IBM Focuses On The Shiny New Thing While The Rest Of It Decays

I've been bearish on IBM (NYSE:IBM) for a very long time. The company's perpetual revenue declines are a bit comical at this point and while it is making progress on its strategic initiatives, it simply isn't enough. People continue to buy the stock despite the fact that it hasn't grown earnings in a meaningful way in as long as I can remember and nothing about that is changing anytime soon. The Q4 report was weak - because that's what IBM does - and yet the stock is near its highs. Investors seem to be split on growth prospects and while the stock isn't that expensive, considering its fundamentals, it shouldn't be. Guidance for 2017 was weak yet again and it just looks like there is still absolutely nothing to like here, particularly at $175.

I won't read the press release to you but there are some major points I'd like to hit as they relate to the valuation and IBM's prospects for actually producing a positive revenue number at some point in the future. Obviously, management touts the cloud business and other strategic imperatives as the saviors of the business despite the simple fact that the rest of the business - the bulk of the entire company - is absolutely dreadful. Yes, the cloud business is flying and probably will for some time but it has thus far proven unable to right the ship because the rest of the business is so terrible. When one of your major segments is growing revenue by a third and you still produce negative revenue growth, you have issues.

Obviously, management wants to draw your attention to the cloud business in particular because it is spectacular. But it is still a small part of the total business and I've been saying for some time that while it is great, it will be years before it is significant enough in size to get IBM to produce positive revenue growth numbers. That continues to be the case as Global Business Services and Systems continue to be very weak and offset any gains made by the cloud business. That not only keeps a lid on revenue growth but it hurts margins as well.

Although gross margins were up in Q4 compared to the rest of 2016, they still declined Y/Y for both periods. Non-GAAP operating gross margins were down 190bps to 48.9% and while IBM's margins are still elevated, no company with perpetually lower revenue can afford lower margins as well. But this is going to continue to happen unless IBM can figure out a way to boost margins on its growing segments and/or arrest the constant declines in its legacy businesses. I have to think both of those are very tall tasks indeed and in particular I have very little faith IBM can resurrect its legacy businesses. That comes from the simple fact that they have been in decline for a very long time and because if you listen to management, they sort of act like the only thing that matters is the cloud business. I get that's the crown jewel but it doesn't pay the bills. With attention only on growth areas, it will be impossible to turn the other businesses around. That's not only bad for revenue but it is also detrimental to margins and that's not something IBM can afford.

It did beat earnings because of a lower tax rate and this is not the first time this has happened. IBM doesn't pay much in taxes and it has managed to keep that rate very low. I'm all for lower taxes on business so I don't fault IBM for pursuing this but keep in mind that lower taxes don't mean a business is growing. Lower taxes are just window dressing if we're talking about the actual performance of the business and for that reason IBM's Q4 performance was weak once again. Bulls are pointing to the Q4 earnings beat but it wasn't - it was a convenient tax rate. That's fine for one quarter but is IBM going to continuously decrease its tax rate? Obviously that's absurd but where is the beat going to come from in the future? Lower revenue and lower margins?

I've railed against IBM in the past for its buyback program as well and it spent billions of dollars last year to reduce the share count by 2%. Given that this is the only source of earnings growth apart from a lower tax rate, that really tells you all you need to know about IBM's fundamentals. The business has proven incapable of growing at all and given yet another year of weak guidance, that isn't going to change in 2017. IBM longs' perpetual cry of "wait til next year" is a problem because next year never comes. This is going to be yet another year of negative growth on the top line and a bottom line that crests zero only due to the buyback and potentially lower taxes.

At 12.7 times this year's earnings, the stock isn't that expensive. But keep in mind that even with the buyback and low tax rate that IBM's EPS growth for the next few years is expected to be below 3%. What are people buying? This company has an enormous portion that is seemingly being ignored by management and left to slowly die off while it concentrates on the shiny new thing. Yes, the cloud business is growing by leaps and bounds but the loss of revenue and margin from the rest of the company is crippling. Management's strategic direction is misplaced as it fiddles with the cloud business while the rest of the business burns and for that reason the stock is still too expensive. Where is upside coming from? Why would we see multiple expansion? There is no revenue growth, there is no margin growth and the prospects for both of things improving are very low. I'm still confident that the buy - everything rally that has taken IBM to $175 is just that and not specific to the company's actual performance, which remains terrible.