Archer Daniels Midland In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - January Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). These are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) a bit deeper. I will also evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I realize because of this, the article will be heavily dividend-centric, but dividends are what I know.

ADM is what I call a strawberry. The strawberries that I planted in my garden produced a modest initial harvest, but substantially increased their production over the years. For this reason, I label an investment a strawberry with a yield between 2.5% and 4% with 1 to 10 year DGRs ranging from 7% to 15%. ADM has a current yield of 2.71%, but within the next week or so, it is very likely that a dividend raise will be announced. The 1, 3, 5, and 10 year DGRs for ADM are 7.1%, 16.4%, 12.9%, and 11.6%, respectively. This puts ADM fairly comfortably in the strawberry category for me.

Another metric I like to look at is the acceleration and deceleration of several DGRs. I will usually not use the 1 year DGR in these comparisons because it's hard to see a trend with one data point. For ADM, the 5/10 year DGR ratio is 1.11. Since the ratio is greater than 1, it means the DGR has accelerated over the last 5 years when compared to the 10 year average. If we look at the 3/10 year DGR ratio, it is 1.41, meaning an even greater acceleration over the last 3 years. For me, these ratios are rather impressive. I know it won't be a trend that continues forever, but I'll appreciate it for as long as it lasts.

In terms of dividend based value metrics, I think it's helpful to look at historical dividend yield averages and payout ratios. These can help investors determine whether a stock is at a reasonable entry point and how much room is available for future dividend raises. ADM has a 5 year dividend yield average of 2.41%. Compared to the current 2.71%, this leads me to believe the stock is currently slightly undervalued. The imminent raise will lead to a higher yield and a more undervalued stock. ADM's payout ratio has averaged around 35% over the last 10 years. Currently, the ratio is at 45%. This difference could be attributed to a change in management philosophy regarding the ratio or it could indicate a coming slowdown in the future DGRs. Either way, I believe this dividend is quite safe and still has room for modest growth in the future.

In terms of its dividend, I feel ADM remains a quality investment opportunity. There is much more research to do before starting a position based on the data from this article, but I hope it provides a good start for dividend investors. I've held ADM for several years and because I'm happy with the allocation, I don't expect to be adding further capital to the position even though I believe it may be slightly undervalued. I'm certainly not planning on exiting the position any time soon either even with its rising payout ratio. I will continue to hold ADM and reap the bounty of its harvest. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM.

