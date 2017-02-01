Eurozone Grows At Fastest Rate Since 2011

Eurozone manufacturing starts strong into the new year. In contrast to many opinions and estimates you may have heard last year, finally the Eurozone seems to have found its health back. Instead of a breakup of the euro, a serious banking crisis or a downturn of the economy, economic indicators have been improving at an ever-increasing rate over the last couple of months. Of course, we shouldn't forget about political uncertainty ahead of us this year - elections in France and Germany. However, last year told us that companies and the stock market don't care much about these events.

Let's take a look at January's eurozone manufacturing PMI. The index reached a near 6-year high at a reading of 55.2, up from 54.9 in December (Remember that a level above 50 indicates an expanding economy and accordingly a level below 50 indicates a contracting economy.) The charts below show the uptrending manufacturing sector (Source: IHS Markit).

Below I want to give you a short summary of the important drivers behind recent European countries' PMIs.

Austria - 57.3 (70-month high): Output, new orders and new export work all rise substantially; new orders increase especially from Germany, Eastern Europe and the U.S.

France - 53.6 (68-month high): Highest rate of job creation since 2011; rise in selling prices by companies due to input price inflation.

Germany - 56.4 (36-month high): Capital goods producers were best-performing; high growth of new work from abroad (especially China, Russia, European Union) and domestically; strong job creation.

Spain - 55.6 (20-month high): Sharp rise in output and new orders; job creation at a record high since 1998; companies were able to pass on higher input costs to clients.

Ireland - 53.0 (2-month low): Fifth successive monthly expansion in new orders from abroad (UK included, despite sterling weakness); slight margin tightening due to rising input costs.

Italy - 53.0 (2-month low): Output growing at a reasonable pace; job creation at a nine-month high.

Netherlands - 56.5 (3-month low): The index is still above the long-term average; output and new orders continue to increase.

Greece - 46.6 (16-month low): Heavy snowfall in January added to the downturn; higher input prices along with stronger competitive pressures led to margin tightening.

Overall, in all countries higher input costs were cited. This can be traced back to the increase in commodity prices and euro weakness. As long as demand remains strong, companies can prevent margin compression by charging higher selling prices. But, as already mentioned, not in all countries companies were able to do so due to competitive pressures.

Should the strong job growth (as reported in many countries, especially Spain, France and Germany) continue, political uncertainty will decrease. With more and more people finding a job along with rising salaries, overall discontent with the status quo can be expected to ease. This makes it harder for populist parties to win the election in France and Germany.

Conclusion

I recommend looking for companies with a strong position in the value chain. A competitive analysis will help determining whether the company can deal with higher input costs. Exposure to demand from German manufacturing companies and Russia seems to be a good feature, too.

Considering central bank policy, the common inflation pressure should warn you of a switch towards a more hawkish rhetoric by the ECB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.