The Resiliency Of J&J

Over the next decade, even with very conservative growth assumptions, investors can expect to double their money while taking minimal risk and maintaining significant upside potential.

Over the decades JNJ has proven itself to be a durable, wonderful business- now investors have chance to buy into this fantastic company at fair price.

In my previous SA article on J&J (NYSE:JNJ), I had focused on what a remarkable generational investment JNJ had been. After all, how many companies have turned a $10,000 investment into close to a million (with dividends reinvested) in less than 50 years' time?

At the time I wrote the article (even though I was adding to my JNJ positions), I also expressed concern that overpaying for Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) may cause the stock to have an another leg down. After all, just a short year ago, before rumors of JNJ's interest made it into the news, Actelion stock was trading at less than half of what the company agreed to be acquired for. The concern at the time was that JNJ was over-paying dearly for the company at a price tag of ~$26B. Well, here we are, 2 months later, and JNJ is acquiring the company at nosebleed prices of $30B (See Figure 1).

Figure 1. Actelion Stock Price History as JNJ rumors leading up to the acquisition more than doubled the stock price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What is interesting is that despite some noteworthy negative announcements and events, the stock's reaction has been tame:

The company issued a disappointing guidance when it announced earnings on January 24th. This took the stock down $2 from $114 to $112 (just to put things into context, that is a less than a 2% move). The company followed that with the Actelion announcement couple days later, at a yet higher price than market expected- and the stock did nothing. The stock market overall has had a couple of rough days with DJIA losing close to 250 points, yet JNJ stock hardly budged.

Contrast that with Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) stock, which got crushed Monday, losing about a quarter of its value. And that is not the worst of it. Just over a year ago, the stock was trading at over $50 when it was on track to earn $0.48 per diluted share. Well, when you invest with stars in your eyes I guess you can justify anything, including a 100+ PE ratio. Needless to say, this always ends badly.

For JNJ investors, the silver-lining of reduced guidance and the expensive acquisition is that investors get a chance add (or initiate) to their ownership in this wonderful business at a reasonable price.

Just to put the acquisition in context, while the $30B is a lot to swallow:

Balance sheet remains strong with over $40B in cash (long term debt of $12B)

Operating cash flow of close to $20B

Free cash flow close to $15B Net Income of over $15B

Stated another way, JNJ will swallow the Actelion acquisition with just two years' worth of net income or free cash flow.

Valuation:

The company gave a 2017 EPS guidance range of $6.93 to $7.08. This represents slower than historical EPS growth for the company- a 4% growth from 2016 EPS of $6.73 (GAAP EPS including one-time items were $5.93). While this is disappointing (analyst expectations were more in-line with the past decade average of 6%, I do expect the company to return to the 6% annual EPS growth rate with-in a year or two.

Charts 1 shows the accretive effect of the Actelion acquisition. In its Press Release management estimated that the first full year contribution of Actelion to EPS would be $0.35 to $0.40/share. JNJ expects the transaction to close by end of 2nd quarter 2017. I have taken the lower end of the range and added half that amount for 2017 EPS, resulting in $7.17 EPS for 2017. For 2018, I included the full 35 cent boost to EPS. Chart 2 shows the EPS projection based on a 6% EPS growth rate outlook and a 4%.

Source: Company Press Releases and Author's Work

The company also announced that the acquisition should boost its long-term revenue growth rate by 1% annually and its earnings growth rate by 1.5-2%. So, there is a good chance that the company will exceed the 6% growth rate of the past decade. However, even with the conservative assumptions of 4% and 6% EPS growth, one can expect to collect between $38 to $42 in dividends in the coming decade (see Chart 3) and see the stock price appreciate to $180-$210 (assuming a PE ratio of 16)- see Chart 4. Including dividends, this would imply a doubling of one's investment for the low case scenario while leaving a lot of upside in the case of any positive surprises that can materially exceed those estimates.

Source: Company Press Releases and Author's Work

Conclusion:

I am not a market timer, but I do watch sentiment closely and how a stock reacts to good or bad news. When a stock starts taking bad news in stride it indicates to me that a lot of negative sentiment is already built into the stock. Even then, in the case of JNJ, there may still be another leg down that cuts the stock price by another $10. But when I know I stand to make over $100 in the next 10 years, why mess around?

