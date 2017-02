Price Range Seen By Big$ Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For Tesla

No guarantees, but explicitly stated are odds of profitability now, and extent of interim price drawdowns and ultimate payoff opportunity, based on actual market history.

Comparisons of today’s expectations for the subject with similar prior upside-to-downside prospect forecasts made in the past 5 years tells us what subsequently happened to its price.

NOT a “technical analysis” of past prices. Instead, an analysis of forward-looking protective behavior actions. Both large returns and large risks may be repeatedly presented. Is this for you?

See pictured trends of daily updated attitudes as they were expressed in prior days, now subsequently seen as the current-day expectations.

Forecasts are derived from the volume Market-Making Community’s reactions to “order flow” from investment organization clients running multiple-$billion funds (the money muscle to move markets).

The past 6 months' daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital - necessary for buyer~seller volume transaction balancing - provides a sophisticated indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those revelations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations - recent prior to current - and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end of day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 38, indicating a bit less than 2 times as much upside as downside.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each similar RI of the past 5 years.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range below Current Price.

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RIs like today's, out of past 5 years' days of forecasts.

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price.

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next 3-month experiences.

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at 3 months or on first Sell Target closeout.

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*.

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day.

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252).

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff.

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The current MM population forecast averages and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once a week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Conclusion

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That is not the case here, now, for Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Its upside prospect is quite large, but so is its drawdown history, with nearly a 1 to 1 ratio of double-digit reward to risk. Its Range Index of 38 is on the dangerous high side of the RI distribution. Its Win Odds of 74 is not as competitive here as in other stocks' comparison to many alternatives, particularly among the best 20 of the 2,500+ forecast population in Figure 2.

The 0.7 credibility of its historical payoffs from the current RI level in comparison to the upside sell target is good enough to compete, particularly with an average holding period of a mere 7 weeks. That supports a very desirable +97% CAGR. TSLA's fluctuating cyclical price path provides frequent oscillation opportunities to capture capital when under a portfolio discipline attuned to time and price circumstances.

The controversial environment of ecologically-supported disturbance of a massive industry element of the economy at a time of energy technology advances is likely to perpetuate TSLA's price swings. It appears that TSLA may be mid-stream in such a trip at present, with relatively high price risk exposure possible.

So, as the man in the movie said, "well kid, do ya feel LUCKY?"

There may be several future chances to quick-draw on this one.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.