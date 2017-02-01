Big Changes In Endowmentville

Equities continue to be the asset class that goes up the most and the most amount of time.

Last week, a lot of attention was paid to the big changes at the Harvard Management Company, the managers of the $35 billion Harvard Endowment.

By Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist

Last week, a lot of attention was paid to the big changes at the Harvard Management Company, the managers of the $35 billion Harvard Endowment. Half of the staff will be cut over the next couple of months and it will outsource management of more of its assets.

The performance has drawn criticism in recent years as the top spot at the firm has been something of a revolving door since Jack Meyer was pushed out. This chart from the WSJ captures the point:

Obviously, most of the endowments listed lost money in the year ending June 30th, 2016. To the extent these are really global macro funds (you might disagree), Barron's coincidentally had an article about last year being a bad year for global macro relative to other hedge fund strategies. What makes them different from the typical 60/40 portfolio is that the time horizon is infinite. Barry Ritholtz pointed out that Harvard is 400 years old and that with an infinite time horizon, the sorts of drawdowns captured in the table are meaningless.

Jack Meyer was well known for owning timber assets when he ran the HMC for its diversification benefits, he said it had no correlation to equities. This is part of what the so-called endowment portfolio is all about and why so many investors who are not endowments have tried to emulate it; strong results that include sophisticated investments. For many years, I have blogged about influence as opposed to emulation of the endowments.

Equities continue to be the asset class that goes up the most and the most amount of time. Commodities can go up a lot for a few years at a time but they don't stay anywhere near equities.

The HMC annual report shows only 29% in publicly traded equities which is obviously low with another 14% in absolute return among other assets classes. Absolute return is not intended to keep up with equity bull markets. I believe absolute return to be a valid alternative strategy as a means of managing volatility but if the objective of a given manager, for example, is CPI + 2% then the return will be quite small if the market goes up 10%. A 14% weighting then becomes quite a drag and absolute return is not the only alternative listed in the report.

Where copying an endowment starts to look attractive is when equities are struggling, this idea gained traction in the middle of the previous decade when domestic equities were muddling along. Quite a few times I have mentioned the anecdote of a blog reader who, when things were at about their worst during the last bear market, commented that it would be best to put it all into a Hussman fund (one of the funds managed by John Hussman) and forget about it. While I don't know if that was intended to be serious or not, it would have been a dreadful course of action.

As opposed to focusing on what isn't helpful with these sorts of stories or portfolio management styles, focus on what might be useful, even if just a small influence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does not guarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs visit our website AdvisorShares.com.