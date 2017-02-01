Monster ADP Number Ahead Of NFP Friday

That should predict a huge NFP number on Friday. That's what really counts.

On January 26th we said, "Jobs Can Blow Away Expectations." Non-farm payrolls ("NFP") which report on Friday have seen estimates move up since then from 156,000 to now 190,000. ADP today however reported a monster number. Strong jobs should give confidence to the bulls and help markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

ADP, WOW

Source: ADP

ADP reported a big number today reversing the downtrend since June.

Hint To NFP Friday

Source: Trading Economics

NFP had been in a downtrend since June. Like the ADP number, NFP could break that downtrend. That would be a bullish sign for the economy and therefore markets.

We wrote on January 26th,

"If NFP can manage to print above 200,000 markets should get excited about an economic pickup."

After this monster ADP number it looks like NFP is headed for a huge number.

Popping The Bubble..... Hypothesis

We think jobs are the most important economic indicator there is. If this is improving then the economy is improving. After years of central banks pumping air, the economy could be about to show some actual signs of life.

If the economy improves earnings have more visibility. That pops the bubble hypothesis. That can grab investors off the sidelines that had been worried about valuations. Actual growth is something much more bullish than air and price action.

Fed Meeting Today

The Fed saw the ADP print today. They may even have a preview of Friday's NFP number. The Fed has been becoming more hawkish.

We mentioned yesterday there is a chance they hint to ending their historic bond buying. The end of QE could be this year. If the Fed mentions it in their FOMC statement at 2pm it can cause a negative knee-jerk reaction for markets.

If they don't then investors will swivel to expect a strong jobs number Friday with the Fed news behind them, probably sending markets higher.

Conclusion

We saw a big number today out of ADP. That should predict NFP. If so, market participants could get excited that there is some meat to this bubble.

Disclaimer:

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S&P FUTURES WHICH CAN CHANGE OR REVERSE AT ANY TIME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.