Computer Task Group: Deathly Balance Sheet Sleeper

As a company, Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is another rust bucket IT services and staffing provider. CTG has been around for half a century, has clichéd old school black and white pictures of their first IBM (NYSE:IBM) mainframe on the company website, run by an OG that has been there almost as long as I have been alive. The company isn't remarkable by any KPIs, they claim to be a top 20 US IT staffing firm since 2013, with 3,500 employees around the globe.

Since 2013 the stock has cratered from $25 to $4.5, after the tidal wave of Electronic Health Record (EHR) integrations propped by federal subsidies and mandates washed out. After 3 years of pain and suffering, CTG swapped half their board, swapped CEOs and put out their 3 year game plan for diversifying away from healthcare, now 16% of revenues. The worst is probably over after $37.3 million of healthcare related goodwill impairment in 2016, down to $0. Their mission is still boiler plate but it's classy. "Remain the most reliable IT services provider with an absolute commitment to customer satisfaction". As of 3Q16, revenue by industry was Technology 36%, Manufacturing 25%, Healthcare 17%, Financial Services 8%, Energy 5%, other 9%.

Lift up the hood on this rust bucket and we get to the shiny engine for this stock, CTG's death pool. Just like airlines or E&Ps gamble on fuel prices, this human services provider has hedged their people. They hold life insurance policies on 20 former employees, with an average age of 73 years. As of September 30, 2016, cash surrender value of these policies was $29.3 million, with a total death benefit of $41.0 million. In addition to this $29.3 million of insurance policies, the company has $9.3 million of net cash, and a $4 million building on the books for $1.2 million. Add that all together and you get a whopping $43 million worth of cash and stuff available for sale, roughly $2.75 per share on 15.65 million diluted shares.

Haters will argue that $9.2 million of this cash is overseas, and they probably won't cash out those policies, but a quick flip through their filings reveals a secured $40M revolver at the lesser of prime + 0.5% or LIBOR + 2%. This liquidity will be tapped by a team that loves returning cash to shareholders. In November 2017, CTG slashed their $0.06 quarterly dividend to authorize a $10M buyback. As of Jan. 05, 2017 CTG repurchased 317,253 shares at $4.28, with $8.64 million still available. Since 2013, CTG has returned $29.7 million via $17.6 million in buybacks and $12.1 million in dividends.

On the operational side, management's FY19 targets look good: GAAP EPS is estimated at $0.45-$.055; revenues at $400M; and operating margin at 3-3.5%. This would be a pretty steep turnaround from FY16 estimates for GAAP EPS of $0.21; revenues of $321M; and an operating margin of 1.6%.

On the cost side management has rationalized their cost base, reducing headcount from 3,800 in 2014 to 3,500 today, while ramping up their resources in Hyderabad, India. Cash burn going forward is not a concern. Annual CAPEX cannot exceed $5.0 million per covenant and 9M16 capex totaled $1.9M. Per management, "Given our realignment of costs in the U.S., and in conjunction with our India operation, we do not expect the need for significant incremental fixed costs going forward."

On the revenue side, the company is hunting post Brexit opportunities in Europe (21% of sales), with very well regarded teams in Belgium and Luxemburg. Globally, CTG is keenly focused on cross selling more IT solutions to their staffing customers, in the digital integration theme. On the staffing side (71% or revenues), CTG recently hired many new account executives to broaden their service lines, and is leveraging the industry shift to managed service providers (middlemen) to find new clients.

The CTG workforce seems content, fully aware of where they stand in the value chain. CTG has a 3.8/5 on glass door across 157 reviews. A recent glass door review posted on December 8, 2016: "Pros: Hiring was quick and easy. I found them on a job posting site, they called me a few days later, then IBM called me for a 30 minute interview, and I was hired the day after the interview…I'm a full-time employee of CTG contracted out to IBM… Cons: No raises. You can work for years and not get a raise…it's up to IBM if they are willing to pay more for your work. The answer will always be no."

From the top holders, there is little risk of a stock purge from here. The top holders are Royce & Associates (10%), Lloyd Miller (8%), and Minerva Advisors (6%). Lloyd Miller has been scooping up shares, netting out Royce's reduction in their stake. Shares have found supply and demand balance.

Hate it or love it, CTG is worth at least tangible book value of $5.18. Cash burn is not a concern and the book is very clean. Beyond their insurance and cash, receivables are $73.5 million, of which $35.7 million are from IBM and Lenovo. As of 3Q16, tangible equity was $80.6 million. If the real estate is sold, the book value will get another $0.18/share, worth $4 million but on the books for $1.2 million.

If you are a fan, CTG is worth $6.75 today. The underlying business is worth $4/share, based on 8x midpoint of 2019 EPS. The cash + life insurance policies + real estate for sale are worth another $2.75. If Bud Crumlish can drive this beautiful rust bucket, the stock will burn rubber back to double digits.

One concern is their customer concentration. CTG has 2 >10% customers, IBM and Lenovo. As of 3Q16, IBM was 31.3% of revenues, with a hefty account receivable $30.0 million. Lenovo, via SDI International was 11.0% of 3Q16 revenues. Revenues from IBM and Lenovo could turn into another round of revenue meltdown, but this doesn't seem imminent. IBM uses CTG employees to fill lower margin needs, CTG has 18% gross margins and IBM has 49% gross margins. Many of the services to IBM are sole sourced, and dictated through a services agreement that expires December 31, 2017.

