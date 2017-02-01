They also probably would want a press conference to lay the groundwork.

The Fed needs to see the market ready for such a move.

Our guess for the timing of the next rate hike would be May.

With a strong ADP report and the potential for a strong NFP (Non-farm payrolls) report on Friday markets could start planning for the next rate hike. If February jobs were to pick up from January then a March hike would need to be on the table. If not we'd guess May is more realistic.

Fed Needs To Prepare The Street First

The current Fed works hard not to negatively surprise the Street. They wait until the Fed funds futures price in some sort of hike.

In August NY Fed President said the following:

"If you look at futures markets for the federal funds rate, which is the rate that we target..."

The Fed targets the Fed funds futures. The Fed is not moving rates higher until they have some Street consensus that a hike is coming. The Fed is trying not to surprise the Street.

Month Of May Makes Sense

So far the CME does not show the market pricing in a rate hike until the June meeting.

As we saw above, that matters.

Therefore the Fed would need to publicly prepare markets if they want to hike rates sooner.

The March FOMC meeting includes a press conference.

The Fed could publicly prepare the Street for a rate hike in "the coming months" in such a forum.

That's why it makes sense that the May FOMC meeting could see a hike. The Fed has the forum to prepare the Street and then follow through thereafter.

What They Need For A March Hike

The Fed focuses on non-farm payrolls ("NFP"). ADP today was a huge number so NFP should also report a big number on Friday.

That will give the Fed extra confidence to raise rates.

Source: Trading Economics

If Friday's NFP jumps like ADP did today then the Fed will have extra ammunition to raise rates.

If January and February's NFP numbers were to prove as big as ADP then we could have a hike as soon as the March meeting.

Street Under-expecting Rate Hikes

Source: CME

By year end the CME Fed Funds futures ("Which is the rate [the Fed] targets") expect a Fed Funds rate of 100 - 98.865 = 1.135%

The market is pricing in two 50 bp hikes from the current rate of 50-75 or an average of about a 63bp current Fed Funds rate.

The Fed has official expectations of three rate hikes for 2017.

The market is currently underpricing rate hikes.

Today's ADP number caused the last dash on the above chart to move down which expects a higher rate by December.

A strong ADP taps on the chart. A strong NFP will much more heavily weigh on that line sending it lower.

When the Fed sees the Street is ready they'll raise rates. NFP alone could help the Street expect a hike. If not the Fed will verbally guide but they likely will not surprise the Street with an unexpected hike.

Today's Fed Meeting

We don't expect much in the way of guidance of a future hike because nothing was publicly talked about by key Fed officials regarding such a move. It would come as a surprise.

Here's what they said in their last FOMC statement:

"In light of the current shortfall of inflation from 2 percent, the Committee will carefully monitor actual and expected progress toward its inflation goal. The Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases in the federal funds rate."

Since they made that statement their core inflation measure hasn't budged.

PCE Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Core PCE Mo-Mo 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 Core PCE Y-Y 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.7

Core-PCE's Price index is still at 1.7% which is less than the Fed's target of 2%.

It would be surprising for the Fed to guide to a change in rates with this measure still below their forecasts.

We have said there is a chance for a change in language regarding their bond reinvestment. If it happened it could hit markets. That too may or may not happen. Fed Chair Yellen has not spoken firmly enough to confirm an imminent change at 2pm.

But a change to their rate expectations today would be very unexpected.

Conclusion

More jobs are bullish for the markets (NYSEARCA:SPY). Until the Fed verbally expects a faster pace of rate increases we can look to what the market prices in. For now the market forces the Fed to move slowly. The March press conference could serve to raise expectations especially if NFP's report is as good as ADP just was.

Premium Service Price Rise March 1st. Lock In The Lower Price.

Pro Trader on Seeking Alpha is designed to enhance your trading performance and skills. Our daily calls should help enhance profits in SPY, Gold, Oil and more.

Click here for a free trial of Elazar's Pro Trader on Seeking Alpha.

If you liked our work scroll to the top and click "Follow."

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S&P BUT THAT CAN CHANGE OR REVERSE AT ANY TIME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.