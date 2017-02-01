Could Trump's Import Tax Hurt The Markets?

By Parke Shall

It has certainly been a volatile last week and a half. While President Trump's immigration ban policy has caused protests and controversy across the nation, one of his lesser covered policies may wind up making the biggest impact on the stock market. We spent some time this weekend considering what the ramifications of President Trump's proposed import tax would be not only on the US consumer, but also eventually on US equity markets.

While the volatility that comes with enforcing any such new stringent laws and actions is likely to not bode well for equity markets that thrive off of complacency and calmness, we think that Trump's proposed import tax could have a much bigger effect on equity markets than people think.

Those that have been reading us know that we are already bearish on the market heading into 2017 and the beginning of President Trump's time in office. Without beating a dead horse, we believe the market has already priced in a corporate tax rate that may not have as much of an effect as people think, we think that S&P valuations are about as rich as they can get and we believe that after eight years of lending at low rates that deregulation will not be enough of a counter to the eventual delinquencies and defaults on their way through various types of credit by the American consumer. When we combine these predictions, we think we have an easy recipe for a 10% to 20% market pullback in the coming year.

While the proposed immigration ban may also help volatility tick higher, we don't think it will have a severely negative impact on the markets in and of itself. We can already see that it has shaken the markets slightly, but the bull market we remain in continues to be resilient.

Both sides of the aisle will have trouble faulting President Trump for not adhering to his campaign promises. For better or for worse, it seems he is certainly going to carry out much of what he has campaigned on. One of the items he campaigned on and spoke about recently was a proposed tax for countries that import goods to the United States. Mr. Trump ran his campaign on trying to eliminate our trade deficit with countries like Mexico, and one of the ways he proposes to do that is by taxing goods that come into the United States. This is also meant to discourage US companies from moving overseas to then import their goods back into the US. So far, Mr. Trump has found some success with keeping jobs in the US as some of his early initiatives have seen commitments to US jobs by major CEOs. But what would happen if Trump actually carried out his proposed tax on goods being imported to the US?

Let's run through a small example. Say there is a factory in Mexico that makes tires for your vehicle. You can purchase them for $100 per tire and when you go comparison shopping, the tires that are made domestically are $130. It is an obvious decision for the consumer to choose the product that is priced at $100 because it is a better value. If the quality of the product is the same and the price is lower, laws of economics will point consumers in the direction of the cheaper item.

But then Trump slaps a 30% tax on items being imported to the US, so the cost of producing a tire at the factory in Mexico goes up by 30% while the cost of producing the same tire in the United States stays the same. The Mexico based entity then has several options.

First, make an offer to sell this tire at an amended price that is also near $130. This would ostensibly leave the US consumer with a decision to make as to whether or not he or she wants to buy the product made in Mexico or made in the US, when they both cost the same. We're not sure what the ending allocation would be like, but certainly the Mexican product would not sell as many tires as they would have in the past, priced at $100.

Regardless of whether it is a Mexican company or if this is a US-based company, it is going to hit their bottom line.

Second, if the consumer chooses to purchase the tire that is only available for $130 now, it is going to be more money out of their pocket and an additional $30 that the consumer can't spend on discretionary items. In this instance, the tax on the company gets passed on and becomes a tax on the consumer.

Third, if a tax pushes the price of a Mexican made good to above that of a US made good, US companies can benefit by raising the price due to increased demand and seeing a small uptick in their top line accordingly. If the Mexican tire winds up costing $140, the U.S. tire producer can raise their price to $135 and still be the lower cost option. Again, however, the consumer winds up paying more for a product in this scenario and that becomes less discretionary spending for them.

Fourth, Mexican based companies may just choose to export their items to other countries, like China. If Mexican based companies find it too difficult to import to the United States, they may just start to move goods to other countries. This, in turn, would cause a lack of supply for many products in the US causing the price of consumer products to rise while we figure out solutions in the United States to manufacture the items that we would no longer be receiving from other countries. Longer term, this could help manufacturing in the country, but it would take years to see results and it would result in short term price increases for U.S. consumers.

We are all for trying to lower the trade deficit, but we believe it needs to be done in a slow and careful manner as opposed to vigorously signing an executive order and just hoping that everything is going to work splendidly from that point forward. The effect of a import tax from other countries would have aftershocks in almost every business and every sector across the United States. One way or another, it is going to wind up throwing a wrench in the gears for numerous companies and it is indisputable that it will likely drive prices higher for American consumers.

Let's think about how this would affect the equity markets. Higher prices for the American consumer mean less discretionary spending and less savings. Less savings mean less money to invest and the need to take money out of investments in order to make up for an increased level of spending. As money comes out of the market, equity prices move lower triggering margin calls and more selling. All told, the eventual effect on the equity market would be a capital outflow that we do not believe would be offset in anyway by any of these companies being the beneficiary of the tax and being able to grow earnings from it.

The Trump volatility trade is going to continue for years. While we are cautious about equities now, we will continue to get even more cautious in the future as the impact of executive actions like the one we are discussing here will likely have a marked effect not only on the American consumer, but on the market moving forward. We would add this potential import tax to a growing list of reasons to be wary about equity markets heading into the next year, and we remain the most hedged that we have been in years.

