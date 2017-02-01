Verizon Q4: Challenges Highlighted

Revenue from VZ's wireline segment (VZ Wireline) has been declining for over a decade as consumers eschew landlines in favor of wireless devices.

4Q16 4Q15 Change $ Change % Wireless Operating Income 6,309 6,799 (490) -7 Wireline Operating Income 414 7 407 Very Large Other Operating Income 1,300 2,938 (1,638) -56 Total Operating Income 8,023 9,744 (1,721) -18 Net Income 4,600 5,513 (913) -17 Wireless Operating Margin 27.0% 28.6% Wireline Operating Margin 5.3% 0.1% Tax Rate 33.8% 35.7%

Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reported disappointed results for its fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) including a 17% drop in net income. The key drivers of the unfavorable results were a decrease in revenue at both its wireless (VZ Wireless) and wireline (VZ Wireline) segments, significantly lower profitability from businesses that VZ divested and margin compression at VZ Wireless. These negatives were partially offset by improved profitability at VZ Wireline and a lower tax rate. Unfortunately, the reflects some challenging underlying trends for VZ.

VZ Wireless Feeling the Impact of Intensified Competition

Creating and maintaining the largest, most reliable network gave VZ Wireless a solid competitive advantage over competitors, such as T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint. However, there are clear signs of erosion. This competitive advantage was the impetus for a three percentage point improvement in market share between 2011 and 2014. Operating income jumped 44% during this time period. Recently, competitors have been emphasizing price and claiming their networks' quality rivals that of VZ Wireless. Consequently, VZ Wireless has given back almost a full point of market share since 2014.

Market Share and Operating Income

The loss of market share and price war have translated into lower revenue and profitability. VZ Wireless' revenue declined for the fourth consecutive quarter. The trend in average revenue per account illustrates the pernicious effect of the price war on revenue. Although VZ management acknowledges the price war among wireless carriers, they have emphasized that a shift away from long-term contracts with subsidized phones is responsible for some of the downward trend in service revenue per account. In response to similar plans offered by competitors, VZ Wireless launched Verizon Edge in 2013 which allowed customers to pay for device over time instead of signing a long-term contract in exchange for a new phone.

It is very challenging to estimate the portion of the decline in average revenue per contract from the shift to plans that include a payment for the device. Launching Verizon Edge, which has been renamed the Device Payment Plan, could even be considered a part of the price war because it includes customer friendly options like the ability to upgrade after six months. Since connections are increasing and gross profit dollars are declining, it is clear that the price war has eroded VZ Wireless' profitability.

VZ Wireless Gross Profit and Average Revenue per Account

Lower overhead was the bright spot for VZ Wireless in 4Q16. After the onset of the pricing war, management made slashing selling and general administrative expenses (SG&A) a priority. SG&A was 8% or $461 million lower in the final period of 2016 than in the same period a year ago. The below chart illustrates that 4Q16 capped a five year downward trend in the ratio of SG&A to revenue.

VZ Wireless SG&A to Revenue

"Good" Quarter for VZ Wireline

VZ Wireline reported its second consecutive quarter of profitability, and operating income of $414 million for 4Q16 compared very favorably to just $7 million in 4Q15. The turnaround reflects a 18% reduction in SG&A and an 8% decrease in depreciation and amortization. These positive variances were partially offset by a 3% decline in revenue. VZ Wireline's revenue has fallen every year for at least a decade as consumers eschew landlines in favor of wireless devices.

VZ Wireline Revenue and Connections

Everyone is aware of the decline in landline use or the phenomenon referred to as cord cutting. However, reviewing the numbers is helpful in understanding the extent of cord cutting's impact on VZ Wireline. The National Institute of Health's 2015 Interview Survey shows that only 48% of households had a landline compared with over 90% in 2004. Furthermore, more than two-thirds of Millenials only have a wireless connections compared with 48% for all households and 19% for senior citizens. The demographics suggest VZ Wireline's revenues will continue to decline over the next decade.

VZ Wireline has been negatively impacting VZ's return on capital for several years. However, there is no easy fix. Reinvigorating demand for landlines seems impossible. VZ Wireline cost structure is relatively fixed due to labor contracts and costs associated with maintaining the network. Given these harsh realities, management has crafted the following strategy.

Cut overhead.

Prudently allocate capital to VZ Wireline including opportunistically divesting parts of the segment.

Explore new products and services for VZ Wireline customers.

Management was very successful at cutting overhead in 4Q16 and throughout 2016. Simply maintaining VZ Wireline's ratio of SG&A to revenue of approximately 22% would have been a laudable achievement given the steep drop in revenue. However, SG&A was less than 20% for the first time in at least 20 quarters. Management mentioned VZ Wireline's new labor contract several times during its conference call in explaining lower SG&A for 4Q16. Below is an excerpt from VZ's May 30, 2016 press release that provides details on the specific savings VZ Wireline expects from the new labor contract.

"The company will achieve cost savings and cost avoidance through healthcare plan design changes, adopting Medicare Advantage plans for our retirees, maintaining limits on post-retirement healthcare costs, and freezing the mortality table for lump sum pensions using the GATT rate."

Management has been de-emphasizing investment in VZ Wireline for quite some time. The below chart demonstrates that capital spending for the segment has decreased significantly both in dollars and as a percentage of VZ's total capital spending. Consequently, it is not surprising that VZ Wireline's depreciation and amortization expense decreased 8% or $125 million in 4Q16 compared with 4Q15. In addition to reducing capital expenditures for VZ Wireline, management has also been opportunistically selling the segment's assets, including selling its wireline phone, internet and TV networks in California, Florida and Texas to Frontier Communications for over $10 billion in 2016.

VZ Wireline Capital Expenditures

Conclusion and Valuation

Results for 4Q16 demonstrate VZ is navigating choppy waters in both of its business segments. VZ Wireless is in the midst of price war that has stalled revenue growth and negatively impacted profit margin. The company needs to convince customers that its best in class network is worth a few more dollars. Results have been mixed. VZ Wireless has kept its customer churn rate at an acceptable 0.9%, but that is as much a function of price discounts as it is the attractiveness of VZ's network. Management has been more successful at cutting overhead.

VZ Wireline's top line for 4Q16 provides additional support to thesis that the segment is a dying business. The bottom line is much more encouraging. VZ Wireline reported a significant improvement in quarterly profitability. Furthermore, management believes the firm's new labor contract will lead to an even lower cost structure in 2017.

VZ seems overvalued if investors believe its growth prospects are bleak. A simple alternative present value (APV) model indicates a share price of only $37 assuming 2% growth in free cash flow. However, valuations are very sensitive to growth rate assumptions. Growth rates of 3% or 4% indicate share prices of $57 and $96, respectively. Below are the key assumptions and math behind the simple model.

VZ free cash flow for 2016 of $5.7 billion from management on conference call approximates operating cash flow minus investing cash flow after adjusting for acquisitions and asset sales

VZ interest expense for 2016 of $4.4 billion from VZ financial supplement for 4Q16

VZ free cash flow growth of 2% (selected)

VZ debt $108.0 billion from VZ financial supplement for 4Q16

VZ tax rate 35% from management on conference call (range of 34% to 36%)

VZ beta of 0.6 from Yahoo Finance

VZ diluted shares outstanding 4.087 billion

Risk free rate based on yield for 10 year U.S. Treasuries of 2.5% from CNBC

Market risk premium of 5.7% from website of New York University Professor Aswath Damodaran, who specializes in valuation

Indicated VZ Share Price = (Enterprise Value - Debt) / Diluted Shares Outstanding

Enterprise Value Unlevered Firm = ([Free Cash Flow + Interest Expense * (1-Tax Rate)] * (1 + Growth Rate)) / (Unlevered Cost of Equity - Growth Rate)

Unlevered Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + Market Risk Premium * Beta = 5.9%

Enterprise Value Unlevered Firm = ([$5.7 billion + $4.4 billion * (1 - 35%) / (5.9% - 2.0%) = $222 billion

Enterprise Value Levered Firm = Enterprise Value Unlevered Firm + Debt Tax Shield

Debt Tax Shield = Debt * Tax Rate = $108 billion * 35% = $38 billion

Enterprise Value Levered Firm = $260 billion

Indicated VZ Share Price = ($260 billion - $108 billion) / 4.087 = $37

