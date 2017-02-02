The How And Why Of Using Commodities As Inflation Hedges

The key for investors is to understand how a particular fund is getting exposure to commodities and whether it is likely to track it closely.

The arguments for and against investing in commodities are usually centered around population growth, the rise of the middle class, technological innovation (fracking, biogenetics, etc.), production spikes, political turmoil, slowing Chinese growth, infrastructure spending, hedging, and speculation. You don't have to flip through too many pages in the Wall Street Journal to find news stories on any one of these global dynamics.

In my previous article I talked about gold and the reasons why investors should consider having gold in their portfolios. Let's set aside whether investing in gold through the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) is the best option for investors and whether the ETF is really backed by gold. One of the reasons I mentioned gold was its use a hedge against inflation, under the assumption that the price of gold rises during inflationary periods. In that article, I also mentioned that the correlation of changes in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and the price of gold is 80% - which is not a perfect correlation but certainly on the high side. But gold isn't the only inflation hedge.

Another way to hedge or take advantage of inflationary pressure is to invest in commodities. Now I know that commodities have not performed very well over the last several years but then again, we haven't seen any indication of inflation in as long. Not to mention the slowing growth in China which for many years was the biggest driver of commodity price increases.

So investors can't be blamed for shying away from commodities. In fact, not one of the funds followed by Morningstar under the Commodities category has a positive 5-year or 3-year annualized return despite very strong returns over the last 12 months. And only two ETFs or ETNs had positive 3-year annualized returns, the Teucrium Sugar ETF (NYSEARCA:CANE) - Sweet! - and the iPath Bloomnerg Softs SubTR ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS). Neither has over $6 million in AUM and as the ETN implies, these are exchange traded notes, not funds.

The challenge with investing in some commodity funds is that they use futures to take positions in whatever underlying commodity they are getting exposure to. The cost of those futures can be quite expensive and in some cases when the price of the underlying asset is rising, the cost of rolling those contracts can destroy the returns of the fund. The result is fund performance that differs significantly from the performance of the underlying asset.

My suggestion for investors interested in adding commodities to their portfolios: Invest only in those ETFs that get exposure to commodities by investing in companies that benefit from commodity exposure. It's not that you can't find good funds that get exposure through futures or other derivatives, or even invest directly in the asset. It's just that you really have to understand how the strategy is implemented in order to understand how the fund will perform relative to the underlying asset you are trying to invest in. When it comes to commodity investing, keep it simple. At least you can follow the performance of the underlying companies in Morningstar or Yahoo or Google. It is not so easy to analyze the performance of futures contracts without the proper resources.

If you prefer to invest in funds that directly invest in either the underlying asset or a derivatives based on the underlying asset, make sure you do your homework. Otherwise, here are a couple of options that invest in stocks of companies directly and indirectly benefiting from broad commodity exposure.

The iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) is worth watching. It invests in approximately 170 companies both geographically diversified and across the commodity spectrum. It doesn't have a long track record and is only $24 million in AUM, but its holdings include: Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Syngenta (NYSE:SYT), Deere (NYSE:DE), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), and others that stand to benefit from rising commodity prices.

If you prefer a mutual fund, check out the BlackRock Commodity Strategies Portfolio Investor A Shares (MUTF:BCSAX) or its equivalent institutional share if you qualify. It has 125 stock holdings but do note that the three largest holdings are floating rate notes - they make up about 12% of the holdings.

Keep in mind that these are equity funds and prices of the underlying positions will move along with the equity markets, even if commodity prices may be moving in the opposite direction - particularly in the short term. And commodity funds can be extremely volatile, whether actively managed or passively allocated. They should make up just a small portion of your overall investment portfolio if you have a low risk tolerance and the allocation should nonetheless be based on how well it fits within the rest of your portfolio. For example, if you already have a high amount of exposure to specific materials, mining, energy, and industrial stocks, you may want to limit your exposure.

Which brings me to another point: If you have a positive view on specific commodities like agriculture, precious metals, industrial metals, or energy, you could also get exposure with sector specific ETFs or mutual funds that either invest in equities or in derivatives of the underlying asset. Some of the largest in their respective categories are as follows:

Powershares DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

SPDR Gold Trust

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) - doesn't track oil prices very well

doesn't track oil prices very well PowerShares DB Base Metals (NYSEARCA:DBB)

The bottom line is that I'm trying to get two points across: On the one hand, don't assume that just because commodities don't have good returns over the last 3-5 year period that they will continue to perform poorly going forward. Over the next few weeks, I'll cover some of the fundamentals that might drive commodity prices higher - or lower - depending on which commodity we focus on. And secondly - if you identify a good commodity theme to invest in based on a particular view, make sure the implementation mechanism (ETF, mutual fund, derivative, etc.) is the right one to give you the exposure you want.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.