20,000 Is Just A Number

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Euphoria continued over the last week as the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000 mark for the first time.

^DJI data by YCharts

The bulls are still stampeding forward and we have reached what we believe to be yet another one of those glorious times prior to a correction where nobody wants to acknowledge the elephants in the room.

Those elephants are,

When you turn on the financial news or you read analysis from financial contributors, the mood generally just seems to be cheery. The market keeps going up and it is showing no signs of stopping. Even the president, who once said that we were in a bubble while he was campaigning, is now taking credit for the Dow Jones industrial average being over 20,000. We don't think that you can have it both ways. Not to get political, but if you campaign on the notion that the market is in a bubble and then you celebrate the market advancing over 10% since you take office, does there come a point when the public starts to realize that perhaps we are just making the problem even worse?

We want it to quickly reflect on some new thoughts that we have about why the market rally could come to an end relatively soon and we also wanted to talk about what Dow 20,000 means versus what the market thinks it means.

On Main Street, Dow 20,000 is an important psychological milestone. It's an indicator to those that are not intimately involved with the stock market that we have reached a point of interest and that the market has advanced significantly enough to become a mainstream headline. While retail investors think that this is probably a great time to jump in and buy, savvy investors may see this as reaching peak saturation in terms of optimism.

There is a reason the phrase "buy the rumor, sell the news" is used so often in the market. It's popular because it suggests that you should get in and get out of your position before the news is actually disseminated to retail investors, who will likely be left holding the bag at the end of the day.

How can we apply "buy the rumor, sell the news" to the market overall?

We have certainly bought the rumor. The rumor has been that corporate tax rates are going to come down to 15% and that rolling back regulation across various sectors is going to make it significantly easier for many major corporations to generate larger profits. The rumor is also that repatriation of cash that is stored overseas is going to help companies conduct new buybacks and keep stock prices moving higher.

We think we are transitioning between buying the rumor to a point where it is almost time to sell the news. What better time is there to sell the news than when retail and Main Street are finally starting to see the stock market as a headline across their non-business news oriented news sources? Dow 20,000 may help take the last bit of retail investor cash on the sideline, even if it was generated by taking on debt or taking the equity out of assets, and move it into the market. When this last bit of cash from retail moves into the market and interest rates continue to rise, it is a prescription for a market correction.

Dow 20,000 is just a number. It is a psychological landmark for a lot of retail investors, but at the end of the day it is simply just a number that indicates that the valuation of equities has advanced even higher than it was. While there have certainly been instances in the past where the overall PE ratio of the market has been higher, even by about 30% or 40%, all of those instances have led to crashes. The most recent of these instances was the dotcom bubble, where the market's PE went over 30X. While we are not at 30X right now, we are not that far away. Stocks are in no way cheap, no matter how you slice and dice it.

What do we expect to happen over the next couple of months?

Simply, we expect the "sell the news" event to occur. We believe that Trump will start to push for corporate tax cuts and that loosening of regulation will continue. We believe that Trump is going to do exactly what he said he was going to do and that various infrastructure projects will commence across the US. The border wall looks as though it is going to be put into motion over coming weeks, so we have no reason to believe that Trump will renege on his corporate tax cut idea.

But another problem that hasn't been pointed out is that most corporate tax rates are probably closer to 20% then they are to 30% anyway. If you take a sampling of major corporations and you look at the tax rate that most of them are paying, it can become clear that a corporate tax rate cut to 15% may not even improve the bottom line for many of these companies as much as investors think. Surely it won't improve them more than the 10.5% the market has already risen since the election.

^DJI data by YCharts

For this reason, and because we simply can't think of a way the market can continue to extend itself, we do expect a correction as president Trump moves into his first year in office.

Let's not forget that we have rate hikes that are also scheduled to play out over the coming year. While on a grand scale, the severity of these rate hikes is still very innocuous in nature, each 25 basis point tick higher gives off aftershocks across all sectors where credit and lending is involved. As the cost of debt starts to rise, even slightly, for most American consumers, it is a certainty that spending will be impacted.

This goes on to help create what we believe could be a perfect storm for a correction. Consumer spending will slow, companies that are already over levered will have to pay more to service their debt, layoffs will happen, defaults and delinquencies will happen and the short term credit cycle will make a marked swing to the downside.

There are two visions you can have of the market right now. The first is that the economy is fine and the market is going to continue to move higher as denoted by its momentous move through Dow 20,000 recently.

The second picture is of a country that has taken on an extraordinary amount of debt over the last eight years, is now going to have to deal with the reality of rising interest rates, and has seen its stock market move to PEs that are nearing historic bubble territory.

We can't help but think the Dow 20,000 is just a number. While the psychology of reaching this momentous level may do well to help bring the last of the retail money in, smart money should be positioning to move out. We remain the most hedged that we have been over the last few years and continue to believe that we will see a marked correction during the first year of the Trump Administration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.