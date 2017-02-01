Shenandoah: Significantly Undervalued Due To Temporary Integration Challenges

On a sum-of-the-parts valuation, I project a fair value of ~$35/share. However, Shentel is likely to be worth much more given the conservative assumptions embedded in the model.

SHEN should lose a large amount of prepaid customers, but these losses should be reversed once service and network quality in the nTelos region conforms to Shentel's standards.

Shentel's operational challenges with regard to integration and migration activities are temporary. These issues should fully subside by the third quarter of 2017.

Since I first covered Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), the stock has had its ups and downs. Initially, the bull case played out as anticipated, with the stock price appreciating 140% from $17 to $41 per share. Having cashed out at around $36, I paid little attention to the company assuming it would fluctuate close to its true intrinsic value and that there was limited upside from those levels.

Interestingly, the company's valuation was halved following a seemingly disappointing quarter, as integration and transaction costs relating to its acquisition of nTelos dented overall profitability.

After reviewing Shentel's challenges and the profitability of its three segments, I believe it to be a compelling buy at these prices. Most operational challenges associated with the integration and migration are temporary, and Shentel's combined wireless business should grow substantially once the network upgrades and customer migrations are complete in 2017Q4. Management has a proven record of running wireless operations efficiently and taking market share away from all large carriers in legacy Shentel areas. We think that by conforming operations and service levels in nTelos areas to Shentel's standards, the combined segment should see an increased growth trajectory and benefit from significant synergies.

Moreover, on a normalized basis, profitability is particularly strong despite the current operational challenges that involve customer migration, harmonizing service standards and a massive network upgrade. Free cash flow in particular is very robust when we take maintenance CapEx, and the increased scale should create a significant long-term benefit. I expect the bull case to play out by 2018 as positive factors materialize post-integration.

Difficulties Associated With The nTelos Acquisition

When management first announced the acquisition in Aug. 2015, shareholders cheered the move as Shentel's share price appreciated drastically. The prevailing hypothesis was that the large synergies in combining the subscriber base and wireless assets of both companies should drive increased long-term profitability. Furthermore, Shentel negotiated a favourable deal with Sprint (NYSE:S) - in exchange for taking on the costs of integration and network expansion, Sprint would waive its 8.2% management fee until it accrued to $252M. Also, Shentel would gain the exclusive right to service Sprint's clients within the new (larger) footprint, provided that it migrates nTelos's customer base onto the Sprint brand.

I provided further analysis here at the time of the deal, but further information has changed the outlook for Shentel significantly.

The first sign of trouble began on the 2015Q4 earnings call, when management doubled its initial estimate for the total acquisition, integration and migration (AIM) costs.

We are continuing to do the planning on the transition but since we have to maintain the nTelos network, provide additional customer care and replace various customers' devices. We estimate that the total onetime cost that we will incur in 2016 and '17 could be up to twice the 80 million and we had previously estimated at our announcement in August. But we're still looking for ways to minimize the total cost. We have adequate capacity in our debt facility to cover these one-time costs and are talking to Sprint about ways to mitigate the total impact (bold added).

Despite the massive revision for AIM costs, the market hardly paid any attention. Shareholders continued their bullish stance and the share price continued to soar until the release of poor Q2 results in August 2016 caused a large decline. The market had underestimated the impact of AIM costs on profitability, and was surprised at the extent of increased spending. Furthermore, elevated churn and customer loss in the nTelos areas added fuel to the fire, causing Shentel's share price to languish at current levels.

The migration process has been plagued with numerous issues such as the grandfathering of old nTelos plans, customer retention issues in the context of aggressive marketing by competitors, and increased CapEx needs for the upgrading and expansion of nTelos's wireless assets. However, management is successfully navigating these issues, and the true profitability of the combined company will be apparent after the integration is complete in 2017Q3. Furthermore, despite these challenges, the company remains compellingly cheap under normalized metrics.

Deriving Normalized Expenses, Revenue and Cash Flow

Management stated it expects total AIM costs to reach $106-126M, which is up significantly from its initial estimate of $80M, and down from its revision of $160M. In the past two quarters, a total of ~$39M has been incurred, with the majority attributed to severance for nTelos execs and upfront costs for handset migration. If we back out these costs, Shentel's adjusted bottom line would show an EBITDA of ~$46M and ~$48M in 2016Q2 and Q3. This normalization shows that Shentel is still a very profitable company, especially when we consider that the company has fairly low maintenance CapEx needs.

We can infer Shentel's overall CapEx needs post-acquisition by backing out the amounts spent on upgrading and expanding nTelos's network. These amounts are substantial (roughly 56% of total projected CapEx spending in 2016), because Shentel has undertaken a major effort to roll out 4G capability to all base stations in the nTelos regions. Management is also spending a sizeable sum to mothball or dispose of duplicate and obsolete sites.

After isolating spending on the upgrade and expansion of the nTelos network, we arrive at a maintenance CapEx spend of ~$83M annually. After some fairly simple calculations, we can project annual normalized FCF to be between $95M and $105M under current business conditions.

This estimate is conservative because we've assumed falling revenue as indicated during the transition. However, revenue growth is likely to recover once Shentel migrates all of nTelos's old customers onto the Sprint platform. Management has also stated that it expects Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to continue falling until the migration process is substantially complete. Thereafter, I expect the customer base and revenue trajectory to be weak in the next few quarters, but the company should be on track for long-term growth as it gains access to a new market and sells effectively to customers under the Sprint brand.

As it has shown in the past, Shentel has the ability to grow its postpaid base consistently due to operational advantages such as an efficient sales force and a high-quality wireless network. I think these efficiencies should be infused into the new nTelos areas once network upgrades and the integration process are complete. Thereafter, management can begin aggressively pursuing new subscribers and winning back the customers lost during the transition.

Temporary Difficulties In The Postpaid Segment Should Subside

Among the main reasons for the sell-off in Shentel's share price are the operational difficulties involved in transitioning old nTelos customers onto the Shentel platform and Sprint brand. During this transition, the company faces three main ones: First, postpaid customer attrition; second, falling revenue and ARPU; and third, large losses in prepaid customers.

Turning first to the postpaid segment, churn has been rising due to a bumpy migration and increased regional promotional activity from rivals. However, this should subside once integration efforts are complete in late 2017.

(Source: Author's Work)

Seen above, sales in the legacy (Shenandoah) regions have been on an upward trajectory in comparison to continued postpaid customer losses in the nTelos region. This is to be expected given that nTelos had been bleeding customers before the acquisition. I would actually interpret these numbers as positive given that customer losses generally intensify during migration periods when two telcos combine, and so far, that has not happened for the combined company on a net basis.

Notably, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are stepping up promotional activity as they attempt to take advantage of the bumpy transition process to attract former nTelos subscribers. This has manifested in higher churn for both the legacy and new nTelos areas, with the latter rising by a greater degree.

(Source: Author's Work)

This effect should be temporary and fairly contained. In any major migration of customers, there are always going to be a significant amount that already dissatisfied, and see the transition as an opportunity to get out of their contracts and switch carriers. Given that Shentel continues make net gains, this effect should not have a significant effect on its post-transition valuation.

The porting ratio is another metric that gives us insight into postpaid performance. The number of subscribers gained for each subscriber lost of the nTelos area came in at 0.5, which is a large disparity compared to the 1.8 ratio in the legacy region. Despite these concerns, management was not surprised given that nTelos was already operating at a porting ratio of 0.5 as a standalone company. I think there is good reason to believe that once the integration process is completed, service, sales and network standards should conform to how Shentel operates its legacy region. Consequently, we would expect to see the difference in churn and porting narrow between the two regions due to improved operational efficiency in the newly acquired regions. This means the new Shentel would enjoy the full benefit of increased scale along with the strong operational efficiency that management has proven it is capable of.

Dramatic Loss In Prepaid Subscribers Is Worrying, But Should Improve Dramatically After 2017Q4

Simply put, I anticipate Shentel will suffer large losses in its prepaid subscriber base. Prepaid subscribers switch between carriers much more often than their postpaid counterparts, and this effect is exacerbated during an effort to migrate these customers to a new platform. Since many customers are periodically inactive and would rather avoid the hassle of the process, they are much easily "churned" off. Despite these realities, management seems to have an upbeat assessment of subscriber retention, which suggests it largely anticipated this even before acquiring nTelos. However, losses remain a concern, and as a value investor, I feel the need to quantify this effect. In this context, we are chiefly concerned with the loss rate and accumulated subscriber loss.

And then we expected to be losing in excess of 5% to 6% of our customers per month as we were doing the migration. So if you look at all of those numbers, we were going to lose - we will lose well over a half of those customers by the time we finish the migration. - Earle MacKenzie, COO of Shentel, 2016Q3 Earnings Call

Based on management's estimate of the timeline and loss rate, I think a conservative way to model these subscriber changes would be to assume transition completion by 2017 October, and model a loss rate of 6% per month as the base case. However, if we were to simply multiply the remaining prepaid subscriber figure by Average Gross Billed Revenue, it would create a downside bias since many of these prepaid customers are already inactive.

Prepaid subscribers are generally deactivated between 60 and 150 days from the later of the date of initial activation or replenishment; however, prior to account deactivation, targeted retention programs can be offered to qualifying subscribers to maintain ongoing service by providing up to an additional 150 days to make a replenishment - Sprint 10-Q

Due to the way Sprint registers "active" prepaid subscribers, the figure for prepaid subscribers is almost always inflated. Furthermore, these non-revenue-generating subscribers will likely be the first to go, which means a significant portion of prepaid subscriber losses would not actually result in a revenue deduction.

To overcome this problem, we need to have an estimate of the proportion of Shentel's prepaid subscribers that are non-active and revenue neutral. From another perspective, we are trying to estimate the percentage of total subscribers who have been inactive for a long time (i.e. more than 60 days). This can be done by using Sprint's projected customer loss as an estimator - the company has said that by changing its policy of counting subscribers that were last active from 150 days to 60 days ago, it will lose a projected two million customers. This represents ~13% of its prepaid subscriber base. Given that Shentel has slightly higher churn, we adjust this figure upward to 15%. The calculations come close to management's estimate of 30,000-35,000 of non-active prepaid subscribers.

Taking these assumptions, we can project customer losses and estimate the revenue impact when the transition is complete. We also take into account the 30,000 assurance customers that will be sold into the Sprint joint venture.

(Source: Author's Work)

Note that I have already adjusted the starting 2016Q3 figure for non-active subscribers and the sale of 30,000 assurance customers, hence it is different from Shentel's filings. Taking these figures, quarterly gross prepaid billings should fall to ~$8.8M by the end of 2017Q3. I've adjusted the loss rates to show a range of scenarios below. The sensitivity of revenue to a change in loss rate is moderate, but the divergence in these scenarios is material in the long run. These figures will be plugged into the corresponding valuation model (bull, bear and base case) later.

(Source: Author's Work)

Despite this slightly pessimistic forecast, there is a silver lining. Management has stated it is confident in its ability to attract new subscribers in the nTelos region, but that this strategy will not be pursued until more wireless upgrades are complete. This was summed up by the COO's comment in the previous call:

Well, we expect that probably the amount of migrations will be less in the fourth quarter than what we've seen in the run rate simply because we hope we continue to add gross adds. But to be very honest Ric, we're not pushing, really the pedal to the metal in the nTelos area yet for new customers. We don't want to make the mistake, bringing customers on while we are still upgrading the network, have them have an unpleasant experience and then get a bad taste in their mouth, leave, and then it will be very, very hard for us to get them back. So our direction to our distribution in the new area has been primarily the focus on migrations, but obviously we're doing a reasonable number of gross ads also. - Earle MacKenzie, Shentel COO, 2016Q3 Earnings Call

If we believe management, the normalized churn figures and prepaid losses should be far lower after the network upgrades are complete and Shentel ramps up promotions to win back customers. Management is obviously prioritizing long-term growth over dedicating resources to stem short-term losses.

Given Shentel's history of outperformance pre-nTelos, I'm inclined to believe it has the operational skills to grow the combined business significantly once the transition period is over. Furthermore, a 4G-enabled LTE network should attract subscribers with higher average billings and larger data needs. In the past, nTelos focused on attracting more price-conscious subscribers who did view data speed as a priority. On the other hand, Shentel has always enjoyed a higher ARPU because its subscriber base is less price-conscious and more speed-conscious. Hopefully, these temporary losses will be followed by gains of higher-spending customers. By pursuing Shentel's tried and tested strategy in the nTelos region, we think similar results should materialize given that the demographics of each region are not too far apart. If management succeeds in shedding low ARPU customers and attracting higher-spending subscribers in the long run, we could see a material upside to valuation.

However, in the interest of being as conservative as possible with our valuation, we will completely ignore any potential benefits from this scenario (which I believe is likely). Instead, we try to value Shentel as is (i.e. assuming the difficult operating environment during the integration process will persist). I think this creates a much larger margin of safety for prospective investors and indicates whether there is sufficient upside in Shentel even if some of my analysis is inaccurate.

Valuation

I value Shentel through a sum-of-the-parts approach for Wireline, Cable and Wireless. In this process, I have accounted for inter-segment eliminations and assumed depreciation schedules remain the same. Hence, figures derived take into account these effects.

For the Wireless segment, we project the trajectory of postpaid and prepaid subscribers, and apply an average ARPU to the customer base.

(Source: Author's Work)

Seen above, we've assumed stagnant growth for postpaid subscribers till the end of 2017, when presumably growth will increase after the integration and wireless network upgrades are complete. Hence, we try to project how Shentel will perform in tough business conditions. If the company still represents value under this difficult period, then it is definitely worth a buy once its integration issues are over. We take the same approach for prepaid billings, which is shown in an earlier section of the write-up.

Putting it together, we project $427M in Wireless revenue for 2017 (excluding Sprint's management fees given that the company has waived them for up to $252M). Including management fees, Wireless revenue would total $390M.

The cost structure of the Wireless business is fairly easy to predict, given that the economics of the business is stable and the benefits of scale are easy to model. For 2017 expenses, we project COGS to be 37% of revenue and SG&A at 23% of revenue. We assume depreciation schedules remain the same, and hence arrive at a Wireless OIBDA of $170.8M. We exclude AIM expenses since we are interested in obtaining normalized earnings in order to see how Shentel's financials hold up in the long run.

(Source: Author's Work)

As seen above, the Cable segment is remarkably stable with a simple operating structure. We assume revenue-generating units (RGUs) increase at a modest rate of 1,000 per quarter, which is consistent with recorded growth thus far in 2016. Revenue per RGU has been rising as the company increased its cable customer base. Hence, we project revenue/RGU at $0.21, which gives us a 2017 Cable segment revenue of $114M. The operating expenses are extremely predictable because the majority are fixed costs and they do not increase significantly as revenue grows. Therefore, assuming OpEx stays fairly constant, we derive a FY2017 Cable OIBDA of $36M.

Taking a very similar approach for the Wireline segment, we derived revenue of roughly $44M, with an OIBDA of $31M. After inter-segment eliminations, we estimate FY2017 OIBDA generated from external clients to be $18M.

Taking these parts together and deducting interest expenses of roughly $32M, I estimate FY2017 OIBDA at approximately $188M. With maintenance CapEx between $80M and $90M, normalized free cash flows for FY2017 should be approximately $98M to $108M. At a market capitalization of $1.33B, the company is trading at a P/FCF multiple of between 12.3 and 13.6, which is decidedly cheap given that we are valuing Shentel under the strenuous business conditions of an ongoing integration effort. Furthermore, I have made pessimistic assumptions with regard to prepaid and postpaid subscriber loss, ignoring the effect of any potential synergies and disregarding the long-term growth of its wireless business post-integration. This provides a large margin of safety for a potential investor and raises the probability of positive surprises under this valuation model.

Conclusion

Given the long-term tailwinds for Shentel's wireless business and strong wireline and cable broadband demand, I think its intrinsic value lies in the range of $1.6-1.8B, implying a share price of approximately $35/share. This is under the assumption that wireless subscriber growth remains stagnant post-acquisition, and no operating synergies materialize. If these assumptions are overturned (which is highly likely), I anticipate much higher upside. However, until we can quantify these effects, I prefer to leave a wide margin of safety by simply disregarding these benefits. Therefore, it is obvious that Shentel is significantly undervalued at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.