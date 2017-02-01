Should UPS And Under Armour Worry The Whole Retail Sector?

By Parke Shall

We got two underwhelming earnings reports on Tuesday morning. Both Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) missed estimates and offered commentary that sent both stocks lower in Tuesday's session. While it doesn't necessarily seem like both names would be correlated with one another or with the retail sector together, we wanted to review why UPS and Under Armour could be viewed as the "canary in the coal mine" when it comes to forecasting retail. Finally, we want to talk about what we look for when we invest in retail companies and why we don't think the sector will die altogether. For the purposes of this article, we will mostly be talking about brick-and-mortar retail.

First things first, let's review the underwhelming reports from both UPS and Under Armour. Under Armour was first at bat on Tuesday morning and not only reported a mess with soft guidance, but also reported that the company's CFO would be resigning for personal reasons after just one year on the job. It doesn't matter what industry or what earnings a company puts up, nor does it matter if an executive cites personal reasons or not, investors simply don't like to see executives leaving the company after just a year on the job. There have been too many instances in the past where this type of behavior foreshadows a larger problem at a company.

As for the details of the results (Source: Seeking Alpha):

Under Armour reports wholesale revenue increased 5% to $742M and direct-to-consumer revenue shot up 23% to $518M in Q4.

The company's gross margin rate fell 320 bps to 44.8% as inventory management efforts and F/X swings cut in.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales fell 70 bps to 32.1% of sales.

Looking ahead, Under Armour expects 2017 revenue of $5.4B and gross margin rate to be slightly down.

UPS also had a rough Tuesday morning, reporting numbers that missed the Street (Source: Seeking Alpha):

UPS reports U.S. package volume increased 5% in Q4. Average revenue per piece was down 0.30%. Operating profit from the U.S. domestic segment was essentially flat from a year ago.

International package volume increased 7.3% during the quarter. International package revenue per piece was off 2.90%.

"Bottom-line results were challenged by a shift in product mix and the continued softness in industrial production," notes CFO Richard Peretz.

The company sees FY17 EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 vs. $6.17 consensus.

Both of these companies have an ancillary effect on retail as Under Armour is sold both online and in brick-and-mortar stores, and UPS is one of the means with which online shoppers receive their goods. Should the miss from both of these companies have you worried about the state of retail, whether it be brick and mortar or online? The answer we think is fairly easy: yes and no.

First off, don't mistake Under Armour's precipitous fall in stock price for all heck breaking loose in the retail sector. While its products definitely span the wide range of retail outlets, from signature stores all the way down to the discount shelves at TJX stores, one also needs to remember that the stock was fairly expensive heading into this report. Don't be fooled by the fact that the stock was only $26, as the company had just undergone a split, and on a price-to-earnings basis, especially for a retail name, Under Armour was still very aggressively priced. You can see this in the chart below:

Due to the company's high price-to-earnings ratio, it gives more of a chance for a larger pullback in the stock, and while 30% is a significant number, we don't want everyone to think that the results were that bad on their own. The company's valuation was also at fault for its fall. Under Armour now trades at a PE of about 40x while other retail companies and clothing manufacturers trade between 10X and 15X. That should give you some indication as to how aggressively valued shares were and still are.

Now onto UPS. We think that the dip in UPS's shares is actually a buying opportunity, as the company continues to be in a secular bull environment. Not only is it benefiting from cuts being made and underfunding at the United States Postal Service, it is also the continued beneficiary of what is going to be a growing online commerce sector for years to come. For shipping companies like FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS, we are very bullish with a multiple year outlook. Should UPS's miss have investors worried about the state of online shopping? Quite frankly, we think the answer is no. We continue to believe that online commerce is going to be an ongoing secular bull market for many years to come.

Does this mean that we believe UA's results foreshadow the death of brick-and-mortar retail? No. We have stated time and time again that we believe there is going to be a recipe between online and in-store retail that will eventually wind up being the baseline that the sector reverts to. While many stores that had a significant brick-and-mortar presence may need to reduce the amount of stores that they have, we certainly don't think that in-store retail is going to die off completely. It is sometimes hard to think otherwise when every other day there is a headline about a retailer missing earnings or a company like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) that just simply continues to close down stores. One needs to remember that in addition to being an in-store retailer almost exclusively, companies like Sears and Macy's (NYSE:M) are also simply older brands that may have lost appeal with younger generations. There can be more than one reason why business is falling at these companies, but there is no doubt that part of it is due to the boom in online shopping.

So where do we think the future of retail is heading? While we don't believe that these two reports out on Tuesday are harbingers of death for the sector, we do believe that investors need to be smart about the way that they invest in the sector. What we look for in brick-and-mortar names are companies that are priced at extremely distressed levels that have a decent asset base, generate free cash, and don't have a ton of debt. As we noted in a recent article, this is a reason that we bought a little GameStop (NYSE:GME) on the last pummeling that the stock took. It is priced at extremely distressed levels, it still generates a little bit of cash, its stores have a social environment to them, it buys back stock and pays dividends, and we don't think it will die off in a "Blockbuster" fashion like everyone else thinks they do. Investors should be wary of retail names, however, with valuations that are aggressive (which we consider to be near 15X or above). Of course, any investor needs to take into account the growth rate at which a company is growing, which may give some reasoning for an aggressive valuation, but we think it is simply better to look for bargains when it comes to brick-and-mortar retail.

There are some items that people just won't buy online. Clothing is one of them. People may be more inclined to make clothing purchases online once they know how they fit in a certain brand's sizing, but there is still going to be a majority of shoppers who need to get in the store and try on clothing before they purchase it. This mindset will stay the same for many other products. You're not going to go and pick out tile for your floors without seeing it in person. You're not going to go and buy a large piece of furniture without sitting on it and trying it out. There simply isn't a recipe that makes sense to us where all retail brick-and-mortar stores die off. Having said that, one needs to be extremely cognizant of the major tectonic-like shifts taking place in the industry. Keeping in mind that we have a bearish outlook on the market, we would try to be judicious in potentially using any weakness in retail names as an opportunity to look for bargains. We also may add some UPS depending on how far the company falls, as we believe online retail still has a significant amount of growth runway ahead of it.

UA's sell-off was due to the company's valuation, which just doesn't belong in the retail goods sector. UPS will be fine over the long run. We think the retail sector isn't dying in its entirety, it is just undergoing a massive shift.

