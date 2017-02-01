Volvo's (VOLVY) CEO Martin Lundstedt on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Volvo AB ADR B (OTCPK:VOLVY) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Joachim Rosenberg - EVP

Martin Lundstedt - President and CEO

Jan Gurander - Deputy CEO and CFO

Analysts

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken

Erik Golrang - Nordea

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Jose Asumendi - J.P. Morgan

Graham Phillips - Jefferies

Joachim Rosenberg

Then I would like to wish you a very welcome to this press conference, where Volvo Group will present the results for their Fourth Quarter 2016.

We will start with the presentation with the President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and after that, Deputy CEO and CFO, Jan Gurander will have a presentation as well.

After we have finalized the presentations, we will have a Q&A session, where we will mix the questions between this auditorium and the persons that are attending on the Web site. So please very welcome Martin to start the presentation.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Joachim. So also from my side, most welcome to this quarter four 2016 reporting and also some comments obviously of the full year.

Quarter four was a good and solid quarter for the Volvo Group. Underlying improvement in our operations are continuing in a good way across the board. We see that of course coming from the restructuring program and the 10 billion program that Jan will mention, but also from the continuous improvement and good focus of the organization around customers and different regions.

Trucks delivered better margins despite lower volumes, and as you can see, it's a still big volatility when it comes to shipments between the different regions and that has been one of the main priorities for the Group to cope without those big differences that we see across regions, and I think we have managed that in a good way. I will come back to that further on here.

Also, Volvo Construction Equipment is yielding better results, mainly because of the performance improvement program that is surrounding within Volvo Construction Equipment with a good pace, but also thanks to additional or -- starting [ph] to see some tailwind also in the markets.

And the service business, finally also good pace, plus 3% adjusted for currency, better activity utilization among the installed fleets, but also better focus in the organization around the service business, and then of course order intake in most of the business areas were positive.

When it comes to the volume development, for trucks, the volume development was minus 10%, primarily driven by the very weak shipments in North America, minus 47% in relation to last quarter, we're at the same quarter last year, and there you can really see the pace [ph] now, and you still had good volumes coming into the market quarter four 2015 and then we have gradually taken down as you know, production thereby also deliveries during the year of 2016. So that is explaining as you can see the negative figures for Volvo trucks, and even more pronounced and as you see for Mack trucks seeing in percentage.

Europe continue to show strength; 7% up, with the Volvo trucks up 20% and Renault down with the 7%, but that was primarily driven by high shipments for light-duty trucks last year. When it comes to the heavy-duty sector, we see the Renault is stabilizing and we also see some improvements in the order intakes. So that is a very important sign of the introduction of the new range here.

Also, South America continued to be weak from already low levels, but there we have adjusted and we have a good balance between output and the order intake.

For VCE as you can see also, strong in terms of shipments, both the Volvo and for SDLG. In total volumes we were up with 19% and it was Europe and Asia, for -- and in Asia, primarily China, India and Southeast Asia. Volvo run was up with 16% and SDLG was up with 22%.

Service sales; some comments on that also, as you know, we have been starting to disclose that separately and discuss it separately. Service development, as I said, was positive with 3% excluding FX and as you can see also on the arrows here, it was a positive development in all business areas. As I said, we see that is coming from a high utilization in many regions, but also focused activities in the Group. One example, as we have been mentioning, several times where it was continuous to see a positive development is regarding proprietary ambience in North America, but we see it also across the board when it comes to activities in parts and services, and also in relation to connected solutions that I will come back to.

These will continue to be one of the core focus area moving forward in order to continue to be even less dependent of the shipments of hardware, and thereby also decreased volatility in earnings, but also because we know this is one of the most important retention activities you can have together with customers.

When it comes to the truck side, we'd like to start with one good example related to the brand-based organization. Now when we have a brand-based profit and loss focused organization for the five truck business areas, you get the right granularity, and the reason why we were picking Algeria is that -- Renault trucks, and you can see the President of Renault Trucks, Bruno Blin together with our partners, BSF Souakri Industrial Group in Algeria signing a new contract for the distribution.

And why is this important? These have been a discussion for a couple of quarters now, but now when you feel we have to move on, it's happening much quicker, it's happening much more focused, this is actually the second biggest market for Renault trucks. And we've had historical levels of over 40%, we are close to 40% now and we have a potential of 2,000 trucks per year. Another example [indiscernible] Volvo Trucks signing a very important dealer and distributor contract in Turkey with the Sabanci Group. That also will reinforce our position in a very important market between Asia and Europe, and a transit country.

As I said, also talking about services; some comments around that and the development, we have today more than 600,000 connected units in the market around the globe for all business areas, and we continue to rule out features that will improve the communication primarily between us and the customers and all different actors in the value chain. The new Mack ASSIST mobile app, it's about actually following different type of events when it comes to maintenance, services, repairs, and all actors can follow that completely and transparently in order to improve turnaround times to make sure that everyone, so to speak, is satisfied with what is happening in the value chain, and that is part of our close loop communication that goes for all services now.

We have the world-leading Uptime Center in Greensboro for the North American market has been extremely important for our more solid development in North America, and note that these also when it comes to the proprietary strategy, and we are continuing to rule out different type of applications, captive, but also together with partners.

If you remember also last quarter I was mentioning or maybe two quarters ago I was mentioning the certified uptime centers that is connected with the Uptime Center in Greensboro, and that is continuing to rule out. We have now eight in North America, and we are yielding good results when it comes to customer satisfaction, and when it comes to actually invoiced hours and better efficiency in our dealer network. I will not be too long on these. This is one of my passions, but what is interesting still is that in North America we are taking between 15% and 20% of the opportunity because still there is a lack of capacity in the captive network. We have very good discussions with our dealers and distributors. And when you have this good momentum of course the willingness of continuing to invest and reinforce network will be there.

Some comments about the market environment then. In North America, to start with, we are standing firm, so to speak, with our full cost of continued decline of the total market for 2017 down to 250,000 units. And the reason is that of course that we are starting to see a market flattening out. But since we are now coming in with very low levels it's natural before actually we see an uptick that you are running on a level that actually will support some of this level, and then we will see later during the year what will happen with some of the investment programs, et cetera. What is important for us is obviously that we have a well-balanced situation now. And I will come back to that, but we stick to that forecast.

In Europe, we are increasing a little bit from 280,000 to 300,000, and that is thanks to a good support in quarter four as you saw also in the order intake, and still also good activity levels moving into this year when it comes to quotations, activities, and discussions with customers.

Brazil, a small decrease, not of the biggest importance because we are more or less running our industrial system on, if I may say so, the minimal mood. And the priority is more about actually safeguarding our T1, T2 and supply basin also, our dealers we're all coming strong out when the market will return here. And in Asia, as you see, still good forecast for China, even if it looks like a decrease it's actually depending on, as you know, the pre-buy that we had in -- or in not the pre-buy, the correction that we had in China thanks to the change in legislation from a weight perspective that supported a very strong order intake after a vacation here, but still 900,000 is very strong. And if you take it more granular we are increasing 15,000 medium-duty and 15,000 for heavy-duty. And that is obviously important for our joint venture with Dongfeng.

Also what is interesting is that we see that some of the premium segments are continuing to be reinforced in China, and we have had a good development for Volvo trucks as well. Not at least, for example, for e-commerce because [indiscernible] in time flows. India, we are taking down pretty big correction, I mean, approximately 100,000 units for medium and heavy-duty together. And the reason for that is the demonetization and a little bit -- I mean this break situation that we realized during the last quarter. But still I mean levels that we experienced. So that is what we are doing also in our joint venture in India to adjust for this.

On the other hand we have seen also some better activities in the resources markets in India. Forecast down for Japan, for medium-duty and heavy-duty is to continue on a high level, I can say, of 95,000.

Market shares, in North America, as you can see, we were losing a little bit more than two percentage point for Volvo Trucks; a weak start to the year, as you remember, and then we have stabilized and gradually improved, but weak start of the year. And then obviously the product mix in North America. The biggest hit in long haulage on highway where Volvo Trucks has its sweet spot, as well as actually some resistance in our organization which I think is positive. I mean, you are not buying -- consume for market share. So we have also had some resistance when it comes to discount level, which is important in the long run when it comes to credibility, vis-à-vis customers.

Then if you're extremely granular, but I will not be that, because you all say don't be that granular because you would be so talking too much, but it's also a little bit of a mix effect when it comes to North America as a market because we're extremely weak in Mexico, and that has fallen less than U.S. and Canada.

Mack, an uptick down almost half a percentage point, and that is mainly related down to occasional segment where we have the strongest position for Mack, so that is positive. And we have also seen that in the order intake in relation to Volvo for example. So I think that has been from that perspective a good year. We see also some activity starting to come in oil and gas for example.

Europe, a very strong year for Volvo, 16.9 percentage points, broad-based support markets and segments, very positive. We were still arguing if that was the highest figure ever, it's not important, but it's a high figure anyhow, and we are pleased with that. And when it comes to Renault, as I said, we have gradually stabilized now the market share. Some improvements during the last part of the year or the latter part of the year, and more importantly that we are taking care of the balance between price volume, residual values. So, quality of the business, given the introduction of the new T range that is very well received, and should also have a well-deserved price position in the market.

Brazil, as you see, we're losing more shares primarily in the medium-duty segment, our VM range. And the reason is simply that we were increasing prices pretty steeply because we had to do that. And again, someone has to do with that -- and we are the premium brand and then we go for it. And partly that has also been the case in the heavy-duty segment where we have been losing one percentage point. We are still at 28%, trying to keep up price levels in high pressure markets so to speak.

Japan was primarily the loss of the beginning of the year we had production issues internally when we were switching production system, it's a long story. But now we are back on track. We have a balanced situation. And we were also losing some of the body building slots during that time actually, but much better situation moving into '17 years.

And yes, when it comes to South Africa and Australia, I mean not the biggest markets, but take Australia anyhow, 27.4% totally for the Group, a good progress on the other side of the globe. So we take that as a proof that we are pretty global actually. And then also in China, yes to comment on that, what we have seen that we have been losing out a little bit market share for Dongfeng. We are between 13% to 14%. We don't have the exact calculation. And the main reason is the product mix actually that we have had historically stronger position in tractors, but that is of course a focus area.

Orders and deliveries then, some comments about that; as you can see, book-to-bill generally speaking positive. We are increasing the order book totally speaking with approximately 3,500 units. And as you can see also now that we are getting more imbalance for example in North America, orders were still down but much more moderate and deliveries, as you can see 47% down in relation to last year. And I think this is one of the key messages that we are pleased to see, our improved performance of handling high volatility in the marketplaces. Obviously I mean when you look at things in hindsight we could have been doing even better. But I think the improvement rate has been great, and we are taking all the lessons learned about this and move forward.

It is a little bit like having a newborn baby, and then you should go out when it's minus 10 degrees. And then you're putting on the cloths that you need, and then your mother that are more experienced says to you that, just to take off 50% and then it will be okay. And that's little bit the same here. I mean, you are always little bit too shy to do the correlation, nothing we have been good and the organization had been acting fantastically in this work also and with very good mood to do this adjustment.

Europe, plus 12% as we said in orders, still main part coming from Volvo, but also Renault, we are seeing good momentum, notably the retail activities that is very encouraging and not only fleets, and delivery was up with 7%. So we saw a positive book-to-bill ratio here. And meaning also we are actually gradually adjusting our facilities in Europe both for Volvo primarily in [indiscernible] and also we are looking now for adjustments in [indiscernible]. That is also by the way support not only for the Volvo brand as you can see positive development in Africa and Asia, where we are taking the majority of the volumes out from the European production system. And then in South America, still very low activity, shipments down, and orders stable, very low level, so there is more balancing the situation also for this year so to speak, and mainly then in Brazil.

Construction equipment, just a few comments on that to start with; during the quarter, we have had the number of important events related to the ongoing performance plan for Volvo construction equipment. And as you have seen that is sorted to yield really good results, both coming from underlying improvements, or the same type, same characteristics we have done in the truck business but also with some big decisions.

And some of the examples here are, as we said a major streamlining of our R&D activities within Volvo construction equipment, more customer-focused product-focused, better balance with the future volumes and the volatility that we expect in these markets. So we also are seeing that product line by product line. And here we are talking about yearly savings of approximately SEK 400 million to SEK 500 million, but for 2017 so you are not calculating directly into the books here, maybe 50% of that but that back-loaded obviously since we started with this work during the fall here, but I think a good strategy and that would still give us the opportunity to have a leading role in innovation in these very important sector, not at least for our main core segments here.

The second part obviously is also that Volvo construction equipment is moving headquarters from Brussels to Gothenburg, and that is to facilitate even closer corporations, where it met us between construction equipment and other business areas. And on the truck side, on the bus side and on the Penta side, but also technology functions that is up most important, and that means also that we can have a smaller headquarters moving and actually distribute other resources where it belongs, and that is in our commercial areas or in our production and technology areas. So, that will happen up to the middle of this year.

And then thirdly to get better use of our Group assets also, wheel loaders and excavators fit today with seven and eight liter will be fitted with Volvo Group's eight terrains, resulting in approximately 11,000 more terrains when transition is completed 2023. And in relation to that also now when we have an in-depth performance plan, you know the macro economics in construction and mining has not been of tail character, if I put like that. So, we have been very granular in our performance plan together with the review of the business as such, and we have also identified additional potential that we are working with them. And this performance plan is working fine, and we'll continue with full focus ahead to get to the industry-leading position when it comes to both market presence, market share, and profitability that our brand absorbs here.

When it comes to some of the events that are happening in Volvo construction equipment, one also very positive development that we see is around, for example, full service contract like our products that is calling standard coverage. We took a big deal in Mexico with the CEMEX, you know, CEMEX is I think number two now in cement, took a various strategic deal with them for 62 heavy wheel loaders, it was possibly to mix without the machines, but also in relation to extend the coverage there by also very good retention of the lifecycle. So that is paying sort of speak the type of corporation we have in the Group when it comes to this type of service capabilities; so, very encouraging.

Market environment also, we are revising upwards, there is some better feeling in all relation to 2016 and also especially in relation to previous full cost that we were having at quarter three reporting. In North America, we have full costing, a flat total market now; and last time we were talking about minus 10 to zero.

In Europe, as we can see, we are continuing positively. We have seen strong movements in France, and Germany, Italy, Russia also moving. So, we're saying between zero and plus 10%. Instead of flat in the previous full cost, and for China we have also increased the full cost. We have seen excavators for a while now, but also seeing wheel loaders strengthening out. So we are saying 5% to 15% increase instead of zero to 10% before. And also Asia, slightly a revised upward; so there is a positive feeling, but still I mean, with high level of flexibility in the system obviously.

Also when you see order and deliveries, positive; net order intake was very strong. It increased by 35% in relation to last year's low level, but still, and that was supported mainly in Europe and China, and deliveries were also positive by 90% in total. Europe up with 46% in orders as you can see in deliveries with 14%. North America up with 35% from very low levels, and that's the reason why I say in terms of units; it's mainly Europe and China, but I mean in percentage obviously in North America, and what we can see here it has been the uptick in the North American, general speaking 2016 has been a lot around the compact segment. The good news for us here is also that Mexican dealers have talked about is playing an important role. And then you will also see Asia, including China, orders were up with 29% and deliveries also strong. After all, well, this is in China, excavators, but also India whereas SDLGs saw positive development in China and Southeast Asia.

Buses, the more you can say mixed situation here; two of the big markets are still weak, Latin America, as you know, is a traditional very strong bus market for us, and for all players. That is still very weak, you too to Brazil. And also, Asia is still low in relation to what we normally see, and that is both political obviously, but also some of the big players, and not taking orders for the time being. But Europe has been strong, and we have been moving our market share from 9% to 11%. And also North America is continuing on a good level, notably in the coach segment.

What is interesting to see here is obviously that deliveries were down 6%, but sales adjusted for currency were -- not adjusted for currency, but sales, because that we discussed yesterday, yes, says we're up 10%, adjustable currency 8%, but nevertheless while we have these differences that we are shipping more complete buses this quarter, and when it come obviously to the profitability trends et cetera, one quarter in buses is like you know, comparing one days in trucks, you will even need to see the trends, and the trends still are positive, we are convinced that we're on the right direction here. We see also when it comes to the orders, 285 buses totally are extremely important for a volatile segment, I mean, the city buses in North America gives a good order coverage, and order board into that launch, 174 hybrid buses to Arriva in U.K, and also that we reached actually a milestone during the quarter that accumulated now we have been delivering more than 3,000 hybrid buses, and that makes us by far also one of the leaders into this very important movement from gradually moving into electromobility.

And finally, you know what this is guys, ah? That's a tomato harvester. That is something to loan for the second carrier, but that is showing I mean how those business is when it comes to Volvo Penta. And also that we're actually more and more successful when it comes to the industrial segment, strong in some of the construction and mining activities as you know, we are working with some of the major OEMs, strong material handling and gradually increasing with a good offering also our presence in agriculture, and I think this tomato harvester is talking for itself here.

Otherwise also not only for the industrial segment, but steel marine diesel is continuing to show very good results, and also in segments with weak market development, total market development we are gaining market shares such as marine gasoline and what was also of course encouraging, also this quarter I have to say was that we got innovation this time at the IBEX trade fair for easy drain solution that you actually have one plug and everyone that has both and have a motor or an engine in it knows the difference if you can do that easily actually. So that is showing a continuous leadership when it comes to easy boating.

Net order intake here increased by 20% and deliveries decreased by 4% mainly related to product mix. In some cases, I've discussed this so many times I mean when you talk about units, usually the same Volvo construction, I mean average is -- as you know is a matter of nothing. And therefore it's -- when it comes to units and up and down, it depends only if we are talking about small marine gasoline, if you are talking about industrial, but as you can see, I mean, that would take up 20%, and also net sales adjusted was up actually 3%. Services also continues good development of 2%.

So, by that, ladies and gentlemen, I will leave the word to my dear colleague, Jan Gurander, that will go through the figures. Thank you very much.

Jan Gurander

Thank you, Martin. I think we are pretty good on holding the time today. So, now I think it's a -- from a financial point of view, fairly solid quarter, so I think we can do this fairly quickly. When it comes to financials, we increased the sales from 80 billion approximately up to 82.5 billion driven by currency, if we take away the currency we are negative 1%.

We see that the market areas, Europe up as we saw before in Martin's presentation, North America down. Asia is actually -- you should be aware of, that's some of the Asian currencies like the Japanese Yen is strengthening quite a bit. So it looks quite -- that's a big face increase in terms of numbers, but it's really a big currency effect here. That you should also watch out for some other currencies in the world that we don't focus so much, and they are actually strengthening quite a bit right now.

Turning into the adjusted operating income, when we take away the big one-timers, last year we had basically we won an arbitration case, but we also had a restructuring cost basically taken out each other approximately zero. This year we had -- when it comes to operating income the sale of the real estate in the fourth quarter, given a capital gain of 1.4 billion approximately, but you can see here almost all business has contributed to the increase in profitability from 4.6 billion to 5.7 billion. We've seen an increase in the operating margin from 5.7 up to 6.9 adjusted operating income, a fairly limited currency effect for the quarter, 336 million coming through, actually quite little currency effect on the operating income much more on the sales figures.

Looking into that what has contributed to this increase, it is coming from the gross income improvement. We see here that we have a good market mix in trucks from North America into Europe. We had improved profitability in construction equipment and we actually see also that the service business in the fourth quarter has been very good. We see also in the fourth quarter a continued positive development in terms of material costs. We have so far not seen any negative effects from the raw material, going into this year we will gradually see that the raw material will affect us negatively, but at the same time we work with measure of course to offset that, and we see how that develops going forward.

On the negative side, we have the of course the lower volumes especially on the truck side with almost 6,000 trucks lower in production. I think that is definitely affecting us on the negative side, we have the lower R&D capitalization and as always we will give little bit of what we think right now when it comes to capitalization and amortization, this year we will see higher amortization and capitalization somewhere in the range of $1 million, $1.5 million. That would take currency at the same time and you know same thing we're talking about transaction exposures, we're talking about given what we had last year in terms of flows that we think it will be approximately positive of $0.5 million.

Then cash flow is maybe the area where we need to maybe not the best quarter we have seen, we are if we exclude the one-time effects we paid the fine for the European Union case over $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter and we also got them the sales proceeds from the real estate in the fourth quarter. So if you take these two, the minus there and the positive, we had an underlying cash flow close to $9 billion in the quarter, but you can see here that this is not in line with what we think it should be. We have some underlying -- I will take that on the next slide. On the PP, we see that net investments is virtually zero if we add back the capital gain from the real estate, we are on the level 2.5, so that it's in line with what we have.

This is for your information, we have this slide of course it's fairly messy cash flow statement that we have this year, it's a bit difficult to read what is down the line and what is due to the effects of this one-timers that we have and they also have -- for ones who are interested in accounting, it moves between the lines within the cash flow statement as well, so this is a simplified version, so that might call I can understand it as well.

So basically takeaway the one-time effects will go from $14 billion down to $9 billion, down the line effects that we have on the working capital is that we change lot of sales from North America going down into Europe. And in North America when we sell a truck, we get the proceeds more or less day one, it goes into planning. So when we have a much more integrated value chain in Europe and that needs we tie up more capital in Europe, you can say it is on the receivables side. When it comes to other working capital, we have of course lot of restructuring costs that we had before accounted for and now they go out to cash flow as well, that is there you have another reason for this.

Looking into trucks, basically the lower amount to deliver trucks 10% down and as you can see a big shift in North America compared to the fourth quarter last year almost 50% down and I think there we see when it comes to the sales down 9% and services up with 2% all in all $54.5 billion. The result is going from $4.4 billion up to almost $4.8 billion given the adjusted operating income of 8.7% when compared to close to 8% last year. As you can see the same explanation as for the Group and it sounds what drives it.

I think we are getting more and more agile in the organization, what we do right now when it comes to taking decentralized responsibilities, working more locally or regionally along the value chain has made us more flexible and I think that is what is shown here when it comes to how we have adjusted the production in North America on the truck side and we are making money in North America despite this downturn. And I think also the way we have responded in the upturn in Europe it shows that the work we are doing right now with the local focus or focus and the work along the value chain the themes about continuous improvement that has started to yield an effect.

So then turning into construction equipment 20% increase in sales, it is 15% if we take into consideration the currency, services is up with 2% more let's just say investors on the truck side. Here we go from a negative last year of closer to $100 million the last year we had credit provision of $158 million if I'm remember correctly, so it was a little bit negative still if we takeaway that one. This year we are at 0.5 billion. We can see that we have a positive thing from obviously sales volumes. We have a good product mix with lot of big heavy machines and then we also see the effects that we do internally in terms of lowering the operating expenses as well, so, going up to an operating margin close to 4%.

Buses stable in terms of EBIT margin approximately 3.5%. As Martin said we are we are delivering less number of buses this month but we have an increase of sales and that is due to the fact that we have selling more of a fully built buses not only less chassis and we can see that this volume -- lower volumes of course has an effect in the factories in terms of fixed cost absorption so that's why we see a stable result compared to last year. Very limited unusually little currency effect for being buses is usually one of the most interesting businesses when it comes to currency effects otherwise.

And the Penta is you can say delivering according to plan. We have a good stable quarter 6.5% more or less the same as we had one year ago virtually you can say volume wise fairly flat we see some positive things from the currency and we slightly higher R&D cost than what we had in the fourth quarter last year.

Financial services also is stable I mean stable writing some 15.5 billion in a new business for the quarter and 560, almost 570 million in operating income and a good return on sales to 13.5% good control over the credit risks in the areas that we had talked about before Brazil managed in a very, very. We are making money in financial services in Brazil. We see also that the risk situation is under control in North America despite the fact that we have this downturn. I think it's also worth to mention when we look upon also the quality of the business we have in North America for the business area in terms of how we manage to use truck and also the residual values, it's especially been very much under good control.

And then looking into the full-year and I think you've been following this now for four quarters so it's basically the summary what we have said and it is very much repeating the same story for the last couple of quarters here. We see that sales are down compared to one year ago from 330 billion to just above 300 billion and of course this has an effect on our gross income. You have an end a negative effect on the volume growth but you see a lot of internal measures that are actually doing this drop not so visible as it otherwise would have been. We see material cost reductions; we see logistic cost reduction so really on the cost side you have quite a lot of things that are offsetting this downturn. And over the year I think we have seen actually not very much help in terms of oil price and so it's is really the internal measures that has kept this effect on the gross income or limited a negative effect on the gross income.

We see then also that the effects of the restructuring program that we now have finalized when we left 2016 and you can see here that selling expenses admin, also the cash R&D has come down and also then the other restructuring costs that we have in our industrial system that is coming in mainly into the gross income has also yielded an affect. And the program is finalized -- eventually it became a 10 million, or if I should be very, very thorough, it became 9.8 billion, but that is now close program as I said before. The margins for the adjusted operating margin 7%, last year it was 6.5%.

So I think with that, I will see Martin to come back and then we open the floor for questions.

Martin Lundstedt

Absolutely. I don't think we need to repeat. We have been hopefully pretty clear on what we have seen in this quarter, yes, may be to add one thing that it has been also a year of a lot of changes in the Group, given the brand-based organization to decentralization, establishment of the business areas again, and when we are sitting here also with a lot of people representing also the investors' financial community take the opportunity to thank the whole organization for that work, and delivering those results in a highly volatile market. I think that has been a great achievement by our people.

Joachim Rosenberg

Thank you much Jan and Martin. We start with the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Hampus Engellau

Hampus Engellau, Handelsbanken, and I have three questions. Starting off with Europe, in third quarter I think you were planning for some production adjustments for Europe for this year, and I was wondering how far did you come on that and how does it look going into this year? And related to that question, Europe seems to go into a third very good year. What's your comment on prices? I know you usually communicate prices in September for this year. Last question is on North America, we had your orders being down 3%, market was down 23%, you lost some share; how should we think of market share in North America for this year given what you see? Thanks.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Hampus. First, when it comes to Europe, what happened actually was that we were a little bit cautious. So we started to gradually take down production in [indiscernible], but I think we have a good flexibility. So we have still cope with the balance when it comes to the order book, et cetera, and as I said, now we are adjusting again back, et cetera. So from, so to speak, an order book perspective I think we have managed as we want to see, then also so to speak test our flexibility. So that is going fine, and we still see also that the adjustments we are doing is also getting the right balance in the order book both for Volvo/Renault.

And then when it comes to third year, and the prices obviously, one of the aspects this time has been that many of the markets also that are, if I may say so, using the European industrial footprint has been very weak. And therefore so to speak the volumes remaining in Europe has still been very important for all players in the market. And that has been one of the factors where price pressure has been pretty strong. What we see now obviously is that some other markets' areas are improving, and obviously we are testing our ability if we can do something, but that is too early to say something about.

And then thirdly, market share in North America, yes, it's true, we are not happy to have a situation where we are not a combined market share starting with a two, and that is so to say something we are working on, but as we have said, during a year of decline, I mean such a steep decline, also priority must be keeping quality in the business both when it comes to earnings and credibility in a way. And what we see is that still I think the new truck inventory is normalized too -- and a little bit quicker than we expected in quarter four. And as you remember, the previous quarters where it was slower than expected, so it was good news. But still there is an overshoot when it comes to the used truck inventories. I think we are in a pretty good place in that market, both then it comes to our dealer activities and also Arriva have been playing a very important role there. But for the total market there is still some jobs to do here. And let's see how we can utilize the fact we are in my estimate in a pretty good position. I was in U.S. last weekend. Yes, we had a good feeling about the year, but still balance between orders, production, inventory, both when used remains the priority.

Erik Golrang

Thank you. Erik Golrang from Nordea, three questions as well. First one is a clarification, Jan, on the capitalization/amortization there for '17. Was it a 1 billion to 1.5 billion net headwind than relative to '16, is that the way we should read it?

Jan Gurander

No, this is for this year. We have 1 billion to 1.5 billion more in amortization and capitalization this year, not in relative to 2016.

Erik Golrang

More of both of them?

Jan Gurander

No, the net of amortization and capitalization is a negative of 1 billion to 1.5 billion net.

Erik Golrang

Thank you. And then the second question, you continue to be very sort of optimistic on the aftermarket and service opportunity in North America, so the if you just put that progress in context now, where was the aftermarket growth for trucks in the quarter relative to the total truck business.

Martin Lundstedt

We are not disclosing in detail all these figures. But what we see, and I think that has been very important for us, is obviously that North America is progressing when it comes to the services. And one of the major portal that is proprietary so to speak penetration. And we will continue with that. Obviously there are less and less opportunities now with still them [indiscernible] for example for Mack. We have in stores also the [indiscernible] you know, for Mack, et cetera, but also the connectivity and the Uptime Center, and I think again now it's more about also the balance that we can get enough into our own network. So it's the capacities [indiscernible] the whole value chain and not at least in the network, as I said.

Erik Golrang

Thank you. And then the last question on Renault. The residual values there trying to sort of get a [indiscernible] start to regain some of the lost share, you made a brief comment on it, but have you gotten more data and intel on the price development orders the first trucks that came out to the market on the new range.

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, we have. Obviously because now we all, so to speak, entering also not only 24, but gradually going to 36, and it's going according to plan. And for us that is super priority that we are actually getting the right value because it's a great truck. And that is more important that market share gains in the short-run so to speak.

Erik Golrang

Thank you.

Joachim Rosenberg

Okay, we now take a couple of questions from the people attending at the webcast. Please go ahead. Telephone conference.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Martin and Jan, it's Klas from Citi. I've got two questions. Firstly on raw materials, you said that this has positively impacted the numbers. It should become a headwind eventually. [Indiscernible] yesterday said that the long-term contracts could smoothen the impact, am I right to assume that we shouldn't be too concerned about price cost for the truck business, i.e., that there is more construction equipment, and if you could confirm if raw materials is on 15% of total cost, 1-5, and if you could give some detail on the split of the raw material [indiscernible]. I would start there.

Martin Lundstedt

Okay. I think you're absolutely right. I mean, when you see raw material prices coming up, as I said, we talk about offsetting factors. One is of course that you are varying lengths of contracts when we buy steel and so on. So that means it comes gradual. And of course we also work very hard on the commercial side, and in terms of offsetting that as well. But it will have a gradual, when we talk about raw materials, negative effect over the year. Then we see when we talk about the total material cost how much the net of that negative effect would be, and our ambitions to offset that, and that we don't give.

Then I think you're right also there that you can say that exposure is slightly higher on the construction equipment side and it is on the truck side, that's correct. In terms of this with the 15% of raw materials I think there is a lot of raw material in the truck. It's actually, what is it, six, seven tons of majority is steel. And one way or the other it comes into our products. When we buy raw materials directly ourselves and turn it into cabins then we have a more direct effect. But of course through the value chain the effect will come in different ways when we buy material from our suppliers and so on, but that can take a little bit longer time. And then of course we have the negotiations and so. So I think end of the day this effect will have a pressure on us all the way through. So I wouldn't just focus on the 15% of raw materials. It's more and more silicon.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. We have to follow-up on that. I mean if you look back the last time we had commodity inflation was obviously '07, '08. And we're also looking at the strong truck market right now not to the same levels. Their pricing has been weak on the back of weaker export markets when we look at Russia and Middle East. Russia is now coming back. Do you think at around 300K that the price backdrop can improve a bit in '17 or do you think that there will be similar on a gross price level, as in '16.

Martin Lundstedt

I think as we also responded to Hampus question here, again as we said, I mean if we are seeing gradually also export models [ph] coming back we get a better so to speak utilization or even higher, because we are pretty high in the European system of utilization, but the higher that gets also the better opportunities comes, but it's too early to say yet. I mean we already do now for example ramping up our Kaluga facility. We have done that in three steps actually, and we are still I mean on relatively low volumes, but we all ramp in Kaluga and Russia now to 18 per day actually from the first of April. And as you remember, just one year ago we were standing still, and those type of activities they're obviously showing that utilization is better, and that is also the balance you need to have also to see commercial activities.

Klas Bergelind

Then on North America in Trucks, you've decided to cancel the layoff of the 500 people there. The de-stocking at dealers are coming to an end sooner than you expected. Could we talk about how production in North America for you will run year-over-year in the first quarter. I think you cut production by 30% in the third quarter last year. So how much will you increase on the current level, I assume that production will be higher?

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, as a matter of fact, we are not giving exactly that figure. But as you say, when it comes to deliveries obviously we will still be on the lower side because that was an overshoot from '15, but I think on the positive note [indiscernible] is that we took the decision to postpone, so to speak, the decrease to one shift for Volvo in [indiscernible] Valley, but we all, so to speak, very, very firm on keeping the right balance, as I said, between inventory both in our own books but also dealers, and also when it comes to order intake and production. So we have the right flexibility, we have the right value chain there, and we will just keep it very, very tight now.

Joachim Rosenberg

Okay, we will have -- yes, sorry, do you have one more question…

Klas Bergelind

No, that was due. Thank you.

Joachim Rosenberg

Another one from the telephone conference, please go ahead.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jose Asumendi from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Jose Asumendi

Thanks so much. A couple of items please. The first one, if you could provide some color in terms of the order momentum on a year-on-year basis growing in Europe. Which countries are driving this growth? And second, if you could provide some color in terms of the year-on-year production increase in Q1 on trucks, at least directionally please for Europe, Brazil, and we have some comments on the U.S., but [indiscernible] mainly interested also in Europe, Brazil? And the final element, cost savings on trucks, what are your expectations for 2017, please? Thank you very much.

Martin Lundstedt

If we [indiscernible] where the momentum is coming from. I think it's fair to say that it's coming pretty much broad-based actually, both on a geographical perspective, but also from segment perspective, so pretty broad-based. And I think also we have been successful in working with some of the segments where we have been traditionally a little bit weaker, so it's broad-based, which is good in itself. And as I said, I mean production in Europe, our view now is that we are doing gradual adjustments given the stronger order intake, not only for Europe but also for international, Volvo International then primarily. And if I heard you correctly that I'm not really sure, you were talking about also South America. Was that correct or…

Jose Asumendi

[Indiscernible] production in Q1 year-on-year?

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, I think it's fair to say it's at the best on equal level, probably a little bit lower. Because we all on such a low level now, so [indiscernible] really us working on what we're getting into there. So that is, if I say, not significant in that perspective.

Jan Gurander

And when it comes to the cost savings, you know that we changed the focus from doing big structural reduction programs, like the 10 billion program going into what we call the continuous improvement mood. That doesn't mean that we stop doing efficiencies in the group. We focus a lot on productivity. And I will guess if we look upon the number of trucks that we produce per employee, blue-collar employee, it's on a total different level today than what it was three years ago. It's about productivity. We are also collapsing hierarchical structures as well. We have had too many, basically, layers in the company, that goes in line with the decentralization. That's also things that are ongoing in the company. Not that we disclose, it can be a few people here, a few people there, and so on. It is this kind of, you can say, improvements that we do run on a continuous basis. And that is not only for the truck side, it's actually within all the business areas, and also in different kind of administrative functions that we have in the group as well.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you.

Joachim Rosenberg

Okay, we go ahead with another one from the telephone conference.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Graham Phillips from Jefferies. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Graham Phillips

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Sorry if they may have been asked already but I had a lot of troubles with the call this morning on the quality of the line. Just first on the Renault, you talk optimistically about the T Truck. Could you just talk a little bit about when will we see the orders impact on that, because I think orders were still flat in the fourth quarter? And what's happening with the dealer redistribution of the network there, and what impact does that have? Are you even seeing into the new part of this year orders increasing year-on-year for the Renault T Truck.

Martin Lundstedt

Yes, thank you, Graham. I think as I said, we have lately seen and it has been a very good, and I think also granular work done by the new Renault management on how to approach the market. And we are seeing that paying off now. What we see is first and foremost that we have better activity when it comes to the retail sales, and that is super important for our dealer network that you were into. And again what we said, I mean, if I need to prioritize, and if we need to prioritize we have said that the quality of the business goes before, so to speak, volume uptake. And we have had a good pattern on that. The product is good, it's well received. And therefore also we are starting now to get the tradings as we have said on also -- on the new T range.

Then when it comes to -- obviously are we happy with 8.1%? The answer is no. But again, it's more about taking that in steps. And also I have to say that we are working also with the retail strategy. In some of the markets we were actually too quick to combine, but we have gradually moving to a new business model where we have the right balance between Volvo and Renault, and they will live on their own merit, so to speak. So looking forward to an interesting 2017 there.

Graham Phillips

Okay, thank you. My second question is on North America, with your outlook there's still a decline this year in sales. Can you talk about what the impact on the margins that part of the business may well be, you're still able do you think with a higher mix offset things there? Or will the lower sales outlook still be a bit of a drag on margin? And also like to hear comment about R&D costs burdening more?

Jan Gurander

I think when we talk about North America, we talk about REIT, the total retail sales in the market is what we expect coming down compared to last year. That doesn't necessarily mean that production volumes will be on a lower level because we took down production quite a bit last year. Actually we produced lower than what is equal to the 240,000 truck market. So maybe the effect from that point here will not be that bad as it might look if you just look up on the retail sales figures and our expectations for this year.

Graham Phillips

Thanks. Have you looked into the issues of border tax that's impacting some of the U.S. car companies, is there going to be any issue with components or products or pieces of trucks that they're coming from outside of the U.S. into that business that might be impacted if there's a border tax?

Martin Lundstedt

Obviously. I mean, generally speaking when it comes to all border taxes there are issues because we are an international company. When you take our U.S. footprint on so to speak the [indiscernible] part of our industrial value chain, I think we are in a good position given the fact that we have all our production for the main components in U.S. actually. We don't have the final assembly where other units as you know in, for example, Mexico. But at the same time, obviously, we have Tier 1 and Tier 2 in different parts of the world, and we need to continue to follow that development obviously.

Graham Phillips

Thank you. And just finally, one for Jan, just on the cash flow. I know you've now paid the EU fine in the fourth quarter. Is this still a payment to be made to compensate the Chinese banks for all the past provisions on the credit losses that you've put through on that division?

Jan Gurander

Yes, I mean, you know we have close to 2 billion in provisions for that. And from a cash flow effect it's still fairly limited that we have paid out. So there you will have an affect going forward.

Graham Phillips

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Joachim Rosenberg

There were no more questions from telephone conference. Any more questions from the auditorium? Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] I just wonder about this construction equipment deal you have made on engines, the seven to eight liters engines to replace [indiscernible] with Volvo engines. You talked about synergies between construction equipment and the truck business for many, many years. I just wonder how the economics change here, and what is the reason behind this? And secondly, are there economic benefits of this included in the 400 million per year that you see -- that you talked about…

Martin Lundstedt

No, first of all, when I told you about the 400 million order, it was more related to the R&D streamlining and not related to that. When it comes to the ambient business as well, obviously we're not disclosing that for obvious reasons, but this is part also what we are doing in the Group as such you know that we are -- we have discussed at all, so I mean, pursing decentralization of the different business areas with two principles. Principle one, that each business area is responsible for their volume profitability and customer satisfaction. Principle two, Group assets are to be used when average is visible to support number one, because then you get pulled instead of push and it's carefully if I put it like that and that is exactly the way we've been working within our strategy. We have looked through what that means for the different business areas moving into this and there are several aspects of this deal obviously when it comes to the volume effect totally that should be sort to speak beneficial for the parts involved and that we are all working how to say with them on principle in order to be professional.

Secondly, I think it's important also to say that we had pretty wide range of them -- ambience into the range, that is in itself creating a lot of complexity when it comes to future developments not only for combustion ambience like the eight liter but also the combination with hyrbridization. We had automation, because what we see in the power train now is that a big part of automation will come out from how you actually, or the -- decide your power train. And therefore there are standalone good cases when it comes to the 11,000 ambience, but in addition to that is bringing you opportunities of de-complexing and also allowing innovation when it comes to -- two, three important areas of connectivity, automation and electromobility.

Joachim Rosenberg

Thank you. There are no further questions from the teleconference, and I can't see any raised hands here. So by that, I would like to say thank you very much for attending to this press conference. Thank you.

Jan Gurander

Thank you.

Martin Lundstedt

Thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.