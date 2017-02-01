Harley-Davidson: Protective Requirements

One reason persons can prefer to identify with the middle, as opposed to the extreme left or right politically, is because of the potential ease at achieving a consensus. However, when following financial markets, it can be constructive to entertain an otherwise nonconforming position. In fact, arguably, the way to profit is to uniquely capitalize upon a future scenario before most everyone else agrees upon it. Still, it might help one's outlook to be aware of anything extremist when trying to entertain important issues that are outside the mainstream.

Several months ago, indications were that an initiative to increase the national minimum wage was close to being enacted. There was copious commentary that such an action would actually eliminate employment because some firms replace labor with automation and others fail. However, CEOs of publicly-traded companies were exorbitantly paid, and if you reviewed SEC filings you could have identified some whose stock option compensation might have been less valuable because of compressing margins. So, while being intrigued with implications to the restaurant industry, the August work product of Prof. Mark J. Perry was pertinent.

Protectionism In 2017

Now that the Republican party has assumed power there is less attention going toward wages and insight is increasingly directed at international trade. Some economists actively opine on relevant issues, and can have enthusiastic support, even if you might lose money, or the opportunity to earn it, by heeding their input. There is an evident consensus that free trade is preferable to its alternatives.

A recent Retweet by a non-obscure party draws attention to protectionism - a type of policy that some have essentially been characterizing as wrong.

Upon closer inspection, it turns out that the repeatedly-cited piece is actually authored by Perry. When visiting the sponsoring source page of the conservative American Enterprise Institute (AEI) - backed by a noted billionaire, Bruce Kovner - the actual graphic itself shows the data is from 1986, over 30 years ago.

Even when a conservative thinker attempts to argue in favor of a prospective tariff, taking the opposite of Perry's position, it can sound like the wrong things are being said. For instance, discussion favors terms such as "Trade war" and "Retaliation" over statements that "Our products are in another nation's interest." Further, there has only been brief mention of one industry listed above that is readily identified with 1980s protectionism.

Motorcycles

The motorcycle industry has been helped by a provision known as the escape clause that was contained in the Trade Act of 1974. Per former US Trade Representative Alfred Eckes, in Opening America's Market,

The most successful escape clause case during the 1980s…involved Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) motorcycles…President Reagan noted that…'where U.S. firms have suffered from temporary surges in foreign competition, we haven't been shy about using our import laws to produce temporary relief…You here at Harley-Davidson are living proof that our laws are working…' Whereas Harley-Davidson had a credible plan to become export competitive, many other firms did not.

Incidentally, Polaris (NYSE:PII) is discontinuing its Victory lineup of motorcycles, so there must not be any strategy for the competing marque to vie against foreign products. The motorcycle industry can be categorized within manufacturing and perhaps remains labor-intensive. When scrutinizing declining sales, imports from nations with weaker currencies can be cited by analysts and journalists writing on Harley-Davidson; though there is not much similar available on Victory.

Separately, the 31 page policy paper of the successful 2016 presidential campaign briefly references Chinese tariffs on motorcycles, a different matter than imports. Harley-Davidson has long had aims for Asia, and its web site lists multiple dealerships in China. Its products tend to be popular with construction workers; however, any material on an attempt to associate with the new silk road is not readily found.

There was a brief remark on the importance of the region to the company included on the Q3 Conference Call, which coincides with a seasonal slowdown domestically, and no follow-up during the Q4 event. During 2016, Asia Pacific represented 12.6% of worldwide sales. Though there has been a 2% gain over the previous year's Asia Pacific sales, there was a 0.4% decline in the past quarter.

Singapore's Straits Times remarks that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen was recently escorted by 60 police riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

HOG stock could easily be trading on non-fundamental data. The brand should continue to be valued. One of its competitors is disappearing. Indian Motorcycles, by some accounts the first domestic brand and currently offered by Polaris, has terrific reviews throughout its lineup. However, that marque's repeated failures through the years can cause sensible questions about long-term viability.

Protectionism And Decades Past

Again, vocal proponents of free trade cite costs, although there probably is a better exemplar for the issue than motorcycles. The AEI estimate above lists $328,500 in consumer loss attributable to each industry job saved. Though it may have been part of a "Very expensive" policy, closer attention to other matters such as sales tax and business with suppliers might actually turn some arguments in favor of import taxes. There have been five years of motorcycle tariff revenue.

Some are willing to identify protectionism as a political issue, and there is supporting evidence. George W. Bush's brief tax on steel imports during the early 2000s has been cited as an example. A supplement included in a copy of Krugman & Obstfeld's International Economics, 6 th Edition describes it. That particular tariff occurred over 10 years ago, and an inference can be made that its motivation was simply to gain votes from steel producing regions.

The industry itself has not been the same as it was in the mid-1980s, in part because of all the production from China. Still, Carbon Steel and Specialty Steel, along with Benzenoid Chemicals, are currently being referenced in support of free trade.

There are other dynamics. The "Color TV" industry of the 1980s is gone and South Korea produces automobiles. The elder President Bush was still a Vice President and his father, Prescott, would have been closer to the public consciousness as a protectionist Republican.

Such facts might get at issues that are more subtle. When considering important subjects of past trade policy, such as lead, velveteens or clothespins, then there is an even better sense of the historical context. Still, it probably is not fair to claim that historians support protectionism. A survey of their collective position is not available, which perhaps also gets to another point.

So, in a sense, it seems that by citing 1980s trade data, Perry might actually enhance a protectionist perspective by not acknowledging other considerations, such as the importance of knowing how things were in the past.

Trade

Virtually everyone knows that the United Kingdom is involved in a process of separation from the European Union. Prime Minister May has taken on the challenging job of overseeing it. If you have had occasion to hear her recent speech, you might have taken in detail from particularly well-spoken commentary.

And those ends are clear: I want to remove as many barriers to trade as possible. And I want Britain to be free to establish our own tariff schedules at the World Trade Organization, meaning we can reach new trade agreements not just with the European Union but with old friends and new allies from outside Europe too.

She is obviously supportive of free trade. However, the mention of tariff schedules could tacitly acknowledge the Trump victory and implications to the international exchange of goods. It would be positive if she has future negotiations in mind when mentioning "Old friends."

Incidentally, if there are publicly traded securities of Hinckley, UK-based Triumph, they could be interesting. In addition to having refreshed its lineup to online acclaim - after an instance in which an Italian Ducati Scrambler (OTCPK:AUDVF) got a better review than a Triumph Scrambler - devalued currency also could support the bike maker. It might come up.

Conclusion

To reiterate, there are political and historical aspects of protectionism. Even though the discussion can be an economic one, it could be challenging to convey a complete treatment of the matter. To go a step further, even if you would support a hypothetical Perry candidacy, there is no reason to think that people currently feel economic arguments should be in power.

Amid persistent struggling, the motorcycle industry is cited by protectionist authorities. However, pursuing barriers to trade still is outside the mainstream, if not extremist and controversial. To successfully advance a political agenda, the selection of an inexpensive industry appears to be important, which could ultimately aid firms such as Harley-Davidson or Polaris.

