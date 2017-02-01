Sears Holdings Sells Some Of Its Top Remaining Stores At CBL Malls

Sears now has sold off (in this and previous transactions) nearly all of its unencumbered owned locations in CBL malls doing $400+ per square foot.

These properties are a bit above average compared to the typical Sears location in terms of associated mall quality.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) has entered into another transaction to sell some of its real estate to a REIT. In this transaction, Sears is selling nearly 1 million square feet of department store and auto center space to CBL & Associates Properties for $72.5 million. This transaction continues the trend of Sears selling its top owned and unencumbered locations in malls owned by various REITs. The Cross Creek Mall location in this deal was the last unencumbered Sears location that Sears owned in a CBL mall that had sales of over $500 per square foot. Sears previously sold three locations (two to CBL in 2013 and one to Seritage), while one other location is a Sears REMIC property. It may get increasingly difficult for Sears to monetize its real estate going forward as outside of a few top-notch properties like South Coast Plaza, most of its remaining properties either appear to be encumbered or are middle-to-lower tier properties of modest desirability.

The CBL Transaction

The sale-leaseback deal with CBL involves five Sears department stores and two Sears Auto Centers. It appears that the department stores involved are generally larger than the average Sears department store (which averages 138,000 square feet) and in malls that are slightly better quality than the typical mall-based Sears store.

The estimated average mall grade (based on sales per square foot) of the five Sears department stores in this deal is a B+, compared to the B average for mall-based Sears stores.

Mall Name 2015 Sales Per Square Foot Estimated Mall Grade Store Type Square Feet Cross Creek Mall $513 A- Sears 219,382 Brookfield Square $344 B- Sears 224,066 Hamilton Place Mall $402 B+ Sears 151,557 Eastgate Mall $370 B Sears 140,895 Jefferson Mall $395 B/B+ Sears 164,187 Northgate Mall $326 C+/B- Sears Auto Unknown Volusia Mall $402 B+ Sears Auto 34,057

Assuming that the Sears Auto Center location at Northgate Mall is roughly the same size as the Volusia Mall location, this transaction values the involved real estate at $75 per square foot.

The Top CBL Locations

This deal continues the trend of Sears monetizing its better available locations. While the CBL deal only involves locations that are modestly better than Sears's typical location, it does include some of top remaining CBL Sears locations, as CBL is more of a REIT with B grade malls, compared to Macerich's A grade concentration.

CBL has five malls with sales of over $500 per square foot. CBL previously acquired the Sears stores at two of those malls (CoolSprings Galleria and Fayette Mall) in 2013, while the Sears location at West Towne Mall was acquired by Seritage. The Sears location at Mall del Norte is a Sears REMIC property, leaving the Cross Creek Mall Sears as the last remaining Sears location available at a $500+ per square foot CBL mall.

Of the six CBL malls with sales of $400 to $500 per square foot and Sears locations, one was acquired by Seritage, one is a Sears REMIC property and two are leased locations. Of the two remaining locations, the Hamilton Place Mall location was acquired by CBL as part of this deal, while I am uncertain about whether the Volusia Mall Sears department store location is owned or leased by Sears.

In any case, it appears that Sears has sold nearly all of its unencumbered owned locations at CBL malls with sales of over $400 per square foot.

Notes About Innovel Solutions

I figured that I would also discuss Innovel Solutions, which has been mentioned recently as a potential source of value for Sears. Although it has been reported before that Innovel Solutions (formerly Sears Logistics) had grown 238% since 2014, I'm a bit skeptical that the 238% growth is based on an apples to apples comparison.

Innovel's website mentions that it does over 4 million deliveries each year. If Innovel's growth rate was over 200% since 2014, one would expect something like 1.4 million deliveries in 2014. Instead, Fairholme Funds indicated that Sears was doing 4 million deliveries per year as of 2014.

That leads me to believe that the 2014 numbers used to get the 238% growth rate are not entirely comparable to current numbers. It is uncertain whether the stated growth rate was based on revenues or deliveries, but either case has a potential explanation.

One potential explanation is that the 2014 numbers used for the growth calculation just involve deliveries from after Sears Logistics became Innovel Solutions in September 2014. It is plausible that there has been 238% growth in Innovel's deliveries versus a short 2014, but the growth rate compared to the full 2014 for Innovel/Sears Logistics is probably much lower.

Another possible explanation is that when Sears Logistics became Innovel Solutions, it started charging Sears more (to make it on par with external customers) for deliveries. Thus if that 238% growth is based on revenue, a change in rates could have resulted in revenues increasing very substantially even while total deliveries didn't increase by much.

I think the situation is that Innovel may potentially be growing, but that growth is fairly modest in terms of total deliveries. If Innovel released a 2016 versus 2015 growth rate, we'd get a better picture of its actual growth rate than a number that may be muddled by the change from Sears Logistics to Innovel Solutions in late 2014. Innovel is probably also increasing its number of external customer deliveries fairly quickly, but that may be mostly just offsetting declining deliveries for Sears at this point.

At over 4 million deliveries per year, Innovel could be generating around $200 to $300 million in revenue per year, although much of that would still be tied to Sears deliveries. Innovel probably does have some value independent of Sears, but probably not enough to make a difference to the value of Sears's stock. For example, XPO Logistics (the largest provider of last mile services in North America for heavy goods) has an enterprise value of around 0.7x revenue. So Innovel would be worth around $200 million if it could replace the Sears delivery revenue with other customers.

Conclusion

Sears's deal with CBL sells off its top two remaining unencumbered and owned locations within CBL malls. The deal as a whole involves locations at malls that are slightly better on average than the typical Sears mall location, but only generates enough cash for around two weeks of Sears's current estimated cash needs (excluding working capital changes).

While I believe that Sears has likely done enough to scrape through to 2018, Sears is starting to run out of things to effectively monetize. It has sold most of its top owned and unencumbered locations for major mall REITs such as Macerich, Simon Property Group and CBL, and is generally left with a hodgepodge of assets of lesser worth.

