For Westlake, Things Can Only Get Better

Investment Thesis

Westlake aims to capitalize on rising global economy to fuel its projected growth in 2017. Increased purchasing power and uptake of building materials set to propel the company into a period of high revenue.

The petrochemical industry is cyclical. The performance is highly dependent on factors such as global oil prices, environment, technology and political uncertainties. This is the sector that gives us rubber, dyes, paint, textiles, plastics and detergents. The American petrochemical industry is especially vulnerable to any shifts in international markets and politics, mainly due to oil prices being pegged on the US dollar. The general state of the national economy and political atmosphere are key factors in the petrochemical industry.

With the increasing demand for petrol and its by-products, petrochemical industries are on the watch-list of many investors. One such is Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK), the largest manufacturer of low-density polyethylene, polymers, petrochemicals and fabricated building products. Founded in 1986, WLK has grown through expansions from US to Canada, Germany, Taiwan, China, UK and India. WLK's main products can be grouped into olefins and vynils.

Earnings Record

2016 was an uncertain year for the American economy due to the high-octane politics that have spilled over into 2017. In Q2 2016, WLK reported $111 million in net income, with net sales of $1.1 billion. Low crude oil prices and a growing economy spurred a growth in residential and commercial construction, leading to a demand for olefins and vynils. This period also saw expansion of Louisiana Petro 1 ethylene unit, projected to increase ethylene capacity by 250 million pounds and strengthen the olefins integration. The Calvert City facility was also revived after it went down in an outage.

The proposed acquisition of Axiall impacted the net income with a pre-tax cost of $8 million. This was a drop from the $16 million realized in Q2 2015 after acquisition of a majority stake in Huasu, a PVC manufacturer in China. Net sales fell by $99 million, attributed to lower sales and volumes for major products and the Petro 1 expansion.

Income from operations fell from by $115 million from $295 million in 2015 due to low sales, partially offset by lower energy costs and high margins in European subsidiaries. This quarter also saw a shift from the LIFO accounting method to FIFO. This move yielded $0.13 per share, or $26 million pre-tax.

By segment, olefins had operational income of $141 million on net sales of $494 million, a drop of $9 million for the previous year same quarter. This was attributed to lower production, fixed manufacturing costs and one-time expenses. Vinyls had operational income of $52 million with net sales of $ 592 million. Performance was affected by fixed manufacturing costs and outage at Calvert City.

The 9% drop in crude oil prices was good news to WLK, which had a corresponding growth in the olefins and crude oil segments in Q3 2016. In this period, net sales were $1.3 billion, with a quarterly net income of $66 million. WLK completed the strategic acquisition of Axiall, effectively making it the third largest chlor-alkali and PVC producer in the world. As global crude oil prices rose, so did the pricing of major WLK products. The Axiall acquisition was a one-time expense of approximately $83 million.

The olefins segment had operational income of $118 million on net sales of $497 million. The low performance was due to lost sales, costs associated with Petro 1 and lower production rates. Trading activity also caused a loss of $7.8 million which was partially offset by higher production rates. Vinyls had operational income of $22 million for net sales of $782 million. This amount was a decrease from Q3 2015, due to lower production and unabsorbed costs of outage at the Calvert One Facility.

Outlook for 2017

Westlake will be beginning 2017 by streamlining its core business with newly acquired units. It aims to capture synergies of approximately $70 million at a cost of $20 million. With Axiall safely under its control, Westlake will take over its $100 million cost-saving initiatives.

The Q3 results were below expectations and understandably so. WLK undertook major acquisitions and completed renovation and expansion of the Petro 1 facilities. In addition, several outages such as Calvert City weighed heavily on optimum production. The Q3 earnings call indicated a positive impact on integrated prices and margins caused by the increased demand for vinyls and olefins. Economic growth in host countries is bound to spur higher construction activity and in turn increase demand for chlor-alkali and PVC products. The low production cost for WLK also gives it a competitive advantage.

The price/book ratio is 2.3 against an industry average of 5.2. WLK has a market cap of $7.98 billion with a PE ratio of 19.72. This ratio is lower compared to other companies in the same industry- Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is at 23.46 with a market cap of $3.45 billion while Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) is at 30.22 with a market cap of $3.42 billlion. The estimated PE ratio is 14.96 compared to 16.05 for Cabot and 21.90 for Sensient Technologies.

I believe going by these figures, WLK is undervalued compared to its competitors. With the already implemented changes and streamlining of operations, the stock is likely to be on an upward tick starting this quarter. I recommend a buy on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.