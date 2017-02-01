Market Insights: The State Of The Market In 3 Charts

There is a possibility that the market is due for a rude awakening in the near future. I wanted to highlight three charts for you today which demonstrates the extreme levels of positioning that exist in today's market.

1) The Economic Surprise Index is rolling over:

The chart above shows a three year history of the economic surprise index and its impact on the market (NYSEARCA:SPY). When economic surprises begin trending up, the market reacts positively because the market prices itself based on the combination of economic outlook and liquidity. Positive economic surprises drive sentiment and in turn, multiples higher. We have just seen the economic index begin to roll lower from very elevated levels.

2) Russell 2000 has been the speculator's "plat du jour"

The Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) became the go-to trade with Trump winning the election with his "America First" message. The speculators ever piled in quickly into these futures and at such a rapid pace! The smallest of sell-offs can act as a hare-trigger, which can precipitate a larger sell-off for the Russell, which more often than not feeds into other markets.

3) The net VIX positioning sits at an all-time low

When people are fearful, they buy the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX). When they are not, they sell the VIX. When people are complacent, the forget that the VIX can rise and short it en masse. Case in point, the VIX sitting at an all- time low. Note that we haven't seen the best of market returns when the net VIX positioning has drifted below -500k over the past two years.

Since the middle of December 2016, I have been cautious on the market and I have written extensively about the various cracks which have been developing in the investing landscape.

With every day that passes by, the cracks grow wider. The market, which used to be very fearful up until 2015, became bold in early 2016 and then complacent in H2 2016. I hope that these charts go to show that the extent of extreme positioning which exists today. Proceed with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.