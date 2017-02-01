Setting Up For A Big Fall In Argentina

My recommendation for ARGT is to avoid this ETF. Run for the hills, just not Argentinean hills.

Despite President Macri’s actions, inflation still runs high, and the country's economy is still stagnating. Major agricultural exports will not lift Argentina’s economic outlook.

Argentina may not achieve Emerging Markets status due to remaining deficiencies, and also due to the impact on the Frontier Markets Index.

Momentum in Argentina has been due to the optimism surrounding President Macri and his reforms. Consequently, Argentina is under consideration for being added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Argentina has been a star performer the last year with ARGT up 54%. Since the U.S. election, ARGT is up 9%, leading all Latin American countries.

Since the U.S. election, ARGT is up 9%, leading all Latin American countries.

How Latin America ETFs have responded to Trump's election victory

Much of the momentum in Argentina has been due to the optimism surrounding President Macri and the reforms implemented since taking office in December 2015. Since then, the Argentinean Central Bank abolished foreign exchange restrictions and relaxed the capital controls that have been in place for a number of years. The changes have resulted in, among other things, a currency whose value fluctuates in response to the foreign-exchange market and improvements in liquidity. Consequently, the Argentinean equity market meets most of the accessibility criteria to be considered an emerging market.

Emerging Markets status

Argentina is the only Latin American country other than Venezuela that is not in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, despite being the third largest economy. There are a multitude of reasons why Argentina is not in the index, but the changes initiated by President Macri have led to MSCI's decision in June of 2016 to review the country for a potential upgrade from Frontier to Emerging Market status.

Why is Emerging Markets status a big deal?

In the words of Sebastien Lieblich, MSCI's head of global index management research:

There is approximately $10.5 trillion benchmarked to MSCI's indexes worldwide, including $1.5 trillion benchmarked specifically to MSCI's Emerging Markets Index, as of 12/31/2015. When a market is upgraded to emerging status, by default, it becomes part of the universe that many global investors focus on. It hits their radar… Prior to the reclassification of Pakistan, the last change to MSCI's Emerging Markets Index occurred in 2014, when we added United Arab Emirates and Qatar. We announced that change in June 2013, at which time the two countries accounted for 0.85% of the index, on a pro forma basis. A year later, on the day of inclusion, they accounted for 1.15% of the index. As of MSCI's most recent index rebalance, the countries accounted for 1.80%.

As another example, MSCI announced on June 14, 2016 that Nigeria may be removed from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and reclassified as a stand-alone market due to capital mobility issues. On that day, the share price of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) started to decline, and has not recovered.

NGE share price

Argentina may not achieve Emerging Markets status

I believe that the share price of ARGT has been rising, at least in part, due to anticipation of being assigned to the MSCI Emerging Market Index in 2018. However, there are several reasons this might not happen. Despite Argentina's many reforms, the country still falls short in the MSCI Market Accessibility Assessment:

Investor Registration & Account Setup: Registration is mandatory and all documents must be filed in Spanish. The full process can take up to ten days.

Registration is mandatory and all documents must be filed in Spanish. The full process can take up to ten days. Information Flow: Detailed stock market information is not always disclosed in English.

Detailed stock market information is not always disclosed in English. Clearing and Settlement: There is an absence of a real delivery vs. payment (DVP) system and overdraft facilities on the MERVAL (Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires).

There is an absence of a real delivery vs. payment (DVP) system and overdraft facilities on the MERVAL (Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires). Stability of Institutional Framework: There have been instances of government intervention that challenged the stability of the "free market" economy, including with respect to investment activities of foreign investor.

There have also been concerns raised regarding the impact to the Frontier Markets Index if Argentina is moved to the Emerging Markets Index. Nigeria and Pakistan are already being removed from the Frontier Markets Index. Removal of Argentina would create a huge distortion of the country weightings that would have to be addressed.

Impact of moving Argentina from the Frontier Markets Index

All that glitters is not gold

There are always two sides to a story and this is the case with President Macri's leadership. While many consider his actions to be of great importance for Argentina, there are others that see things differently.

Argentina is struggling with stagflation, its unemployment rate is just under 10% and inflation is high at around 40%. For now, industrial output, exports, and consumer confidence have all taken hits … Argentina's economy is in recession. No other country in Latin America, save Venezuela, faces worse inflation. President Macri's performance during his first year in office has been decidedly mixed. Despite some successes, his political missteps in managing the economy, for example the immediate elimination of gas subsidies, are not lost on the public, including among his supporters. Macri has yet to convince the Argentine public that he will be able to implement a sustainable model of economic growth, a central campaign promise. While a number of sectors were expected to experience rapid growth in the short term, this growth has not materialized… … Macri has yet to halt the country's growing inflation, which continues to rise despite declining global consumption and a precipitous drop in Argentines' purchasing power. If he is to be successful, Macri must address these problems soon or risk a major setback in next year's legislative elections… … Macri's political adversaries charge that his market-friendly policies are only designed to benefit the business community, large multinationals and the wealthiest elements of the agricultural sector. Given the economic and social challenges noted above, these assertions have gained traction with elements of the population as fiscal austerity rarely benefits the poor and disenfranchised in the short-term. "

Soybeans and biofuel fears

Agriculture makes up 54% of Argentina's exports. 4 of Argentina's top 5 exports are soybean meal, soybeans, soybean oil, and corn. The price of Soybeans has been falling: "Soybeans continue to spiral downwards as the market is more confident in the size of crop that South America has coming down the pipe," said Ridge Erdmann, at CHS Hedging. Soybeans and corn export are also suffering due to the uncertainty surrounding potential biofuel growth. "The EPA RFS mandate that was to take effect in mid-February has been frozen to March 21," said Kiim Rugel, at Benson Quinn Commodities. A month has gone by without a biodiesel tax credit and there is no sign that it will return. While ethanol grind to date is running well ahead of last year's pace, many see this as cause for concern over long term demand due to lack of interest in increasing mandate.

Checking under the hood

Compared to other Latin American countries, the valuation of ARGT is expensive. The price-to-earnings ratio is 30.25, significantly higher than iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW), which is the next highest at 24.07. The ETFs for the other Latin American countries are:

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ), Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG), iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ECH) and iShares MSCI All Peru Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Price/Earnings Ratio for Latin American country ETFs

The Price-to-Book Value of ARGT is 2.46, marginally less than EWW, but significantly higher than for the other Latin American countries.

Price/Book Value for Latin American countries

Summary and Conclusions

