Endo International: Play On The Dip

Endo International PLC (NYSE: ENDP) recently had a decline in price bringing them closer to all-time lows. It comes due to a recent settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against patent infringement regarding Opana ER and Liboderm merchandise. Following the recent settlement news, ENDP received the FDA approval of Ephedrine Sulfate Injections on January 30th. The news is still fresh, and the stock is still near all-time lows making it a substantially undervalued opportunity. With the ability to produce and compete with other competitors on Ephedrine injections, and other factors that I will discuss, can potentially turn-around ENDP's performance.

Before diving into the fundamentals, ENDP has received a second chance in changing its performance for the better by receiving the approval from the F.D.A for Ephedrine injections. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL) has been the primary producer of Ephedrine products, and most investors are familiar with questioning whether their price increase on the product is morally justifiable. Due to the outcry of price hikes on MYL's EpiPen, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and Impax Laboratories Inc. (Nasdaq: IPXL) has devoted capital to produce cheaper alternatives to the EpiPen. Additionally, with ENDP now allowed to produce the same product, it desires to supply the injections for a much lower price than other competitors. The company can now tap into a new revenue stream that could turn around their financial performance.

The company has performed poorly to its competitors in 2016, but the company took notice and are making restructuring arrangements to the Pharmaceutical unit precisely. Their goals are to considerably decrease the cost of operations and increase its efficiency to help build a better sustainable financial book. Some of the revisions done to promote their goals were eliminating field sales forces and consolidated their streamline into one global service supply to not only increase efficiency but improving data mining abilities. Furthermore, they are looking to take some of the savings and hand it directly to the consumers for old and new products such as the Ephedrine injections.

On February 27th, 2017, ENDP will report 4th quarter earnings that I expect to produce better than expected guidance. My reasons stem from the new restructure plan and the approval to provide Ephedrine injections. Lastly, the dragging down of the price of ENDP could directly relate to the on-going investigation of the FTC. However, now that they have settled, the worries will now dissipate, leaving only future performance to guide its way. Analysts are estimating earnings to be 1.65 and has consistently beat estimates for the last four quarters. I believe that profits won't play much of a role in affecting the price, but guidance to be the sought after information. All this does not provide any sufficient reasons of why the stocks currently undervalued.

ENDP's Current Price Looks Cheap

The company is currently trading at a valuation lower than its book and sales value - the price/book ratio is .43 while the price/sale ratio is .69. Most of their capital and equity are heavily invested in current projects and new products that have yet had enough time to illustrate better returns for investors but looks to change for next quarter's earnings report. The ROE and ROA, as well as the operating margin, have increased substantially for 2016, giving some indication that the investments are starting to turn around for the better. Additionally, their return on invested capital is rising and is greater than the weighted average cost of capital also providing light at the end of the tunnel.

ENDP Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

The last significant decrease on ENDP was due to the settlement news and has provided an excellent opportunity to buy after such a catalyst and price drop. What is fascinating is that the stock is near all-time lows at $4.98 can also be considered a significant support level that has only been tested a couple of times in its first three years. Although ENDP is still on a downwards slope, the current price is considered to be a great buy. An investor can even wait for a reversal pattern to enhance the argument for the trade. The primary resistance I see is the .786 level on Fibonacci retracements which is at $24.33 and recently rejected the price to break above.

Stops are made simple here by using a cent below the all-time lows of $4.98 with the potential upside for targets to be placed near the $25 to $35 levels which are also the .786 and .618 Fibonacci retracements respectively. Insider trades on the open market have not been actively lately, but could also mean that officials of the company are not taking their funds out of their corporation possibly signifying a lack of confidence in the business. Alternatively, it could also be a bad sentiment since none are purchasing at undervalued levels in their company shares.

Final Thoughts For Undervalued Equity

The undervalued opportunity portrays a high risk to reward scenario providing a 3.21 risk/reward ratio for the setup. However, I feel that if it continues to peak and the company continues to increase their profits and financial health, I believe it could go to $35 - $40. Investors should consider wider targets only once the first targets are matched to reaffirm its move upwards. The current Total Risk Alpha is 1.47 which is also showing an undervalued sentiment. It provides the excess returns relevant to the yield of a benchmark index, giving one last assurance of an undervalued asset at a good price to buy.