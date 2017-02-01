Seadrill: Go Put Your Money Elsewhere

The stock is already trading below $2/share on news of this and will likely be a penny stock in the coming months.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) announced that it has failed to secure a capital lifeline to help pay down debt and restructure later-dated maturities. It's well known by now that shareholders have responded to the stock with a 30% sell-off. Today, the stock is up, quite simply because investors are trying to buy on the dip, but that's the wrong mindset, in my opinion, to have with this stock. Short interest has now increased dramatically and equity dilution is a more than probable event in the short-term. The poor outcome of the restructuring negotiations comes as a surprise as I did not believe Seadrill would be unable to manage its debt, but what it means is that shareholders need to exit, if they haven't already, and put their money in to other investments.

Source: Telegraph UK

Where's John Fredriksen?

A few months back, Chairman John Fredriksen said he would consider lending Seadrill $800-$1 billion in a lifeline loan, should the company need it. That amount was subsequently increased to $1.2 billion in a later announcement. The question is: Where is John Fredriksen now? This is an important question to answer because per a Reuters article yesterday, "They warn that, if they don't reach their target by mid-February, they will move towards Chapter 11. So this means they will be negotiating in overtime over the next two weeks."

There's a very finite timeline when it comes to Seadrill being able to figure out which obligations it needs to meet and setting up a strategic plan to secure any sort of future. Fredriksen has been quoted on a few Norwegian news sites about what has happened with the restructuring, yet he really didn't say anything forward-looking. Rather, his comments were limited to talking about past management mishaps.

The quote from CEO Per Wullf really doesn't do the situation justice with respect to what happened:

These negotiations have proved to be more complex than we had originally anticipated. Nevertheless, key stakeholders have demonstrated a clear desire to be part of a solution and with the right structure and terms we believe there is significant capital available to us. Seadrill is a great company with excellent people, assets and customers and we look forward to concluding a transaction that ensures Seadrill continues to be well positioned for the eventual recovery in the industry.

Even saying Seadrill is a great company at this point is a large, large stretch. If it was a great company, it wouldn't still be standing with a 5.1x debt/EBITDA when the recovery for offshore drillers has barely even started. If it was a great company, it would've secured a revolver from John Fredriksen months ago when he was thinking about extending a lifeline to Seadrill and used the funds to leverage better terms in a negotiation with their debt syndicate.

Here's what's going to happen. To raise the requested $1 billion in capital that they need, they're going to have to dilute the float significantly. That means if you're holding onto shares today, they'll likely be worth significantly less in a few weeks. I'm seeing advice from other financial sites that say that this stock still has value and that at this point, it's a good long-term holding because another restructuring will take place eventually. Let me be the voice of clear reason, get out of the stock and go put your money in quality. If you have to be in offshore drillers, put your money in a stock that either has exposure to offshore drillers, like globally diversified majors, or top-tier offshore drillers like Transocean (NYSE:RIG).

Is There Any Hope?

If you didn't sell yesterday, you have to ask yourself whether or not you think there's hope for this company. The likely fate of companies like this, who are burdened by debt, is that they end up trading as a penny stock and are far more than just high risk/high reward bets. These are all out gambles that could shift 30% in a single day. The best comparable I can actually make here is in the case of Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ), a coal company that has filed for Chapter 11 several months ago and whose stock continually exhibits above average volatility and is not an easy stock to predict, by any means. Below are their two charts.

Source: StockCharts

Source: StockCharts

I would highly advise not trying to trade on the fundamentals with this name anymore. The picture seemed to be clear over the last couple of months in that the restructuring would help the company out and, in the background, higher crude oil prices from increased global cooperation would accelerate the recovery for offshore drillers like Seadrill. Naturally, not everyone is safe when it comes to macro downturns and this case is clear proof.

My advice is that if you have to trade this name, for whatever compelling reason, stick to the debt as this float is just going to continue to be diluted and shareholders will eventually be left with nothing. The probability of Chapter 11 is increasingly high after this failed restructuring. A word of caution, however, that should you choose to trade the debt, recognize that it is and will continue to be distressed and that certain hedge funds specialize in distressed debt. So, if caution is not exercised, you may see your position wiped out by these much more informed investors.

Conclusion

This is all the more reason that investors have to take calculated risks on quality companies and not massive gambling stocks like Seadrill. I thought the company would be able to make it out of this restructuring with good news, as did many individuals, but I was wrong and thankfully, I've been out of Seadrill for a few months. This is not a stock you should be holding on to, especially with any high allocation relative to the rest of your portfolio. Selling this name seems like the best decision at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.