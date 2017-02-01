Is it time to rotate out of high-yield CEFs?

The past year has been good to high-yield investors. To illustrate my point, here's a look at the two big high-yield bond ETFs ( iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (NYSEARCA:HYG) and SPDR® Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)) and one of my personal favorites for high-yield ETFs, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel HiYld Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

For investors in high-yield CEFs (closed-end funds), which is what I'll begin looking at today, the year has been especially rewarding. I'm going to open this series on high-yield CEFs with the fixed-income categories. In keeping with the high-yield theme, I'm focusing on funds paying distribution yields greater than 8%. That's a higher cut than any of the three ETFs, which are paying 5.2 to 6.0%. Using cefanalyzer's screener, I find 48 fixed-income CEFs paying more than 8%. Here's how one-year total return for this group of CEFs matches up to the three ETFs.

First thing to notice is how much stronger the fund performance has been at market relative to NAV. To all but the most casual observer of CEFs this should come as no surprise: When a CEF category is hot, buyers will bid up the funds, closing discounts and driving up premiums. For CEFs we have a valuable metric for this dynamic, the Z-score which measures how far from the mean the current premium/discount stands. To review, the Z-score's absolute value indicates how many standard deviations from the mean the current premium/discount is. The direction is indicated by the sign. A negative Z-score means the movement has been more negative: toward deeper discounts and lower premiums. A positive Z-score indicates the opposite. There is a tendency for funds to revert to mean values over time, especially when Z-scores reach high absolute values.

To get an idea of how fast and furious the moves have been, I'll point out that not one of the 48 funds has a negative Z-score for the past 3-months. The lowest for that period is for Western Asset Managed High Income Fund (NYSE:MHY) at 0.00 and the median is 1.5 or one and a half standard deviations from the three-month mean value.

The highs, which are over 3.5 for all periods, belong to Diversified Real Asset Income Fund ((NYSE:DRA)), a global real estate fund. DRA may not belong in this set but is included in the general fixed-income category in the cefanalyzer's screener so it was carried through into my spreadsheet.

Plotting 6- and 12-month Z-scores against market yield shows no discernible relationships between those variables, but does illustrate how much movement away from the discounts we've experienced this year.

I've left Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) off these charts because ... well, because it's off the chart. With a 22% market distribution, including it scales the chart to illegibility. Its Z-scores are just under the averages at 1.03 (6 mo.) and 1.00 (1 yr).

I started writing about several of these funds about a year ago, pointing out that PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was exceptionally well priced (Buy PIMCO's Best Yielding CEF At A Discount), Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) could be bought at a rare discount (DMO Is The Best Of The Mortgage Bond Funds And It's Bargain Priced), AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was an excellent buy (How Much Longer Will This 12.2% Yield Be On Sale?). For a few months I was on a buying spree. About mid-year I swapped out half of my PDI position for its better-valued sibling, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) (Retirement Income: Is PCI Today's Best Buy From PIMCO?) and sold my DMO position, adding Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) (Here's A High-Yielding (9.4%) CEF Buffered Against Interest Rate Moves) and Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP). Replicating the move from PDI to PCI I sold half of my NCV position to buy its better-valued sibling AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) (Retirement Income: 3 Convertible-Securities Funds Paying 11% To 12%).

Some of those valuations have moved well away from their bargain status now. PDI is at an 8.1% premium. PCI, which is increasingly similar to PDI, still maintains a discount but its discount has moved several points to -3.5%. DMO's one-time discoutn is now a 9.4% premium. AIF (-8.6%) and ACP (-9.1%) are still nicely discounted but not nearly as much as they had been with both having 1-yr Z-scores over 2. NCV is now at a -3.1% discount, a move of over 9 points, while ACV is at -9.7%. To my eye this is a recipe for mean reversion. And I haven't even gotten into questions regarding some potentially unsustainable distribution yields.

I'm seeing numerous articles, here at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, singing the praises of high-yield. Certainly the momentum is there, but inevitably that momentum will give out. Just look at what has happened in the muni-bond CEF universe or preferred shares CEFs over the course of the last year and a half or so.

I think there's still some good places to be in high yield CEFs, but I'm also rotating my portfolio out of several of these high-flyers. I'll be following up with some suggestions on what to hold and what to sell, and maybe even a few that could be worth a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACP, ACV, AIF, ANGL NCV, PDI, PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.