Ampio Pharmaceuticals - Running On Fumes

My interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., (NASDAQ:AMPE) was established several days ago during the Optometric Leaders Forum in Montreal, Canada. Among a slew of companies developing new treatments and drug delivery systems for the field of ocular health, hearing that a someone out there was working on a treatment for diabetic macular edema in an oral form piqued my curiosity. Upon further review however, a lot of my interest was scaled back, for reasons which we'll get into below.

Ampio's Drug Candidates

Ampio currently has two main drugs in development: ampion and optina. Ampion is an ultrafiltrate small molecular weight compound (<5kDa) produced from Human Serum Albumin (HSA). It's manufactured as a sterile solution that is administered through injection directly into a knee suffering from pain due to osteoarthritis. Its main goal therefore, is to relieve the discomfort and pain in the knee joints of individuals suffering from osteoarthritis.

Optina, on the other hand, is an oral low dose form of danazol, a long standing currently generic and synthetic steroid compound used in the treatment of endometriosis. Ampio's management believes that danazol has the potential to treat diabetic macular edema (DME), a complication found in the retinas of many individuals with diabetes. In short, edema is a localized swelling due to fluid accumulation, and in the case of DME, this fluid causes swelling in the macula. This results in significant visual impairments for patients with DME, due to the fact that the macula is our central zone of sharpest vision within the retina, and any loss of structure or function there tends to have a serious impact on our visual acuities. Currently, treatments for DME involve intraocular injections of anti-VEGF molecules to prevent further leakage of fluid from retinal blood vessels, along with laser surgeries that burn areas of the retina in certain severe cases. As you can probably tell from how they sound, both of these treatment options are a lot more invasive than an orally administered treatment option such as optina, which as mentioned above, captured my initial interest.

The Story So Far - Ampion's Repeated Failures

A brief review of ampion's development history points to high expectations, but multiple setbacks as of late, resulting in the low share price we see today. Starting in 2013, we had the first of two pivotal phase 3 studies for ampion coming in with positive results. The primary endpoint of significant pain reduction was met in those receiving injections in their knee joints, and the path to approval seemed good with only one more positive phase 3 trial needed to submit a BLA filing. In 2015, the second phase 3 trial Stride did not reach its primary endpoints, resulting in shares dropping >70%.

Management quickly scheduled meetings with the FDA to figure out a solution to their failed pivotal trial, in an attempt to right the ship. Their discussions resulted in a Special Protocol Assessment, recommended by the FDA, which allowed them to conduct another pivotal phase 3 trial called PIVOT. PIVOT, like its predecessors, was designed to also test the safety and efficacy of ampion in knee point due to osteoarthritis. In June 2016, the results of the PIVOT study came in negative, with ampion failing to hit its primary endpoint target once again. Unsurprisingly, shares took another haircut and dropped over 60% on the news. These setbacks can be easily seen in the share price history seen below.

(Source: Google Finance)

After these two setbacks with ampion, management has ideas to try yet again to push their drug candidate through. They have met with the FDA to discuss these results, and are seeking to start another smaller scale phase 3 pivotal trial, potentially as early as this year. One has to wonder however if this is a "hail mary" attempt at salvaging a drug that has a questionable chance of success at this point.

If we assume however that the FDA greenlights another attempt at a phase 3 trial, and management is willing to carry it out, the question of funding still remains. As of September 30, 2016, Ampio had ~$7.4 million in cash on hand - enough to get to mid 2017 based on management's estimates. A third phase 3 trial for ampion would like cost an additional $10 million to conduct, which is a lot more money than Ampio currently has in the bank. How will Ampio raise this needed money? Through further dilution at all time low share prices, and this isn't an assumption, it's based on excerpts from Ampio's financial filings. In February 2016, management put in place a $25 million Controlled Equity Offering agreement, allowing them to sell shares to the market as needed from time to time. In the third quarter 10Q linked above, its been suggested that funding for continuing operations and potential trials would be raised through selling shares using this controlled equity offering agreement. At today's sub $1/share stock valuation, raising the needed funds through this route would result in an excess of $10 million shares being issued, diluting the existing share base by ~18%+ (10 million issued/57 million currently outstanding).

Overall, ampion's clinical history and future funding requirements do not look great from today's perspective.

The Story So Far - Optina's Unclear Future

Optina is a low dose recently patented version of the old synthetic steroid danazol. Compared to dosages of 50-200mg when used to treat endometriosis, optina has been experimenting with dosages in the 0.5/1.0mg/BMI per day range. Due to the fact that danazol has been out for decades, Ampio was allowed to skip the standard phase 1 safety trials for their drug, and go straight to a phase 2 trial called OptimEyes. OptimEyes looked at the safety, but mainly the efficacy of optina in improving the best corrected visual acuities along with macular swelling in patients with DME. In May 2015, Ampio announced their phase 2 trial had some success. As can be seen from the link, there appeared to be an effect superior to that of placebo when looking at visual acuity improvements and macular swelling reduction. However, this effect was limited to patients fitting into a specific BMI category, since as explained in the link, optina appears to have a bimodal effect with poor performance at either too low or too high dosages.

(Source: WOC February 2016 Presentation)

The patients in this second BMI quartile were further explored for potential synergistic effects between optina and renin angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, which are a class of drugs taken by those with hypertension. Within this second BMI quartile group, ~70% of subjects were on RAS inhibitors. From the findings, it seems like optina works in synergy with RAS inhibitors to achieve its positive effects on BCVA and macular swelling, with the combo group performing much better than either drug class alone.

(Source: WOC February 2016 Presentation)

To conclude on optina, results do seem like there could be something here, but management has not been clear on their plans for a phase 3 trial yet. It could be that they are deciding on how to proceed with funding requirements, as ampion will need additional cash should they choose to run another phase 3, and that will need to balanced with funding for further optina trials. Also, there are some questions regarding what kind of market size and pricing optina could command, seeing as it's a low dose form of an old drug, that is limited in its positive findings to patients within a specific BMI range while also on RAS inhibitors.

Summary

(Source: Ampio)

The string of disappointments surrounding ampion, the lack of clarity on management's future plans with optina, coupled with a weak financial position make Ampio an uncertain investment choice at this time. If ampion fails again, and optina doesn't gain traction in its development, the company has no fallback options, as its only other trial is a phase 1 experiment examining ampion in the treatment of hand joint pain due to osteoarthritis. Its shallow pipeline limits its shots on goal for success, and that is usually a bad sign in the pharma space. Lastly, an article written a little while back raises some serious questions regarding Ampio management's track record, and should not be skipped by those looking into the company for the first time.