Mallinckrodt: Several Elephants Are Now In The Room

While these disclosure issues are certainly serious, we believe they also distract from a second, larger elephant in the room.

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Following last week's FTC settlement, Gretchen Morgensen at the New York Times published an article on January 27 asking numerous critical questions about questionable disclosure tactics that may have taken place while Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) shareholders were considering the purchase of Questcor. The article notes that Questcor may not have disclosed the fact that they were being investigated by the FTC in a timely enough fashion for MNK shareholders to consider it prior to voting to approve the merger.

The article is one of the first that we've seen that looks into the specific timing of when this FTC disclosure was made. Morgensen raises some key points that should not only be considered by MNK shareholders, but should also be scrutinized by the SEC and other regulators. The NY Times article states,



The full article is worth a read, as Morgenson details the full timeline surrounding the merger and why it may matter to investors. We encourage you to read the full text here. The NY Times article continues,

While the questions raised in this article are certainly worth noting and the nature with which these disclosures were made certainly seems to be questionable, we can't help but feel that the larger elephant is still standing in the room, waiting to be noticed.

Following the company's FTC settlement that occurred two weeks ago, we wrote this article, which talked about why the settlement is generally positive for the company over the course of the short term. It is over the course of the long term, however, that we believe MNK shareholders should continue to harbor some real concerns. Aside from the company dealing with its debt load in a rising interest-rate environment, the licensing of Synacthen Depot could eventually be the bug that comes back to bite MNK's cash cow, H.P. Acthar Gel.

As we said in our article, Synacthen Depot is currently already in widespread use in Europe and the only thing preventing it from being developed here in the United States was the fact that Questcor owned it and didn't have a vested interest in trying to develop it. When it was transferred onto MNK, Mallinckrodt also failed to develop it, probably because it doesn't make sense to show the market that there may potentially be a very low-cost alternative to your number one profit generating drug.

We continue to believe that the real story lies in the vulnerability of MNK's main drug, and what the potential effect could be on the company if its success slows, given the poor state of the company's balance sheet.

MNK Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Back to Acthar. Unlike other short sellers, we're not even going the route of claiming that the drug may not work for some indications. We know that the drug has efficacy for infantile spasms. This has been widely accepted. We know that the drug may even help with other indications, but clinical data is extremely limited. Most alarming to us is that even the company admits in its marketing material for Acthar that it doesn't understand how the drug works.

(Source: Mallinckrodt/Acthar website)



The fact that Acthar is being sold at the price that it is being sold at, in large quantities for indications where it doesn't have any proven efficacy over lower-cost alternatives is the other large elephant in the room.

We believe that focusing in on these small disclosure issues that the NY Times has looked at are important, but it also in some respect takes away from the much larger question. While we believe that the company's disclosures are certainly an issue and that they should be reviewed at length by regulators, the real alarm bells go off when we start to think about the long-term future of the company's main drug.

While we continue to believe that MNK will be fine over the course of the short-term, regulatory risk and long-term risk to the company's key product still exists. Is there not a third party body that can get a clinical trial between Synacthen Depot and H.P. Acthar Gel together? At some point in the future, through some means, the two of these products are going to be tested side-by-side. When this happens, it could spell serious trouble for MNK's "golden goose". For now, as an investment, we continue to see many reasons to avoid allocating capital to Mallinckrodt.

