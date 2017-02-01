Market Volatility And Monetary Policy Normalization

In recent weeks, the market rally triggered by the surprise election of Donald Trump appears to have stalled. We have a growing number of signals that financial markets are approaching an inflection point. The combination of overstretched valuations, especially in U.S. equities (NYSEARCA:SPY), and the alarming level of policy uncertainty is starting to erode investor confidence in the sustainability of the ongoing rally.

The market's focus remains fixed on the policy intentions of the new administration. The controversial policies introduced in the past week, and particularly the executive order barring entry to citizens of several Middle East countries, created genuine doubts about its ability to properly and responsibly address existing challenges and lead the U.S. economy to the promised path of sustainable growth. The erratic nature of the first steps taken by President Donald Trump's administration could significantly undermine its credibility going forward. This is merely a reminder of the potential risks that currently lurk beneath the market's calm surface.

We have entered a period where the political factor is the dominant force determining price movements across all asset categories. This week we have meetings at the world's three most systemically important central banks. Normally, the meetings of the Federal Reserve, the ECB, and the Bank of Japan would represent the market's weekly focal point, but this time this is not the case. The fact that investors are relatively unfazed about their possible outcome illustrates the tectonic shift that is taking placing, shifting the epicenter of financial developments away from monetary and toward fiscal policy.

While this would normally be considered a sign of health in the financial system, it actually entails significant market risk, which so far has been ignored by market participants. I believe it would be wise for investors to pay attention to the economic guidance as outlined by central banks in this week's meetings, as it is likely to capture the lack of clarity regarding the current financial outlook. In that sense, while the FOMC meeting may not become a major market mover this week, it will offer a more accurate assessment of the economy and its actual potential in the months ahead. No policy changes are expected, but we may have potentially impactful comments about the future policy outlook.

There is no doubt that monetary policymaking entities are hoping that the new government policies will be in the right direction, so as to finally lift a tremendous burden off their shoulders, after a prolonged period of excessive reliance on central bank intervention. The impassioned hope for a well-designed and properly implemented set of fiscal measures that will durably stimulate the economy is understandable. Yet, hope is not a useful guide when it comes to investing. What we need to focus on is the actual change that is taking shape, and not the well-articulated intentions and promises of a new administration, which has yet to prove its ability to implement credible solutions.

There is no doubt that the unanticipated post-election market enthusiasm is gradually fading, as reality is beginning to reassert itself. This is starting to produce nervousness in financial markets, increasing the likelihood of jittery reactions. Most importantly, the frequency of political surprises in the near future is likely to increase dramatically, which is bound to weigh on investors' risk appetite. It is, therefore, reasonable to expect that the recent period of historically low volatility may be coming to end, while price action becomes increasingly sensitive to the changes in the fiscal policy outlook. The lack of a sufficiently comprehensive approach to the plethora of long-term economic challenges that remain unaddressed practically means that acute bouts of volatility should be expected to emerge as we enter a less accommodative monetary environment.

Source: Chicago Board Options Exchange

Ultimately, the prevailing reflationary narrative may or may not be realized. However, the consequences of unleashing the systematically suppressed reflationary forces extend far beyond the narrow sphere of U.S. equity markets. The shifting macroeconomic landscape, as shaped by the new policy-driven economic model, can have two possible outcomes: either the underlying potential for long-term growth will be successfully untapped, or the economy will find itself trapped in a dangerous stagflationary environment. Until we have more clarity, it is highly likely that volatility in financial markets will rise, mirroring a more volatile world and a less predictable future.

