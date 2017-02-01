Latest Employment Data Show Worrisome Decline In Labor Market Fluidity

The monthly employment situation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics always makes headlines, but other BLS data, although less closely watched, can reveal long-term trends that are even more important. The latest data on business employment dynamics are a case in point.

The Business Employment Dynamics project tracks data on total jobs created and destroyed by US firms, based on a quarterly sample survey. Unlike the monthly jobs data, it looks separately at jobs created by new and expanding firms and jobs destroyed by firms that close or contract. The following chart shows those data through Q2 2016.

One's first impulse, in looking at the employment dynamics data, is to focus on net job gains. The chart shows an unbroken string of net job gains since the beginning of the recovery from the Great Recession. That is certainly good news, even if it only confirms what we already knew from the monthly payroll jobs data.

If we read the chart differently, though, we get a picture of long-term trends that is not so favorable. Suppose that instead of subtracting job losses from job gains, we add the two numbers. That gives us a measure that economists call the job reallocation rate, as shown in the next chart. What does this unfamiliar number tell us that data on net job gains do not?

As economists Steven J. Davis of the University of Chicago and John Haltiwanger of the University of Maryland explain, the job reallocation rate is a key indicator of labor market fluidity. Think of two job markets, each with the same total number of workers. In one, 10 million jobs are created every month and 9 million are lost. In the other, 2 million jobs are created and 1 million lost. Both markets have the same rate of net job creation, but the first is far more fluid.

If you are a worker who loses your job, you have a lot more new jobs to choose from in the more fluid economy. That is good. If you are an employer who creates a new job, you have a much wider pool of available candidates to choose from. That is good, too. Whether you look at it from the employer's or worker's point of view, there is more competition and more choice in the more fluid market. That means there will be better matching of individual workers to particular jobs. The result: more productivity and more job satisfaction.

A fluid labor market is good in another way, as well. The more fluid a labor market is, the better it can recover from shocks, whether those come from the business cycle, from changes in trade policy, from technology, or from any other source.

Unfortunately, as our second chart shows, the US economy has experienced a marked decline in labor market fluidity over the past quarter century. The loss of fluidity has no single cause. Many factors, ranging from occupational licensing to work disincentives in the social safety net to an increased number of people with criminal records have all contributed to a loss in fluidity. Declining fluidity was a significant factor in slowing the adjustment of an entire generation of workers to the shocks of globalization, and it will hamper adjustment to the equally large shock that a major reversal of trade policy will produce, if such a change occurs.

Labor market fluidity deserves more attention from policymakers than it gets. We should not let it be one of those gorillas that walk through the room unnoticed while we are distracted by something else.

