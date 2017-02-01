Cocoa's Descent

Throughout the bear market in commodities that gripped markets from 2012 through the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, cocoa was a loner, a standout.

While many raw material prices began a long descent in 2012, cocoa held steady and in 2013, the commodity that is the critical ingredient in chocolate confectionery products broke out to the upside, rallying to highs of $3399 per ton in September 2014. After a selloff took cocoa to lows of $2669 in February 2015, it rallied once again reaching a peak price of $3422 per ton. At the same time, many, if not most, other commodity prices continued to slide reaching multiyear lows in late 2016 and early 2016. Cocoa bucked the overall trend in raw material prices over recent years and now it is doing the same thing, except this time on the downside.

Since early 2016, commodity prices have posted impressive gains. The prices of iron ore and crude oil have doubled. Copper, gold, silver and other metals have moved appreciably higher. Even the prices of agricultural commodities such as sugar, cotton and others have moved higher off long-term lows. As other commodities have been working their way higher, cocoa entered into a bear market after falling from the December 2015 highs. The downside price action picked up a head of steam when it broke below technical support in October 2016.

Cocoa continues to make lower highs

The price action in the ICE cocoa futures market has been horrible for anyone looking to buy a dip since June 2016. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, cocoa has been making lower highs and lower lows for the past seven months and the current trajectory of price continues to look bearish from a short-term perspective. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions on ICE cocoa futures, has been rising as the price falls indicating technical support for the downtrend. While the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, and relative strength continue to point lower, both metrics are currently at the top end of an oversold condition. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, cocoa has been nothing short of a falling knife over recent months. Since the end of October, cocoa has posted a decline in twelve out of fourteen weeks. The open interest explosion is clearly evident on the weekly chart and the technical momentum and strength metrics are both in oversold territory at this time. Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial shows that open interest is close to an all-time high and the trend continues to be lower in an oversold market.

Technicals continue to look ugly in the cocoa futures market and the market fundamentals on the supply side are not so rosy either.

An update on cocoa supplies

The West African nations of Ghana and the Ivory Coast account for over 60% of the world's cocoa supplies each year and there is no shortage of cocoa beans these days. In fact, cocoa production is higher on a year-on-year basis and that is adding pressure to the price of the commodity.

Raw cocoa beans must be roasted and ground for consumption in chocolate confectionery products. The grind creates the raw commodity and chocolatiers add other products like milk and sugar that will create the delicacies adored all over the globe. The cocoa grind often provides good clues when it comes to demand for cocoa beans. In an article on Agrimoney.com published on January 20, the North American cocoa grind over the past three months of 2016 was 117,588 tons of beans, 1.1% lower than the previous year and at a four-and-one-half year low. Meanwhile, producers are putting a positive spin on the current demand status for cocoa as they believe lower prices will spur demand in the months ahead.

In Europe, the major cocoa grinders, Barry Callebaut, Cargill and Olam ground a total of 339,379 tons during the final three months of 2016, which was a 1.3% drop from the previous quarter. Market analysts had expected a 1.5% increase in grindings. Some technical advances in the world's largest producing nation, the Ivory Coast, has started a trend of more grindings before export taking some market share from North American and European grinders. Meanwhile, on the demand side of the fundamental equation, softer grinding data could be offset, to some degree, by the ever growing demand for cocoa in China. The bottom line is that production started to rise in 2016 and that trend is likely to continue into 2017 which weighs on the price of cocoa.

New lows this week and critical support is now in play

Open interest is at all-time highs in cocoa futures indicating both hedging and speculative short positions in the market. As cocoa continues to grind lower, it is now approaching some critical technical levels. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the next level of technical support for cocoa futures stands at the January 2013 lows of $2046 per ton but the line in the sand for cocoa may be at the October 2011 lows of $1898 per ton.

Cocoa traded to new medium-term lows of $2072 per ton on Tuesday, January 31. While the price bounced from the new nadir and cocoa was most recently trading around the $2115 level, the price has declined from $3237 in late June 2016 to $2072 per ton, a 36% plunge over recent months. Meanwhile, technical resistance keeps moving lower but the tropical commodity refuses to challenge the upside.

Technical resistance moves lower but cocoa refuses to challenge

The short-term chart reveals cocoa's biggest problem from a technical perspective. Source: CQG

On the daily chart, cocoa has been unable to stage any significant recovery rally that would shake speculative shorts out of the market over recent months. Right now, technical resistance is at around the $2300 per ton level which would end the pattern of lower highs. However, it seems that every time cocoa picks its head up, it gets slammed and makes a new and lower low.

Today's lows are tomorrow's highs

There is an old saying in commodities markets. When it comes to a bearish trend like the one in cocoa, many traders riding the trend will say that today's lows are tomorrow's highs. One cannot argue with that statement when looking at the daily chart for cocoa futures.

Eventually cocoa will find a bottom. In late 2015 and early 2016, many commodity prices were in the same bearish boat that cocoa is traveling in these days. Last year at this time it looked like iron ore, crude oil, coal, copper and many other commodities could not pick their heads up and even entertain a recovery rally. However, all of these commodities have experienced impressive gains over the past year. Sugar, another soft commodity, fell from 36 cents per pound in 2011 to lows of 10.13 cents in August 2015 before doubling in price. However, when it comes to cocoa, the first job for the commodity will be to find a bottom and spend some time consolidating.

Cocoa has yet to find its bottom and it is coming close to multiyear lows. Right now, the trend is your friend and cocoa looks like a challenge of those lows is in the cards because of a combination of technical and fundamental factors. However, just like in all commodities, lower price will cause demand to pick up and before you know it the price of cocoa will once again be on the upswing. For now, the trend remains lower and cocoa needs to find that nadir and rally above a recent high to change the bearish market trading pattern. $2300 now stands as the technical resistance point for an end to the trend but each time cocoa makes a new low and recovers slightly, that level moves lower. When it comes to trading cocoa, if you do not trade in the futures market, look at the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB). NIB trades an average volume of 37,000 shares each day with net assets of around $14 million. NIB closed on January 31, 2017, at $26.27 per share and has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

One day cocoa will surprise everyone on the upside. The fact that the world depends on two lesser-developed West African nations for the lion's share of annual supplies means that eventually a production problem will cause supply issues. Keep your eye on cocoa futures and NIB and when a bottom forms and the price begins to consolidate it will be a time to dip a toe into the cocoa market on the long side. However, we may have to wait for an implosion low before it is time to buy.

