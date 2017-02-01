Apple Earnings: A Follow Up

Yesterday, I received a lot of criticism regarding my post-earnings stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), asking if it was time to take profits in the stock. While I figured there would be some pushback given Apple's loyal follower base as well as a Q1 quarterly beat, I don't think my overall point was received as expected. As a result, I wanted to return today to further explain my stance.

First, all I asked was if it was time to take profits or not. I did not say anything about shorting the stock, nor did I say Apple was dying or past its glory days. With a stock up more than 22% over the past roughly five months, I simply asked if investors should cash in and look to re-enter the name at a better price. I'll have more on the rally later in regards to stock multiples and expectations, but here are some key points regarding the earnings report.

Take a look at gross margins, which were down 158 basis points over the prior year. I understand the dollar is an issue, but Apple has raised prices in certain countries. Also, the iPhone 7 Plus started $20 higher than its prior year counterpart, leading to a more than $4 gain in average selling prices. The iPhone 7 wasn't a radical re-design, that's expected to come this year.

Apple bulls always talk about the iPhone and Apple's services business being very high margin. Well, in the reported period, these two segments represented 78.56% of the company's revenues. That was up from 76.04% a year ago. That's one reason why I and the street were disappointed by gross margins, especially considering the outperformance of these two items in terms of revenues. If we do get a major form factor change for the iPhone 8, are consumers willing to pay even more for the device? Otherwise, Apple's margins will be further squeezed, and that's something important to the long-term story.

My main problem though was with Apple's guidance. The difference between the street average and company midpoint for Q2 was actually larger than the Q1 beat, so if you take a two-quarter view, it is hard to argue that some revenues were pulled forward. Also, Apple should have a slightly better view of the quarter than in the past, because the Jan. 31st earnings report was Apple's latest in several years. Last year the report was on the 26th, so management has a few more days of insight into how things are trending.

The problem with guidance being weak relates to one of the main criticisms I received, and it was regarding tax policy. Investors are basically betting over the next two quarters that Trump will deliver, because if he doesn't, we have to go back to results. With Q2 guidance being light, I don't think that bodes well for the lead-up to the iPhone 8 launch, as consumers will definitely be holding back. Also, don't you think Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is going to go all out with its next launch in an effort to regain consumer trust?

Repatriation is also a huge wild card right now. Even if it happens, we don't know what the tax rate will be, and if there are any strings attached. What if Trump makes Apple do something specific with a portion of the funds brought home? Additionally, it's not like Apple is just going to hand over $150 billion or whatever the figure is to investors right away. The company will certainly use some funds on acquisitions, and buybacks will take time. Trump might even wait on announcing tax changes until next year (mid-term elections), or keep them in his back pocket for a potential re-election run.

Without repatriation, do you think Apple can meet Q3 expectations? Right now, they are a bit high, with analysts looking for 8.5% revenue growth in Q3, an increase of $3.6 billion. I'm sure they will be coming down though after weak Q2 guidance. With the report that no new iPhone SE is coming, Apple is going to have to make up that revenue somewhere. It isn't coming from the iPad, and a potentially strong Samsung launch combined with consumers holding back iPhone purchases worries me. That sets us up for another guidance disappointment in April. If Trump has not delivered by then, will another likely small dividend raise and modest buyback increase be enough to send this stock higher? A bad quarter and weak guide sent this stock down big after the April 2016 report.

That gets me back to my overall point regarding profit taking, and it feeds into another narrative of the bull camp regarding valuation. Apple's multiple has actually increased a bit over the past year, despite expectations coming down. Take a look at the image below, showing where analyst estimates were the day after Apple reported in January 2016.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Now click on the link to see where current estimates are. The revenue average is down by over $20 billion for this year, while EPS figures are down by almost $1.50. However, Apple shares are up about $32 since then, so even if you look forward to the "future year" estimates, you've still gotten multiple expansion. After a 32% rally, that's why I wondered if profits should be taken, especially given an earnings report that was far from perfect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.