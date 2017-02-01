A Regional Bank That Will Satisfy The Income Investor's Appetite

Awaiting approval to finalize acquisition of TFB Bancorp, which will expand its presence to Arizona and give it 14 community banks in its ever-growing portfolio.

Investment Thesis

With the stock market hitting all-time highs, I find myself in search of solid businesses that are recession-resistant. On occasion, I am lucky enough to find a company that is not only recession-resistant but that will also thrive because of its business fundamentals and strong execution from management. I believe I have found one of these gems in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Although GBCI has struggled in recent years, I expect to see GBCI's situation change, because it is set to benefit from the following events:

Improving return on assets Low-cost deposit growth Improving loan portfolio Significantly reduced problem loans and charge-offs Continued merger execution and focus on shareholder returns

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Corporate Overview

GBCI is headquartered in Kalispell, MT, and has expanded its territory to include other areas of Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. If GBCI gets its way, it will soon add Arizona to the list of states with physical operations. GBCI prides itself on providing financial solutions typically employed by larger banks, while maintaining a community-focused banking philosophy. GCBI is currently the second-largest bank (when ranked by deposits) in Montana.

With the exception of 2007-2012, GBCI has always paid an annually increasing dividend since 1985. During the financial crisis, GBCI continued to pay a dividend, so it was able to maintain its history of consistently paying the same or growing dividend since 1985. During the last two years (2015 & 2016), GBCI has started to pay out a special dividend of $.30/share.

The current annual dividend for GBCI is $.80/share, which represents a yield of 2.27% and a payout ratio of 45.7%. If we consider the special dividend, GBCI is sitting at $1.10/share for 2016, and a yield of 3.12%, and a payout ratio of 62.8%. GBCI has a history of paying special dividends prior to the recession, and with financial metrics continuing to improve, I expect them to continue paying a special dividend going forward to maintain financial flexibility.

GBCI Strategic Advantage - Improving Fundamentals Across The Board

GBCI is best thought of as a banking conglomerate, primarily because it operates 13 separate entities (soon to be 14 if/when TFB Bancorp of Arizona merger is completed). GBCI has a history of acquiring other banks but allowing them to retain their name (this is part of GBCI's approach to community banking).

Conglomerates can be either a blessing or a burden in disguise, and I am sure we can all come up with various company mergers that made little to no sense. Luckily, GBCI's board appears to be very thoughtful when making acquisitions, and we can see this in the constant improvement shown in the company's numbers.

Return on Assets (ROA)

ROA shows us how well GBCI is utilizing its assets to generate returns for the company and the shareholders. Because the banking industry is so capital-intensive, an ROA of 1.5% is considered to be "best of breed" when it comes to banking industry. The following shows GBCI's ROA timeline from the company investor presentation.

GBCI's ROA has dropped slightly, but we can see that it is significantly higher than it was during the tail end of the financial crisis. ROA has continued to improve since 2012 and so had the asset base that ROA is calculated from. The illustration below is from the investor presentation and shows the growth of GBCI's assets. FY 2016 ROAA ended at 1.32%. ROAA is Return on Average Assets, and is used to help smooth out the change in assets from the acquisitions that took place in 2016.

Improving ROA and an increasing asset base is a recipe for maximizing gains in the banking industry. From the end of 2012 until MY 2016, GBCI was able to increase total assets by approximately 18.7%, while also improving ROA from 1.01% to 1.31%, or by 29.7%. The significance of ROA and a growing asset base cannot be understated. FY 2016 assets ended at $9,450,600,000.

Net Interest Margin

GBCI has been focused on reducing its deposit expense, while issuing higher-yielding loans. It is worth pointing out that GBCI has a large portfolio of commercial loans, of which, are typically tied to the prime interest rate. Since 2012, GBCI has increased the net interest margin from 3.37% to 4.04%, or a total of 19.9% increase. During this same period, net interest income has grown from 218 to 311 million dollars, for an increase of 42.7%. The graph below from the September investor report helps put this into perspective.

In order to make money off of assets, GBCI needs to make sure that the composition of its deposit portfolio is well-rounded and diversified. Net interest income can only increase under two conditions:

By increasing the yield on loans By decreasing interest cost associated with deposits

The illustration above shows that the company has been able to make progress on the first category, and it was by replacing lower-yielding loans with higher-yielding or variable rate loans. The following illustration indicates that GBCI has made the same improvements in regard to replacing higher-expense deposits with lower-cost options. Net interest margin for FY 2016 ended at 4.02%.

For GBCI to grow overall deposits while simultaneously reducing the total amount of deposits from CD's by 4% over the course of one year is no small feat. Total deposits on hand ended at $7,372,279,000, for a 6.15% increase year over year.

Loan Growth

Although deposit growth has begun to plateau, loan dollars have continued to grow rapidly. The following chart from the investor presentation gives perspective on how significant this increase has been since 2012.

Since the end of 2012, GBCI has increased the loans dollars on the books by 58.3% as of mid-2016. Because GBCI is involved in so much merger activity, it is important to separate how much of this was from organic growth and how much has come from acquiring other banks to be held under the GBCI name. Fortunately, GBCI provides investors with an easy-to-read graph that shows year-over-year organic loan growth.

Using mid-2016 numbers, organic loan growth has increased 28% faster than 2015 numbers, and if we utilize the same 2015 growth numbers to forecast for 2016 (making it a very conservative estimate), I would expect that organic loan growth to be a minimum of $440 million dollars for FY 2016, or an increase of approximately 27.1% year-over-year. Although 2016 organic loan growth numbers have not been published yet, the company did increase its total loan portfolio to $5,627,818,000, for an increase of 12.43% year over year.

Non-Performing Assets (NPA)

NPA's are a big deal when we consider the fact that many banks are still dealing with defaulted loans and sub-par assets from the financial crisis in 2008. GBCI has done an excellent job of reducing NPA's every year since 2012. Mid-2016 levels of .82% are considered to be very normal among the banking industry. The following chart from the investor presentation shows this trend.

Alongside decreasing NPA's is the Loan Loss Provision (LLP), which represents funds that the bank sets aside for expected losses. A decreasing LLP indicates that GBCI has overcome the overwhelming number of defaulted loans from the financial crisis. A decreasing LLP also demonstrates that a company will be able to stop committing so many resources and man-hours towards non-value added activities (collections), and instead, allows them to get back to what it does best. From the illustration, we can see that the LLP when compared with 2012 is now a fraction of the size it was before.

Net charge-offs (NCO) echo the same sentiment as GBCI's LLP. NCO's represent the amount that the bank writes off as an expected loss (unrecoverable). In 2012, GBCI wrote off approximately $28.187 million dollars as "bad loans," but for mid-year 2016 it has actually recovered $2.121 million dollars of previous charge off expense than it has had to charge off for the first half of 2016. The following graph from GBCI's investor presentation demonstrates this improvement.

The last three graphs are all connected, because they each represent a unique perspective of GBCI's bad debt. I chose to use all three charts because they show where GBCI has been in the past (and how this has impacted previous earnings) and where they are going in the future (an increase in LLP or NCO's would indicate that the company see's trouble in the future). In short, an investor could not ask for better improvement to GBCI's books.

Dividends and Shareholder Returns

GBCI's history indicated that it is very shareholder friendly, and with the exception of the financial crisis, GBCI has always raised dividends annually for its shareholders. When analyzing a company, I constantly remind myself that what I want is consistency, and GBCI's 125 consecutive quarterly dividends is an excellent indicator of this. The final slide of the investor report emphasizes GBCI's commitment to shareholders.

The most interesting piece of this slide is that the Annual Total Return reflects 16.1% without any reinvestment of dividend. Almost every investor presentation I have ever read includes the reinvestment of dividends to "juice" the annual returns. Because GBCI has experienced steady upward growth over the last 30+ years, it is safe to assume that these reinvested dividends would have significantly increased the Annual Total Return.

What The Balance Sheet Doesn't Show Us

My interest in GBCI stems from the fact that I have a business account with it (my account is with Mountain West Bank), and it is constantly regarded as one of the better community banks in the area, especially when it comes to business accounts. The most important detail that the balance sheet doesn't show us is that GBCI recently completed an upgrade of its operating system so that any customer can do their banking simply and efficiently at any of the 143 branches in the GBCI network. Upgrades like this show that GBCI is focused on maintaining the community feel of its banks, while providing the same degree of services offered by a larger institution.

Conclusion

A review of GBCI's business shows us that there is a lot of value to be had, and that it has momentum in its fundamentals. With GBCI having executed four acquisitions in the last three years, I am confident in the management team and the direction of the company. With these acquisitions, GBCI has demonstrated that it can grow both organically and through acquisitions, making it possible for investors to continue seeing double-digit returns going forward.

