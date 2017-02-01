Weekly Crude Oil Inventory Report - Fundamentals Rapidly Deteriorating

As the spring season approaches, inventories are poised to end up at alarmingly high levels.

This is one the largest four-week increases in inventories ever recorded.

Another week, another buildup of crude oil and refined product inventories. While the previous week the EIA inventory numbers were finally in line with seasonal patterns, the preceding three weeks have shown alarming build ups of both crude oil and refined products. With the shoulder season almost in front of us, we believe the coming weeks will be particularly critical.

Crude oil prices (NYSE: USO) dropped by about $0.30/bbl after the report was released, then rebounded about $0.60/bbl, and then dropped again.

Source: Finviz.com

Stocks:

* Crude oil inventories increased by 6.5 million barrels.

* Gasoline inventories increased by 3.9 million barrels.

* Distillate inventories increased by 1.6 million barrels.

Another very large buildup in crude oil and refined products; in fact, one of the largest four-week increases in inventories ever recorded. While other years, most notably 2015 and 2016, recorded comparable increases, those were years of desperation where producers where trying to maximize output to attempt to ward off bankruptcy.

Other years, such as 2013, have also seen four-week January increases of comparable magnitude, but usually only either on crude oil, gasoline, or distillates. Rarely do you see an increase on two or three of them, and certainly not with starting inventories at this level.

With the maintenance season right in front of us, imports will need to be drastically curtailed in the coming weeks to bring ending / beginning inventories to a more reasonable level.

Source: EIA

Production and Refinery Utilization:

* Domestic production decreased by 46,000bpd with most of the decrease occurring in the Lower 48. However, as we have mentioned before, these are fully modeled numbers and are likely to be drastically revised after the monthly Short Term Energy Outlook is released next week.

* Production in the Contiguous United States (excluding Alaska) decreased by 45,000barrels per day. As mentioned above, this is not a reliable number.

* Net imports increased by 530,000bpd to what we consider to be a seasonally normal level.

Source: EIA

* Refinery utilization stayed almost unchanged for the week and is somewhat high for the season, particularly if we take into account the near-record high levels of product inventories.

Source: EIA

Cushing, Oklahoma:

* Cushing, OK inventories decreased by 1.3 million barrels. We still believe that Cushing is essentially at maximum operating capacity.

* Gulf Coast inventories increased by 8.5 million barrels. Along with Cushing, also at very elevated levels.

Source: EIA

Conclusion:

Highly bearish for crude oil fundamentals as inventories have been piling up. The four-week increase in crude oil and refined products is one of the highest ever recorded, starting on top of near-record levels. With the maintenance season just ahead of us, imports will need to be severely curtailed to prevent inventories from surging to treacherous levels.

For the moment, crude oil seems to be trading in a range and responding more to changes in currencies than to changes in fundamentals, but at some point the market could start paying attention to supply, demand and inventories.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.