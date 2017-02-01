Mining Name Of The Week - GDX

In this weekly update, I want to present interesting opportunities in the commodity and precious metals sector. Today I am going to take a look at the Van Eck Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX).

The year of the fire rooster (which started on January 28th) should be extremely beneficial for precious metals and mining stocks. The technical setup as well as many other factors are in place for a sustainable multi-month rally that might take gold towards $1,500 within the next 12 months. This of course will lead to massive fireworks in the mining sector and GDX might be one of the best ways to play it.

Quick overview

GDX is the most liquid vehicle for investors and traders to gain exposure to the gold mining sector. GDX seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. This index is market cap-weighted, meaning that larger companies are given more representation. The fund itself is non-diversified and holdings include most major gold miners listed in the United States and Canada.

Top Holdings

Company Symbol % Assets Barrick Gold Corp ABX 10.77% Newmont Mining Corp NEM 10.36% Goldcorp Inc GG 6.76% Newcrest Mining Ltd OTCPK:NCMGF 6.28% Franco-Nevada Corp FNV 6.08% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM 5.47% Silver Wheaton Corp SLW 4.58% Randgold Resources Ltd ADR GOLD 4.36% Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR AU 2.68% Royal Gold Inc RGLD 2.50%

Established in 2006 the ETF has gone through various boom and bust cycles already. In 2011 GDX reached a top at $64.32 followed by a total annihilation down to $12.48 in late 2015 making gold mining stocks the most hated asset class back then. But instead of dropping to zero of course the fund nearly tripled within 7 months last year but gave back 41% of those gains in the second part of 2016. In December GDX bottomed at $18.58 and has since then recovered back to $24.25.

Gold looks bullish & needs to take out $1,220

As most of the gold miners' revenues and earnings are tied to gold prices it is always very important to understand where we are in terms of cycles and trends in the gold-market.

I became super bullish on gold in middle of December at $1,125 and correctly nailed the low in gold. Since then gold steadfastly managed to recover back up to the 38.2%-retracement ($1,219) of the complete down-wave that started at $1,375 and ended at $1,123.

After a recent "little" double top at $1,219 gold took a breather during the last 2 weeks in January but is now back above $1,200 ready to attack the $1,220 level. Should we get a breakout here gold will quickly advance towards its 200-day moving average currently sitting at $1,265. The maximum upside potential over the next couple of weeks and until spring is probably around $1,300 which is strong resistance (former support in august and September 2016). The 5-year downtrend is waiting here as well!

Considering the technical setup gold is looking pretty good here and just needs to break through $1,220 to get momentum going.

Gold´s rally is driven by real physical demand

Another very interesting observation is the fact that the CoT-report is still quite constructive for gold - not for silver! According to the latest data the commercial hedgers have not been forced to build up a huge short-position again as volume remained muted during the last six weeks and open interest has been falling while gold itself advanced $100 from the lows. Therefore the COMEX futures market was not responsible for the steady rally in the gold-market.

At the same time the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has not seen any inflows over the last couple of weeks. Obviously Gold-ETF demand was neither responsible for the rising gold price!

Considering these facts gold pricing must be driven by real physical demand at the moment. Looking at the Asian trading hours and how gold is acting during these timeframes I guess the physical Shanghai gold-exchange is dictating the price! Gold is up basically every night while the trading itself is happening with low volatility. This is a typical characteristic for a commodity that is traded physically and not with cascades of paper positions.

Overall the probability for a rising gold price in the next couple of weeks is very high. This should be extremely beneficial for the gold-miners. Only if gold drops back below $1,175 I will get much more cautious.

Oil prices topping out?

Another extremely important factor for the mining business remains the oil price of course. To me oil is probably topping out very soon as I see some extreme warning signs right in front of us.

The large speculators who trade oil on the futures market have built up a record number of long bets while the commercial hedgers are holding the largest short-position ever. That fact in particular is telling me that we are close to the peak here! Actually we might have already seen the top and it´s just a matter of days before the market is rolling over as large speculators have literally never been this optimistic about oil prices.

Combining this with the previous bullish gold analysis it seems as though the gold/oil-ratio is about to turn up again! A falling oil price is extremely helpful for the miners and will surely help to ramp up their earnings.

GDX technically speaking

GDX clearly made a higher low last December in comparison to January 2016. To confirm the new uptrend/bull-market GDX now needs to take out the August top at $31.70! So there is still quite some work to be done before we will really get more clarity about the bigger picture...

Although GDX did not make huge progress in the last 18 trading days the short-term bullish case is still imminent . The most logical next target of course is the 200-day moving average around $25. As GDX topped around $26 in early November bulls surely will meet some stronger resistance there. Therefore taking some profits around $26 (max. 25%) would be prudent as this resistance could easily force another pullback towards the now rising 50-day moving average ($21.50).

But as long as GDX no longer falls below $20 the picture remains very positive. In longer-term outlook GDX should rise towards $40 which is synonymous with gold at $1,500!

Conclusion

It looks as though gold and silver mining stocks are facing a bright future again. A rising gold price and a falling oil price make for the best environment one can imagine for the miners. Some of them are still beaten down. With the GDX you can buy them all comfortably in one basket. From a technical perspective there is enough upside potential already in the short-term. Longer-term this ETF has a long way to go before reaching its all-time high from 2011.

Therefore GDX is still a buy below $24 but you need to be willing to give it a 15-20% stop to make sure the volatile miners have enough room to breathe. You could take some profits around $26 but ride most of your position towards $32 and maybe even $40 (should gold rally towards $1,500).

The only immediate hurdle I can see right now is the start of the Chinese new year! Yes, the year of the fire rooster should be very positive for precious metals as gold is a lucky number for the rooster. But we shall not forget that gold often got beaten down during times when Asian/Chinese markets were closed or muted! Technically there is no evidence for an immediate sell off but the next couple of days will be crucial for gold and mining stocks. Gold needs to take out $1,220 otherwise the bullish case might be lost step by step.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL GOLD, GOLD FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.