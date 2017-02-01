Daily State Of The Markets: Quick Take - What We're Watching

On one hand, the action since mid-December would seem to suggest that there isn't much going on in the market. On the other hand, there is an awful lot happening these days. So, this morning I thought I'd run through the keys and what we're watching - in executive summary, bullet-point fashion. Hopefully this will allow us to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time.

Trumped

Just about everything else in the market has been trumped by the goings on in D.C. these days

The latest involves the president's Supreme Court pick

Yesterday there was talk on pharma pricing

This follows the uproar relating to the executive order on immigration

But traders want to know, where's the beef? (As in tax reform)

Don't miss out on the political shenanigans as Dems boycotting hearings on Trump nominations

The politics of the Supreme Court pick ought to be telling

Yellen & Co.

First Fed meeting of 2017 wraps up today

No action is expected

Statement will be parsed word by word for clues on next steps

Traders particularly interested in any mention of Trump actions

Consensus is for three rate hikes in 2017, but large camp now looking for a fourth

Fed expectations are always important to stock prices

The Greenback

After moving higher from September through year-end, U.S. dollar pulling back so far in 2017

Word is White House trying to "talk down" the dollar

Head of White House National Trade Council accused Germany is manipulating currency

Remember, falling dollar good for trade, commodities, and emerging markets

On weekly chart USD in range since early 2015 - now approaching middle of range

Bond Yields

Yield on US 10-Year soared from 1.367% last summer to an intraday high of 2.621% on December 15

Consensus is the spike has ended for now

Big Picture: Expect sideways action in a gently rising channel

Inflation could impact expectations

Recent spike in inflation largely tied to doubling of oil prices, so pace of trend unlikely to continue

2.76% appears to be an important long-term line in the sand

Earnings

An Apple (OTC:APPL)a day keeps the bears at bay (I.E. AAPL report impressed)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) report this week too

73% of S&P names have topped profit estimates so far

Note that expectations are high for EPS as we progress through the year

Economic Data

It's PMI day...

China's official gauge of manufacturing activity came in above expectations at 51.3 (recall that readings over 50 indicate expansion, while under 50 indicates contraction)

China's non-manufacturing (services sector) PMI reported at 54.6

Euro area PMI rose to 55.2 from 54.9 in December

Don't forget, the Big Kahuna (the Jobs Report) due out Friday morning

Technicals

Anyone but me thoroughly sick of Dow 20K?

Latest breakout looks to be turning into a fake out

S&P, DJIA, Midcaps, and Smallcaps all back in recent range after recent 3-day decline

NASDAQ still in uptrend

Watch Russell 2K, a break of recent lows could be problematic

Weekly uptrends not at risk

Monthly trend is solid

Valuations

Two ways to view valuation: on absolute and relative basis

Absolute valuations are traditional P/E, P/D, P/B etc.

Relative valuations compare metrics to levels of interest rates

There can be no argument that absolute valuations are high

The recent spike in rates has caused some of our relative valuations to move into neutral zone

Bottom Line: Bulls can't afford a "crisis" with valuations stretched

As such, this is NOT a low-risk environment

Investors should play the game accordingly (I.E. It's time to turn down the turbo charger)

Market Models

The last couple weekly model reviews (published Monday mornings) have highlighted some concern

The rise in rates, which is traditionally bad for stocks, has been weighing on some models

Our External Factors models suggest the wind is no longer at the back of the bulls

To be clear, this is NOT a reason to head for the hills

However, this IS a reason to avoid complacency

Models suggest a dip is possible

But "buy the dips" remains appropriate strategy

Current Market Drivers

We strive to identify the driving forces behind the market action on a daily basis. The thinking is that if we can both identify and understand why stocks are doing what they are doing on a short-term basis; we are not likely to be surprised/blind-sided by a big move. Listed below are what we believe to be the driving forces of the current market (Listed in order of importance).

1. The State of Trump Administration Policies

2. The State of the U.S. Economy

3. The State of Global Central Bank Policies

4. The State of Bond Yields

Thought For The Day:

Create a life that feels good on the inside, not one that just looks good on the outside...