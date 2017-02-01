Skechers: Defensive Growth

The scarcity of endorsement deals removes Skechers from having to bear the increasing immense costs that Nike and Under Armour are experiencing.

The headlines in the sneaker industry have been dominated by Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). It's been back and forth with each sponsorship deal that the two have closed as well as high-profile signings with retail stores. As I detailed in an earlier article, the costs associated with sponsorships has skyrocketed as Nike, Under Armour, and even Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) compete for dominance. This is a trend that will continue, resulting in compressed margins and ROI.

Luckily, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has very few endorsement deals, and I would be surprised if they significantly expanded their current lineup. This eliminates a huge cost component from their business operation, which is partially why their prices are and will remain so low. This should improve ROI relative to its higher end competitors. When scoping out stocks in the footwear category, these comparisons are rather important to investors.

As Integer Investments recently pointed out, Skechers used to seek out trendy styles and young celebrities that could market their products. While that can work and generate phenomenal sales, it is a risky and less predictable way to operate a brand. Skechers realized this and subsequently pivoted to focus on two characteristics that never go out of style; comfort and low prices. While these are far from exciting features, they fill a space in the market where there is not much competition.

This has turned out to be an excellent business decision in the current state of the sneaker market, as well as the continuation of globalization that is taking place. Let's start with the current sneaker market. The classic shoe category in the U.S. is up 26% this year, according to NPD. This validates the sentiment that today's consumer continues to quickly chase styles. So while that figure is up 26% this year, it could very well drop by the same amount next year. If there is one thing that investors dislike, it's unpredictability. By veering away from the unpredictable, Skechers is adding a level of certainty that protects it from major sales declines.

Furthermore, as Skechers increases its international presence, those trends become more complicated to chase. Whereas one celebrity or style could be exceptionally popular in New York, one might see a sharp difference in perception of that same style/celebrity in Beijing. This is why focusing on universal features like comfort and price is becoming ever-important. It has allowed them to achieve growth on the international stage, something I detailed further here.

Skechers is also a solid defensive stock in my opinion, for reasons other than its decision to stay away from unpredictable trendy styles.

Valuation

While Skechers is expecting a revenue growth rate above its peers, its forward PE ratio has yet to indicate that. One would reason that the compressed multiple prevents the stock from declining as significantly as its peers in the event of a downturn.

Financial Health

Skechers' financial health seems to reinforce this belief, as it has maintained a near flawless balance sheet. The level of debt resides at a mere 4% of equity. This is a substantial 75% reduction in the past 5 years, and the trend continues its path today. Skechers is buoyed up even further by the amount of cash on its balance sheet. It possesses $665.29 million, or about $4 a share (16% of the current stock price).

Insider Confidence

As fellow contributor Mujahid Rasul wisely pointed out, CEO Robert Greenberg purchased $11 million of Skechers stock in November. What was not mentioned, was Robert Greenberg's age. At 77 years old, it would seem ridiculous for Greenberg to invest in something risky so close to his retirement. This vote of confidence is just another reason Skechers is an excellent defensive stock.

Product Resilience

In the event of an economic downturn, Skechers is positioned nicely to absorb any slowdown in growth. As the leader in low prices, one would believe that consumers would be more enticed to buy Skechers products. An economic downturn would therefore mostly affect companies like Nike, UA, and Adidas.

Final Thoughts

While Skechers has had a significant run up in the last month or so, I believe the volatile political climate will allow opportunities for Skechers to be bought on a dip.

