHF 15.18, 3% below Bloomberg consensus.

Is 2017 guidance conservative?

Thus, it's clear that 2017 will be a "year of transition" for Roche, with further investments behind the pipeline, especially in oncology and immunotherapy.

But I don't think Roche's 2017 guidance is actually disappointing. Indeed, there are two key elements which could explain why Roche missed consensus expectations, as I have anticipated in my earnings preview.

PSI (Past Service Income). As I said in my previous article:

"In H1/2016, Roche benefited from a CHF 426M positive one-off on G&A from pension one-offs. It's not assured that a similar benefit could be expected also in 2017. If we assume that Roche will not have any pension benefit in 2017, the company could lose around CHF 0.40 of EPS. Thus, consensus expectations for 2017 EPS could be downgraded by 2/3% post FY 2016 results."

As expected, Roche has not included any recurring benefit from PSI in their 2017 guidance, thus I would not rule out some positive surprise if the company would be able to generate further savings from the pension fund later this year.

Aphinity Trial. As I said previously:

"Roche will likely announce the results by the end of Q1/2017 and a positive readout is essential for Roche to protect its breast cancer franchise from the incoming biosimilar competitions on Herceptin, expected in 2017/2018 in EU/USA."

Roche has taken a conservative stance on this key clinical trial, assuming in the guidance that a potential negative readout for Aphinity will put pressure on Perjeta sales in the neo-adjuvant breast cancer indication. On the other hand, the company has not considered the potential upside from off-label use of Perjeta in adjuvant breast cancer if the study will show positive results.

With results of this trial expected by the end of Q1, there is a clear upside risk if the trial will show positive results for Perjeta in the adjuvant indication which would imply a guidance upgrade.

The following slide summarizes what I said and it confirms that Roche has set a conservative guidance which could be upgraded later in 2017.

Source: Roche's FY 2016 Results Presentation

Any update about the pipeline?

Two key catalysts for Roche in 2017 will be related to ACE910 in Hemophilia (non inhibitor segment) and Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC. Roche confirmed today that these two trials will readout in 2017.

In details:

Tecentriq in 1st line lung cancer (IMpower150 trial) will complete for 3Q17/4Q17 and the company will present both PFS and OS results.

ACE910 data in non-inhibitor patients is also still expected in 4Q'17.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the 2017 will be again a year of modest EPS growth for Roche, but there are few elements that explain why the guidance is conservative. With the stock trading at slight discount to 5 years average historical P/E and vs. peers, the company needs to deliver on their pipeline, especially in oncology and immunotherapy, to re-rate in 2017.

Roche's Current vs. 5 years average P/E (relative analysis vs. peers). Source: Bloomberg.

Roche's Current vs. 5 years average P/E (absolute analysis). Source: Bloomberg.

