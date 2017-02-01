Vantiv (VNTV) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Q4 2016 Earnings Call

February 01, 2017 8:00 am ET

Executives

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Analysts

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Darrin Peller - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Jason Alan Kupferberg - Jefferies LLC

George Mihalos - Cowen & Co. LLC

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Bryan C. Keane - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Vantiv Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Nate Rozof, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. By now you should have access to our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings release, which can be found at vantiv.com under the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, Charles Drucker will review our fourth quarter operating performance and our priorities for 2017. Stephanie Ferris will then describe our financial results and address our financial outlook for 2017.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP and pro forma financial information, including net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted net income, and pro forma adjusted net income per share. These are important financial performance measures for the company, but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP pro forma financial information to the GAAP financial information appear in today's press release.

Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Please refer to the forward-looking statement disclosure in today's earnings release and in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Additional details concerning our business risks and the factors that could cause actual results to materially deviate from our forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings, Risk Factors and MD&A, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at sec.gov.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Charles. Charles?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you, Nate, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. We are pleased to deliver another quarter of double-digit organic growth. Net revenue grew 11% this quarter and 13% for the full year, which is faster than the industry, and it continues a trend of successful results and highlights our outstanding execution of our team. These high rates of organic growth also show that our strategy is working, which is to expand into high growth channels and verticals while building on a strength of technology, distribution and scale.

In terms of the fourth quarter operating performance, our Merchant business generated 14% net revenue growth as we continue to win share and drive strong growth in our high growth channels. Our Financial Institution business also exceeded expectations coming in flat year-over-year. The strong performance across both of our segments generated pro forma EPS growth of 15% in the fourth quarter and pro forma EPS growth of 22% for the full year to $2.73.

In addition to our strong financial results, we also strengthened our competitive position in 2016 paving the way for future growth. We accomplished a lot last year, thanks to our people and their ability to consistently execute at the highest level. I'll highlight just a few key successes from 2016.

First, we completed the integration of Mercury's back-end, seamlessly migrating over 100,000 merchants to the platform. In addition to generating synergies and reducing our cost of processing, our Mercury integration has enhanced our offerings, positioning us for great opportunities in 2017.

Second, we're a leader in terms of executing on EMV for our clients. Our system makes us nimble, and we quickly upgraded merchants throughout the year. Our ability to implement new technologies quickly allow us to be a first mover, helping us to generate new client wins, and we expect that to continue.

Third, we expanded our suite of security service to include encryption and tokenization. We integrated these technologies into our platform in a way that minimizes the work for our clients. By reducing the efforts for our client's IT staff, we're able to help them implement our security tools faster, which has been a key differentiator for us.

Fourth, we renewed our long-term relation with Fifth Third Bank. This was very strategic. It demonstrates our commitment to building long-term client relationships and provides a solid base for us to grow from.

And finally, we acquired Moneris' U.S. business. Building on our success, our rationale for the acquisition was simple. It expands our presence in high-growth channels and it enables us to consolidate their processing on to our platform. About 60% of Moneris' net revenue comes from Integrated Payments and Merchant Bank channel.

In Integrated Payments, they are strong in the healthcare vertical where they have developed strategic relationships in the healthcare provider space, which is a key area of focus for us. In addition, the acquisition brought us a strategic Merchant Bank relationship with BMO Harris Bank. BMO Harris Bank is an important commercial bank with 600 branches that will generate a significant amount of new merchant referrals.

Looking back at these successes, they all improved our competitive positions while expanded our presence in high-growth channels and helping us to win market share among SMBs. They also show that we're about execution. A lot of people talk about they're going to either enter a new channel or deploy a new technology. But as you can see, our people actually go out and do it. They execute everyday and they help our clients navigate payments. Our people really do make the difference.

Looking forward, as I look across the industry, I see further consolidation ahead. And as the industry consolidates, I believe Vantiv will benefit. Our business is a scale business. There are very few payment processors like us. We have the scale and size to compete and win new business across the ecosystem, from the largest merchants and financial institution to the smallest clients. And we are a partner of choice to all the technology partners in between.

We're also nimble. By executing our Integrated platform strategy, we are able to deploy new technologies quickly and cost effectively. We typically only need to deploy new products and services once, which makes us faster to market. In addition, we can spread our cost of implementing new technologies over a 25 billion transactions. This gives us financial flexibility. We were able to make strategic investments in new products and enhance our integration into our technology partners, which allow us to deliver even more value to our clients and partners.

With this as a backdrop, we've identified several priorities for 2017 that will build on our accomplishments and increase our momentum. Our first priority will be to continue to expand in our high growth channels including Integrated Payments, e-commerce, and Merchant Bank.

We are a leader in Integrated Payments. And in 2017, we will continue to build on our lead. We will leverage our open ecosystem approach to reinforce Vantiv as a partner of choice for dealers and developers. Our ability to continue to ramp new partners and help them deploy payment technologies is why we grow so fast, so quickly. In 2017, we will focus on helping our partners to integrate EMV and deploy security to their merchants. By using our proprietary Developers portal and triPOS technology, developers can deploy new features more quickly, further differentiating Vantiv's Integrated Payments.

In e-commerce, we win because of our differentiated value-added services. We help our clients to generate additional revenue by authorizing more transaction. Our proprietary authorization engines helps our clients to avoid the false declines that cause consumers to abandon their shopping carts. And our Account Updater Service minimizes the disruption that can happen to reoccurring payments when a consumer's card number is changed. In addition to our differentiated omni-channel capabilities, we are continuing to enhance our abilities in international e-commerce where we expect to see high growth rates and where we continue to invest in 2017.

In the Merchant Bank, we believe that the potential for an easing regulatory environment will allow banks to focus more on increasing fee income. This will be a big positive for us. In 2017, we'll be very aggressive in this space by winning more banks as they become available and by aggressively going after the embedded base of merchants within those existing banks.

Our second priority in 2017 will be focus on enhancing our technology and product for the benefit of our clients. We'll continue to make investments like the ones that created our unique tether routing and our innovative omni-channel capabilities, as well as our comprehensive suite of security services. As I mentioned before, smaller players are going to have a hard time keeping up with the pace of change. So we continue to advance our technology to build our lead in 2017.

Our third priority will be focus on managing our superior cost structure. We believe that our best-in-class adjusted EBITDA margins are a competitive advantage. In 2017, we'll focus on increasing our scale in order to enhance our profitability through operating leverage and disciplined expense control.

Our last priority will be to strategically deploy our capital in order to maximize shareholder returns. Our capital allocation priorities will remain unchanged. First, we will invest for growth primarily through M&A. And second, we will return capital, including TRA termination, share repurchase, and debt repayment.

So, in conclusion, 2017 was another great year for us. It was a direct result of our continued hard work and execution of our team. I strongly believe Vantiv is well-positioned to continue to win share and achieve above industry growth in 2017 and beyond.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Stephanie, who will review our financial results and discuss our outlook in more detail.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Thanks, Charles, and good morning, everyone. As Charles mentioned, we had a very successful year in 2016, and we're excited for the opportunity to build on our strengths in 2017. In addition to the operational highlights Charles discussed, we also had several notable financial milestones last year that position us for future growth.

First, we refinanced our debt at favorable rate. We increased our outstanding debt by $250 million and upsized our revolver, while simultaneously lowering our average interest rate. Second, we hedged our debt to reduce the impact of future rate hikes.

Third, we increased our share repurchase authorization of $300 million and used a portion of our authorization to buy back approximately $80 million in shares. Lastly, we renewed our Fifth Third Bank contract while at the same time terminating the TRAs in order to generate significant EPS accretion.

We have consistently deployed capital using a balanced approach that includes M&A, TRA terminations, and share buybacks. In line with the strategic capital allocation priorities that Charles outlined a few moments ago, we deployed approximately $650 million in capital during 2016 with the majority going towards the Moneris acquisition. In 2017, we will continue to deploy capital using the same approach.

Turning to the quarter, net revenue grew 11% to $502 million. Pro forma adjusted net income grew 15% to $148 million. And pro forma adjusted net income per share also increased 15% to $0.75, continuing our pattern of strong, industry-leading organic growth.

Our Merchant segment generated net revenue growth of 14% due to a 13% increase in transactions and a 1% increase in net revenue per transaction. The strong transaction growth reflects ramping of new client wins including the United States Postal Service. And the increase in net revenue per transaction was primarily due to continued positive mix shift to high-growth channels and our ability to gain share with SMBs.

Our Financial Institution segment reported flat growth year-over-year. Growth in the core business was offset by pricing compression from the Fifth Third Bank contract renewal, as well as lapping benefits from the EMV card reissuance and fraud-related services we experienced in Q4 of last year.

Operating expenses were consistent with our expectations. Sales and marketing expense increased 12% during the quarter to $149 million, primarily due to new business in our partner channel. On an adjusted basis, other operating costs increased by 9% to $74 million, and G&A expense increased by 4% to $32 million, demonstrating operating leverage in the back office.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 12% to $248 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 40 basis points during the fourth quarter to 49.5%, primarily due to our continued focus on disciplined expense control as well as our ability to generate operating leverage as we continue to gain scale.

Turning to our below the line items, depreciation and amortization expense excluding the impact of the amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions was $22 million and net interest expense of $28 million.

Turning to our 2017 expectation, based on the current level of transaction trends and new business activity, as well as the Moneris acquisition, we expect to generate net revenue growth of 9% to 11%, representing $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion for the full year. In terms of earnings growth, we expect pro forma adjusted net income per share to grow 15% to 18% to $3.14 to $3.21. Our guidance approach is similar to last year including relatively consistent assumptions.

Our full year guidance assumes double-digit Merchant net revenue growth. We continue to expect mid-teens net revenue growth in our high growth channels and for our traditional Merchant channels to grow mid-single digits.

We expect net revenue of our Financial Institutions business to decline in the high single-digit range this year primarily due to lapping EMV card reissuance and fraud-related services, compression from the Fifth Third Bank renewal, and the deconversion of a major client. We expect larger declines in the first half of the year until we anniversary the Fifth Third Bank contract renewal at the end of the second quarter. We then expect trends to improve in the second half of 2017 before net revenue returns to low single-digit rates of growth in 2018.

In our core business, excluding Moneris, we expect margins to be flat to up in 2017 due to our disciplined expense control. But with Moneris, we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to decline modestly in 2017 until we complete the integration.

In terms of below the line items, we forecast depreciation and amortization of $90 million to $100 million in 2017, interest expense of approximately $120 million, which incorporates expectations for three rate increases during 2017, as well as interest rate savings from our recent debt refinancing.

The tax adjustments in 2017 are expected to be approximately $31 million per quarter, up from our prior expectations, primarily due to our ability to take some deductions related to our recent TRA terminations a year earlier than we had previously anticipated.

We have $243 million remaining in our stock repurchase authorization. And while our guidance does not assume any future capital action, accretion from capital deployment could be used to help offset risk to our earnings expectations or could possibly represent upside to our expectations.

Before I turn the call back over to Charles, we are also providing guidance for the first quarter, including our expectations for net revenue growth of 8% to 9% to $465 million to $470 million, and pro forma adjusted net income per share of $0.63 to $0.65. The assumptions supporting our first quarter guidance were consistent with the expectations that I outlined for the full year, but also includes the impacts of Easter, leap day and EMV benefits we experienced in the prior year period, as well as normal seasonality, which typically results in lower net revenue, lower margins and lower EPS during the first quarter as compared to the rest of the year.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Charles for his closing remarks. Charles?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thanks, Stephanie. As you can tell, we're delighted with our performance and execution over the past year, and even more excited about what the future holds for our company.

Complexity and change is our ally. For that reason, I would like to express my gratitude to our people at Vantiv. It's your passion, character and relentless winning attitude that continues to propel us and our partners forward in a dynamic environment. So, thanks to everyone for your time this morning.

And operator, we'd like to open it up for calls.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we will take our first question from David Togut with Evercore ISI.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Dave, you there?

Operator

One moment.

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI

Can you hear me now?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah.

Operator

Yes.

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI

Okay. In the FI business, you've expected that business, I think, to decline clearly significantly in the last quarter or two. It's held up pretty well. Can you dig into the EMV impacts in that business? You're skewed toward debit. And in our conversations with FIs, they say debit is actually quite far behind credit in terms of card reissuance with chips versus mag stripe.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So, I'll let Stephanie take a piece of it, I'll start with for our base, our focus has always been to help our mid-size FIs to really think about risk. And we were very aggressive during the last year. So, in our scenario, the majority of our FIs have actually implemented and put the chip out during the last four quarters. We still have some. So, from our perspective, our clients, because we were proactively looking to protect them, have issued chip in debit. So, we saw that benefit maybe different than other competitors.

Stephanie?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I would add, financially, we've been pretty transparent about it. We have been seeing a lot of nice growth in the first three quarters from reissuing the cards. In this fourth quarter, we didn't see any material benefit. We're through the lion's share of it. But we have seen pretty significant benefit in the first couple of quarters, 3% or 4%. This last quarter didn't see a material benefit from EMV and fraud because we've really been through our cycle.

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI

Understood. And then in the Merchant business, could you talk about the ancillary benefits of the upgrade? You've highlighted tokenization and encryption-related demand, Charles. I'm just wondering how long-lasting kind of those demand uplifts will be in the SMB sector.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So, I think on the large national and our large clients work closely with them. Top guys have been very leading-edge and making sure they got implemented. So, it's a reoccurring type of fee for the large guys, but a good amount of our large clients have implemented EMV.

On the bottom part of the spectrum – and we've had good success in our channels on the small end because all new terminals are going out with EMV. It's really the middle end, the middle part of clients, a lot of our Integrated partners because the loss risk isn't as high in that category are more going to be implementing through 2017 and 2018. So, I think in the middle part of our base, which is a lot of clients and great opportunity, I think we have a good runway there. So, I'd say, the top and then because the simplistic terminals on the bottom, they've progressed along. And in the middle, we're going to have opportunities, EMV tokenization and encryption, the whole package. So, we think it helps us in 2017 and 2018, and it's all reoccurring revenue through the future.

David Mark Togut - Evercore ISI

Understood. Thanks very much.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Okay.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets.

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. And, Charles, thanks for the incremental detail on Moneris. I was wondering if you could though provide a little bit more of the financial picture of what that company looks like. I know clearly margins are lower, but more relative size of revenues that you're assuming, kind of its core growth rate expectation. And I guess any cost synergies we should be expecting and how we want to be thinking about modeling those throughout the year?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. Dan, this is Stephanie. I'll go ahead and take that for you. So, the acquisition closed at the end of December. In terms of revenue, we expect it to add 3.5 percentage points of net revenue growth to the company this year, approximately $0.05 on EPS to us in terms of – speaking about growth.

In terms of synergies, obviously, we do a really nice job. We'll work the majority of this year on those synergies. We would expect to generate synergies to the tune of about $10 million to $20 million. We would expect to see those synergies come forth more in 2018 versus 2017 because we'll spend the majority of this year on the integration.

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. So, $0.05 accretive. That actually means your core business is doing better than I would have even thought. One of the things you mentioned earlier was that in the Integrated space, Integrated channel, I mean you guys have put up fantastic numbers as your competitor. And I'm just wondering when we think through the share gains throughout, I guess, the next couple of years as you look at what's out there to be taken, I mean, where is most of this coming from? I mean, I guess it manifest itself like a secular growth, but I also think it's coming from a lot of these low-hanging fruits associated with the ISO market. I just want to make sure we're right on that.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I think what's happening is when the cost of the technology with our partners that we have continues to go down, smaller-sized clients can cost effectively bring that Integrated technology. So, in our dealers – we work closely with our dealers and developers and give them the tools from the payment side to be able to add in to their total package offering. So, remember, these guys are out there selling software and they do an incredible job, and we're there to help them. And that's what we've really developed that channel, that differentiator that we help them. We understand that they're growing their software.

So, with the cost of hardware and software, the addressable market is getting bigger. And I would say that it's reaching lower in the market, which will tend to be channels like you've mentioned where some of that would come from. So, that – so, I'd say, one is the addressable markets getting bigger, and two, there is an embedded base of clients that are using client software, but are not using payments integrated into the software.

So, we're excited about as we move in to 2017 and 2018, these things are event driven that as modules that are put out by our dealers and developers to upgrade to EMV technology, it gives us a bite at the apple then to wrap the payments in that. We think it gives us confidence that we can maintain our high growth in those channels for several years.

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Excellent. One last one. On your priorities for 2017, one of the things I thought I heard you say, Charles, was international e-commerce, utilizing your platform to gain international e-commerce. And I'm just wondering is that a signal to want an international gateway or can you just talk about how you're going to be able to leverage your existing infrastructure.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. It's more – it's more that – it's getting more connections to countries. We have a good set of connections that allow our domestic clients to take international transactions. But in some of our connections, sometimes, we don't have all the connections. So, therefore, we might have a clients, their international volume might route in another way. So, we've done incredible job in 2016 bringing a lot more countries forward. We're going to do another group of countries that we think gets us that international. So, it's not as much as – it's a gateway to get to international, but it's more domestic grabbing international business that allows us to help our clients navigate cross-border fees, FX, and other components in that business that because we didn't grab as many international transactions, we might not have enjoyed some of the pluses of that as compared to our competitors, and we're going to grab more of that.

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Charles, I think you referenced Moneris' exposure to the healthcare vertical. Can you maybe talk a little bit about what other verticals you expect to be able to drive your Integrated Payments strategy into whether you think that there is a real opportunity for cross-sell of your technology strategy into Moneris' customer base? And then maybe talk about any other verticals you plan on attacking this year with Integrated?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So, healthcare in the service provider space, Moneris had a good stronghold into that. They have several – significantly some clients in that space. They have a very large provider in that space. That really helps us accelerate and start to do the things that we've done in retail and restaurant. We have others that we are developing, but our strategy is not to get distracted by chasing six or seven verticals, it's to continue to execute.

So, in the retail restaurant – and we have various other verticals inside of our core – we're going to continue to grab the embedded base. And then we're going to execute because where Moneris have these providers and the connections, they didn't have the products, just like we do with Mercury. They didn't have the scale to bring some of these providers in. They didn't have the products, features and functions. So, I would say, at this point, healthcare plus our current verticals, and we do have some other ones under development, but we try not to get overly distracted by having multiple verticals.

I think there was a second point to that. Was that – okay.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Yeah, you answered that. But then as a follow up, on the M&A pipeline, I mean, can you give us an update on your preference for domestic versus international acquisitions, and kind of how you're thinking about the relative attractiveness of both the markets and also the price of the assets in each?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So, I mean, clearly, domestic, there are more players coming up in the market. The market continues to get more complex and more competitive. And clearly, we can participate in that and consolidate and take the expense out. So, we would continue to look at rolling up the U.S. We also are continued to be intrigued internationally when it comes to e-commerce type of place or companies that have those e-commerce and the gateways.

Even though there's a little uncertainty international, it's something – like I said, if the right opportunity comes up, we come over. The beauty is that we're performing very, very well in the U.S. The U.S. has a lot of runway for us. We have an eye to international in the future. But domestically, there are more properties and you'll find us a good steward of money. We like to look for strategic things. So, like, Moneris had a – BMO Harris are going to be a really good bank for us and allows us to play – do that. Also, we were getting into healthcare, and this accelerates us. So, not only did they have these two great assets, they have a consolidation plate for us. And we felt like we were good steward of our dollar there. So, our strategy will be, look, if there's roll-up opportunities, if there's international that presents us, but we have a lot of flexibility.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Darrin Peller from Barclays.

Darrin Peller - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks, guys. Nice job. First, let me just start off with the – some of the growth channels, if you can give us a little more specific color as to sort of rank order, the drivers of the growth in the Merchant side between e-commerce, bank referrals, and just the iPOS side of it. And then I know, Charles, you mentioned they focus on specifically bank referrals ramping up in a pretty aggressive way in 2017. You've already been very strong in that. I guess, can you give us some more color on that opportunity through the year? Where are those opportunities? What banks are really left out there? And what else can you really do on the e-com side? Thanks again.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So, I'll just take some just high level and Stephanie will help me. So, on the e-com side, we are doing well and growing, but we're still well below our market share. So, we have about 19% – I fell like about 19%, is that right, Nathan?

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Um-hum.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

About 19% market share. We're well below our market share. So, we've experienced good success by taking things that seem simplistic like making sure the authorizations, we get less false positives, making sure that when your account number changes, that we're helping the – things that don't sound the coolest, but they mean a lot to the clients. And it's really been helping us win shares. So, we think there's a good runway there in that space. There's not a lot of competition that has these similar features. The ones that have it are very good, but then there's a whole space that there's a lot more e-commerce and omni-channel happening. So, I think that's going to lay out very well on the e-commerce space.

On the – when I talk about the bank, what we're starting to experience is the banks are truly – two things. One is they're truly starting to focus on fee income with some of the rate increase, plus anticipation of the bank there'd be more rate increases, and you never know what happens with the easing on regulatory side.

Our conversations have been focused, let's say, how do I capture more of my customers' fee income. And there is a large number of clients in the banks today that will bring on new clients that they do their lending with, they do their – they are their main bank, but unfortunately their merchant services are with somebody else that was taken over time. So, we're launching and we've launched – part of the Fifth Third renewal was launching back even more aggressive into their base a little bit to really get the bank's focus. So, I think that's going to help us accelerate in 2017 and 2018 in that space.

The EMV side, same thing – I'm sorry, the Integrated Payment side, same thing that getting into what I refer to as an embedded base, a lot of times, it's event driven. Our clients are focused on taking advantage of the addressable market. There wasn't as big of urgency in the restaurant space to really put EMV in. Our clients are committed to it, and we think there's a nice pace of integrating that we can grab some more space. So, I feel like our high-growth channels will really – it gives me confidence that the numbers that Stephanie said that we'll be able to deliver and have other years of continuous success in those channels.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. Let me add on in terms of just some thoughts around growth rates with respect to the high growth. So, our high growth channels continue to do really well, high-teens types of growth rates, we expect that to continue. They've been very consistent over time. In terms of thinking about how the channels kind of break up, I think we've said historically, 50% of it is Integrated Payments.

Our Integrated Payments business, like Charles said, we believe is the strongest in the industry. It is posting high-teens, low-double-digit types of growth rate for us, which is fantastic. We don't see that slowing down. It continues to be really strong for us. The other 50% is a mix between e-commerce and Merchant Bank. e-commerce, even though we think we have tons of opportunity, it continues to be mid-teens-type growth rate for us, which we think is strong. And then on the Merchant Bank side, for the fourth quarter, it was a little bit lower teens as we lapped our Capital One conversion the prior year, but we'll pop right back up into a mid-teens growth number for us. So, the high-growth channels continue to perform very, very well and give us a lot of confidence as we look into 2017.

Darrin Peller - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. (35:50)

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jason Kupferberg with Jefferies.

Jason Alan Kupferberg - Jefferies LLC

Hey, thanks, guys. Good morning. So, just wanted to go back on Moneris for a second. I think you said it's going to contribute about 3.5% to the top line in 2017. So, I guess at the midpoint, that would give us an organic growth rate across the company of about 6.5%. I think last quarter, when you were talking about expectations for 2017, there was mention of upper single-digit type growth. So, just wanted to ask about that as far as whether or not there is any change around the edges in terms of your outlook on the core business, or you're just a little bit conservative here at the outset of the year?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

No, I think our approach to guidance has been very consistent. So, I think our full year guidance expectations are 9% to 11%, excluding Moneris, we think that will be in the 6% to 8%. If you think about the components, because the components are really important. We said FI down upper single, and so you really got to think through that different from Merchant. So, from a Merchant standpoint, our expectations are for Merchant to perform in the mid-teens, and excluding Moneris, that will be a 9% to 11% growth rate. So, still very, very strong expectations from our side.

Jason Alan Kupferberg - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And then just remind us on the TRAs, what the current expectation is for EPS accretion in 2017 versus what it was in 2016?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So, in 2016, our TRA number was, help me here Nate.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. We were adding about $18 million to $19 million per quarter. I think they are a little better in the fourth quarter just on the recent warrant transaction.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

2017, that number will step up to about $31 million per quarter.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Right.

Jason Alan Kupferberg - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And just last one from me, it sounds like U.S. Postal Service is growing well, and it sounds like it's probably at full run rate. Papa John's and Netflix, are those going to move the needle at least on transaction growth in 2017 in Merchant?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

No. So, I think Netflix, we've been processing those transactions in our organic growth rate at this point for the Q2, Q3 and Q4. I wouldn't expect Papa John's to materially move transactions. I think the big step-up in transactions that you saw third quarter to fourth quarter this year was United States Postal Service. So, all of this will continue to help us drive organic growth rate, but I wouldn't expect any step-up from here.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

That's right.

Jason Alan Kupferberg - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

We'll take our next question from George Mihalos with Cowen.

George Mihalos - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. Nice job on the quarter, guys. Stephanie, I just wanted to start off, I think if I caught your comments, you had said that the core business excluding Moneris, margins for 2017 would be stable to slightly up or up. I think that's better than sort of what the company was sort of commentating last quarter in the third quarter. Can you maybe talk a little bit about what makes you a little bit more sort of bullish on the core margins?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. Absolutely. So, I think you saw our margins expand nicely in the fourth quarter. We've been really focused on disciplined expense control. And we continue to expect those types of controls for us in 2017. And so, we felt comfortable to guide to a slightly higher excluding Moneris. Now, obviously, as Moneris comes on, the margins of that business are a little bit lower than the core. As we add the synergies in, in 2018, I think we'd come back to stable to slightly up margins. But just feeling really comfortable with where our back office expense rates are and our ability to continue to drive leverage and scale across the business.

George Mihalos - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. I appreciate that. And just as it relates to capital allocation, I think you guys for 2018 talked about, again, returning capital via potentially buyback and then also TRAs. And I'm just curious, given the political landscape and the chance for tax reform, if you wouldn't prioritize buyback over future TRAs. And I'm just curious, one of the questions that we get is how would Vantiv participate? Should there be a lowering of the U.S. corporate tax rate? How much of an impact could that have given the current tax rate that you're paying?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

So, we always obviously weigh all the different ways we can deploy capital, we'll continue to if anything changes in the landscape. But a reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate would be highly accretive for us. I mean, our adjusted tax rate was far below the new corporate rate. And so, we still would think TRAs would be highly accretive and good returns of capital. That being said, we'll always continue to measure that against share repurchase as the changing landscape.

George Mihalos - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Tien-Tsin Huang from JPMorgan.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Good results. I'll ask about Moneris and just the revenue synergies there. Can you bring the growth rate up to Vantiv averages relatively quickly? And is there anything tricky with integration? Do you need to lock up the key clients and ISVs for example?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So, in terms of growth rate, I think Charles talked about – the revenue mix of Moneris is about 60% Merchant Bank and Integrated Payments, the remaining 40% is traditional. So, we think absolutely from a Merchant Bank standpoint, we can bring that up to Vantiv-type growth rates. It's been a bit of an underserved bank historically.

Integrated Payments in Moneris, like Charles said, is growing in line with the industry. We think we can always do better obviously, but there's a large healthcare vertical there that has a lot of secular growth in it that we're really bullish on. The remaining 40% traditional, direct and ISO channels, we would expect to bring those up to Vantiv's mid-single digit expectations as well over time.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. And then just the traditional – at the mid-single digits, since you mentioned this, Stephanie, just – I guess, that is a little bit – seems like a little bit above trend or a little bit above market. What's driving that view? Maybe still some EMV sales energy around the traditional side. Just curious.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Oh. Now, we're talking about Vantiv not Moneris?

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Just overall – overall traditional channel growing in the mid-single digits. What's behind that?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I think we continue to see two things. One, our new sales continues to be strong. We continue to take a lot of market share, which helps us be bullish around the mid-single digits. And then as Charles mentioned, continuing to cross sell into our embedded base of clients is driving – whether it's through EMV, tokenization, encryption or some of our other value-added services, we continue to see that add a lot of value and give us a lot of confidence around mid single.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. One more quick one, just around lot of debit rule changes on the Visa side. Does that have any impact to Vantiv at all? I would imagine it's positive, but just curious if there's anything we should consider.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I think if you talk about the recent – how the judge viewed or the recent ruling, yes, it's a – a lot of our large national are click-based. So, from a click-based standpoint, a click is a click to us, but our ability to help our clients' route to various regional networks or the brands is obviously a plus to us.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks as always.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Hi. Thanks for the color on the high growth. A question there. Which one of those three segments do you think might be able to surprise to the upside? I know I'm asking for a little bit of prediction there, but maybe just any thoughts there and why.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

I mean, and Stephanie might answer that – but from my perspective, I think all three of those – I'm excited about the opportunities in all three of those for different reasons.

I'm excited about in the Integrated Payments going after the embedded base with the EMV upgrade cycle. I'm excited about in the Merchant side with – well, at least we sense from our clients is banks' focus on increasing their fee income. And this being – we call it a good wedge product, something that helps retain a relationship or drive a relationship so that I'm optimistic about the renewed focus.

And then e-commerce, as we continue to – e-commerce continues to get just bigger in general. More volume is shifting towards e-commerce. The features and functions that we bring, so sometimes businesses are growing so fast that they don't realize that they need those features and functions and what we're bringing. So, I would say, equally, all those gives us confidence that we're able to hit or we'd look towards hitting the targets out that we've laid out.

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Okay. And any change in the overall competitive environment as we kind of switch into 2017? Maybe you could talk about a crucial theme in the broader market you see developing next year? I know you mentioned a number of them.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I have really good competitors and they're very strong competitors. And a couple of things that's happening is that we do believe that as more complexity comes about, scale makes a difference. So, if not having the scale and the capabilities to implement things quickly sometimes gives us an edge. We felt like around EMV, we were able to do more work on our system that ease the pain on our clients that really aided us in some of the wins. And we see our ability to think about where the industry is going as an ability to do that. So, scales kind of really matter.

I would say, it is a very competitive market. I think – and people really – they underestimate us and that's why I'm bringing in that screen is that people make the difference. The way our people approach it, the empowerment we give our people and the company, the thought leadership that the people on the ground have and knowledge of the business when you're sitting in front of clients makes a difference. Their track record of when someone calls for a reference is very high too. So, people underestimate – it's a very competitive business. I have great competitors, but I truly – my people will make me and the company look good.

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Got it. And then just – if I could squeeze one more in. You talked about the bank opportunity. I'm wondering, could you walk us through how the lower regulation works? Is the idea that banks have lower regulations, they start thinking about spending more and that creates the demand environment. I just want to understand that. Thanks.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So, what we're experiencing, right now it's really about the potential positive side in the regulation. What we experienced in a lot of our banks both in the FI and the Merchant side is every expense dollar they had went towards making sure that the regulations – and then since the interest rates didn't happen, they are very focused on those things and expense reduction versus investing in new sales and accelerating products that could potentially help the customer. Because – it will stop. They're balancing a lot of priorities.

So, right now, we see that there are some rate increases that have allowed banks to create a little bit more headroom that allows them to focus on the future a little bit more. And it's going to take a little while for the regulatory stuff to occur. But the general sense at the banks is that, hey, it's time to focus on grabbing share and how do we differentiate us. And Vantiv, how can you help us do that in this small business segments in the merchant side? How can you help us win? And the dialogue has started to shift. So, it gives me some optimism. Regulatory is going to be a while. But half the time, as if you get the right mindset going in with your partner, we can really help them.

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Thanks.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank.

Bryan C. Keane - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, guys. Good morning. Lot of my questions have been asked and answered. I did want to ask about revenue per transaction in Merchant. What to expect in that segment and maybe a little bit, you were talking about the competitive dynamics. I was – is just the question on pricing in the industry, maybe you can give us your latest thoughts there.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So, I'm happy to take the revenue per transaction expectation. So, we did see revenue per transaction moderate a little bit in the fourth quarter as we added the United States Postal Service. I think our view on Merchant in our outlook will be to continue to see modest net revenue per transaction expansion as we move into 2017. Again, those high-growth channels driving into the SMB space continuing to deliver nice net revenue per transaction growth for us.

Bryan C. Keane - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then, I don't know, Charles, anything on the overall comments on pricing in the industry you hear. Some of the larger competitors, maybe some of the banks being more aggressive on price.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I think it still feels stable to me. Some of my competitors – it feels stable to me. I think it always gets aggressive in different pockets, but when you're winning on the bank merchant side, which I like about that, price is not always the driver, it's about the relationship and how you can tie things together to win. But pricing today seems very competitive, but generally stable. I have good competitors that are rational about what they do because people confuse. They think price is the lever that just makes merchants move. If that game came around, we have the scales to do that but there are more components that make a client move. But I would say it's stable, but very competitive market.

Bryan C. Keane - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then, Stephanie, I just want to ask on the first quarter revenue guidance. If I add in Moneris, call it, $15 million, $18 million in the quarter or for the first quarter, I was getting to a higher revenue number than you're guiding to, but you did call out a couple of headwinds. Maybe you can help us quantify some of the headwinds in the first quarter that brings it to a little lower growth rate versus the full year.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah, absolutely. So, you're right. So, if you exclude Moneris, so, organic growth are slightly lower than our full-year guide. And the primary driver for that, if you remember on the first quarter last year, we talked about 2 percentage points of growth, being driven by leap day in the first quarter of last year as well as Easter in the first quarter. Easter is in the second quarter this year. So, if you remember, we talked about that as we talked about merchant revenue growth in the first quarter. We see – that's a grow over for us in the first quarter of this year. So, if you take and normalize those out, exclude Easter and leap, then I'd (51:51) be in a 9% to 11% growth rate expectation, which is very consistent with where we set our full-year expectations are. Does that help?

Bryan C. Keane - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

No. That's helpful. Yeah, just the components, you forgot how big that impact for Leap Year and Easter was being different to the timing.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah, it was a nice bump. Yeah, absolutely.

Bryan C. Keane - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

All right. Congrats on the quarter. Thanks, guys.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Dave Koning from Baird.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Hey, guys. Thanks. Nice job. And my first couple of questions are just short ones. How much amortization – intangible amortization do you expect going forward kind of with Moneris coming in now.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Oh, good question.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

I'm going to page flip to find the number. Why don't you ask you second question and we'll come back to the first one.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Oh, yeah, sure. Second was really easy. Buybacks at all in the guidance like incremental ones. I know you've done a little bit late last year, but anything incremental in guidance?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

No. Nothing incremental in guidance. I think we talked about in the script that any incremental share buybacks could be upside to what we put out there.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then my more, I guess, comprehensive question is the FI yield was up by about 2% year-over-year in Q4. And I know that included some headwinds from the reprice and probably from EMV starting to anniversary some of those benefits, and yet it was still up 2%. Now, in Q1, you probably get actually a benefit of Capital One going away. I would imagine, the yield on those transactions was lower than the yield on probably the average, right, because it's such a big client. So, I'm almost wondering, couldn't we almost start to expect the FI yield to actually almost start to improve even from a 2% up? Or it sounds like you're actually saying it should be down next year, but it just feels like it could actually be up.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

No, you're exactly right. So, in the fourth quarter, we did -the business continues to do a great job cross-selling into the portfolio. And our beat in the FI from our expectations was around an increased net revenue per transaction, they continue to do a nice job there. You're right. As we think about 2017, I would expect to see net revenue per transaction expand, given the dynamics that you just mentioned with respect to Capital One. As you think about the full year net revenue per tran, the mid to upper single-digit expansion range, because as Capital One comes off, it will be helpful in terms of RPT.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

So, the way to think about that is almost transaction's down double digits with yield up mid- to high-single digits could get you to that overall revenue down high-single?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. I'd say, transactions in FI down mid-teens and then RPT up mid-single.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Got you. Thank you. And did you find the amortization?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

I did, yes. So, lots of pages. I flipped lots of pages, I got lots of numbers. So, consistent with what Stephanie said in her prepared remarks, D&A excluding amortization of intangibles, we expect to be $90 million to $100 million next year or 2017. That includes about $25 million to $30 million of amortization of intangibles.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

We'll take our final question from Ashwin Shirvaikar with Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks. Charles, Stephanie. Hi, Nathan. It's a good quarter. Congratulations.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

I'd say 2% is a lot of Easter candy and ham, what you said before. I guess my question is with regards to the pipelines, your revenue growth would imply that the pipeline continues to be healthy. But beyond the names that you've talked about, not so much for this year but continued growth, are there really large clients that can make the difference for you at this point or is it really more about getting into SMB, driving those high growth initiatives continuing to do that? Where's the – if I call it a three-year growth line, where is that going to come from?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Look, we have about 34 of top 100 clients, e-commerce continues to be a focus of ours that there are good clients in that space that we can win. I would say, it's a multiple strategy. I think the SMBs are really what's doing the shift and driving Integrated Payments. And when I think about the Merchant Bank channel, they're more the SMBs that the banks have. But we continue to be an aggressive player when contracts come up. And we think as we bring other features, because it's not about price with them, it's about – some of that wins before was how quick can we implement EMV security tokenization. So, it's a two-prong approach where we're getting – where we get big transaction growth. Large clients will help us. So, the mega ones, they always come up in the future, and we always have a shot at them. But there's a lot of nice size below a post office, but higher than your normal that I think we'll continue to pick up. But a good majority – it's a two-prong, but a good majority will be the SMB's size.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it. And as we get a better idea of sort of Trump administration policies here, are you embedding anything in your outlook with regards to – Stephanie, you talked about tax rate, but anything with regards to small business pick up, higher interest rates, any regulatory changes? Is there anything embedded in there, or what are your thoughts on those?

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

No, no. It's a great question. So, our approach to guidance has been consistent. We don't bake in anything that obviously we're not aware of. From a guidance standpoint, same-store sales growth in the fourth quarter was 3% to 4%. We talked about – our first quarter guide from a same-store sales growth standpoint assumes low-single digits primarily because we're growing over a leap day and the timing of Easter.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

All the candy and ham.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

All the candy, yeah. And then we expect mid-single digits growth for the rest of the year, so very consistent expectations, continue to see a strong consumer. So, we don't have any expectations and guidance up or down there.

From an interest-rate standpoint, we really spend a lot of time this year obviously on our debt and doing hedging. We do have three interest rate hikes baked in. So, to the extent interest rates don't continue to go up as we expect, we want to have some upside, we are hedged appropriately. So, we think we've hedged the downside there.

So – and then from a tax rate standpoint, we're like you just wait and see. But as I said, any reduction in U.S. corporate tax rate would be really accretive for us. So, nothing baked in in terms of anticipating any changes. And we feel like we're appropriately hedged on the downside for any future changes and could benefit from any upside on anything that would be positive.

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

That's great. Good stuff. I'll see you in a few days.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Right. Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

And now I would like to turn the conference back over to our moderator for any additional or closing remarks.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Thanks so much. I appreciate you guys being on the call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please reach out to us and we'll be happy to help you. Thanks everyone and have a good day.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.