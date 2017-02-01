Is The Model S Still "One Of The Safest Cars In America?" The IIHS Doesn't Think So...

In August, 2013 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk proclaimed the Model S was the 'safest car in America' following crash tests conducted by the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA). While Tesla has since removed that sensational blog post, an archived version is available, stating:

NHTSA does not publish a star rating above 5, however safety levels better than 5 stars are captured in the overall Vehicle Safety Score (NYSEARCA:VSS) provided to manufacturers, where the Model S achieved a new combined record of 5.4 stars.

The now-removed blog post went on to boast "the Model S refused to turn over via the normal methods" and "when testing how much force it would take to crush the roof of a Model S, the Model S roof broke the machine." While these are impressive sound bites, they do not back the claim that the Model S is the 'safest in America' - especially considering the Model S did not yet have active safety features such as accident avoidance and lane departure warnings and the first IIHS Model S crash test released this morning showed the Model S P100D was rated only 'acceptable' for roof strength. In fact, Tesla chose not to submit a Model S to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for testing until recently, arguably because active safety features are required to be selected as a Top Safety Pick+ and it probably wouldn't look good if the 'safest car in America' wasn't an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Tesla's blog post irked the NHTSA enough to prompt a rare public response, part of which is quoted below:

NHTSA does not rate vehicles beyond 5 stars and does not rank or order vehicles within the star rating categories. In addition, the agency has guidelines in place for manufacturers and advertising agencies to follow to ensure that accurate and consistent information is conveyed to the public.

We also note that the 'safest car in America' appears to have a high number of unintended acceleration incidents (such as this one, this one, this one, this one, this one and this one). Toyota was fined $1.20 bn when they suffered 132 annual unintended acceleration instances on a fleet of 2.3 mn U.S. vehicles - a rate of one incident each year per 17,424 vehicles. If Tesla were to match this rate, they would have suffered just one reported unintended acceleration incident in 2013, two in 2014 and five in 2015. We provided links to seven known cases in this paragraph alone.

Tesla's Crash Test Problems

Tesla's 10-Ks state "Our team has core competencies in computer aided design and crash test simulations which we expect to reduce the product development time of new models." Unfortunately, computer simulations assume a car is well assembled and all components work as expected. Tesla struggles in this area. There are now four known independent physical crash tests of Tesla vehicles: A Roadster test based on European Union standards in November, 2009, a NHTSA Model S test in mid-2013, a Model S test performed by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NACP) in November, 2014 and this morning's release of an IIHS crash test program on a 2017 Model S. Tesla has faced issues with all four tests.

The Tesla Roadster EU Standard Crash Test

Before the Roadster was introduced in Europe, a crash test based on EU standards needed to be conducted. While we could not obtain the full report of the 2009 Roadster EU test (Tesla may have withdrawn the application), Tesla warned in their IPO prospectus:

We also plan to keep Australian and Japanese sales of our Tesla Roadsters at a low volume, and have no plans to comply with the Australian and Japanese requirements to permit high volume sales in these jurisdictions. In connection with the planned introduction of the Tesla Roadster in Australia and Japan, we conducted a frontal impact test based on European Union testing standards on the Tesla Roadster in November 2009, which is required for sales exceeding certain annual volumes outside the United States. While the Tesla Roadster met most of the criteria for occupant protection and all criteria for high voltage safety in the front impact crash test, there were two criteria that were not met in the test. Based on our analysis of additional compliance options in Australia and Japan, we believe such an outcome should not limit our ability to sell the Tesla Roadster in Australia below certain annual volumes or, subject to compliance with certain Japanese import rules, have a material impact on our ability to sell Tesla Roadsters in Japan.

Tesla was forced to file a petition in July, 2007 asking the NHTSA to exempt the Roadster from complying with advanced airbag standards. A three year exemption was granted on February 1st, 2008. As part of the agreement, the passenger seat in the Roadster was welded into the farthest back position and Tesla was required to warn Roadster buyers, upon delivery, about the resulting risks for children.

The 2013 Tesla Model S NHTSA Crash Test

In 2013, the NHTSA performed a series of crash tests on the Model S. While the Model S was given a 5 star crash rating in all categories, the final NHTSA report states "The second row seat pan of the vehicle lifted upon impact. The seat pan did not contact the [driver's seat] dummy; thus, the dummy injury readings were not affected. After the crash test was conducted, KARCO informed the COTR that, after the placement and installation of sensors, cables, cameras, and other test equipment used to document the crash test, the seat was not fully secured." Tesla was forced to issue a recall, stating "In June 2013, we initiated a recall of slightly more than a thousand Model S vehicles to inspect and repair rear seat strikers that may have been compromised during the assembly process. Rear seat strikers are used to retain the rear seat backs in an upright position. Failure of this component may have resulted in the collapse of the rear seat back during a crash." A fairly graphic video of the NHTSA crash test and rear seat detachment can be seen here (fast forward to 2:36 for the best view). Based on the video, it appears the 35 MPH crash would have been devastating to anyone in the back seat and you can see the rear seat was only kept from impacting the front seats by cables linked to crash test equipment. Tesla later issued a similar recall for the Model X, stating a risk the third-row seat could fall forward in a crash, advising customers not to allow passengers in the third row seats until they were repaired.

The 2014 Tesla Model S Euro NCAP Crash Test

In November, 2014 the 'safest car in America' underwent Euro NCAP crash testing. In their final report, the EURO NCAP noted:

"Readings from the passenger dummy indicated good protection of all body areas except the head. Analysis of the dummy kinematics showed that the airbag on the passenger side had 'bottomed out' i.e. there was insufficient inflation to prevent the head flattening the airbag and coming into contact with the facia, through the airbag material. Tesla investigated the issue and found an error in the airbag calibration software supplied by the vendor. Euro NCAP has been informed that this error has been corrected in all vehicles supplied to customers." The final report went on to say "In the more severe side pole test, dummy measurements of rib compressions indicated marginal protection of the chest."

Overall, the Euro NCAP gave the Tesla Model S an 82% rating for adult occupant protection and a 77% rating for child occupant protection, ranking it 22nd out of the 42 cars tested in 2014 for adult occupant protection and 32nd out of 42 for child occupant protection - below the Smart Fortwo and Kia Soul. Within the 'Large Family Car' and 'Executive' car segments, the Tesla Model S ranked dead last for both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection. That said, the Euro NCAP curiously gave the Model S a 5 star rating despite having the second lower adult occupant rating and the lowest rating for child occupant protection of the nineteen cars given a five star rating in 2014.

The 2017 Tesla Model S IIHS Crash Test

Early this morning, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released crash test results and safety ratings for four EVs, including the Tesla Model S, in an article entitled "NEAR MISS - Two All-Electric Cars Fall Short of Earning an IIHS Safety Award." The IIHS stated the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 "fall short of meeting the institute's award criteria." Specifically, the Model S earned an 'acceptable' rating in the small overlap frontal crash test due to the seat belt allowing the dummy's torso to move too far forward, which "allowed the dummy's head to hit the steering wheel hard through the airbag." The report went on to say "measurements from the dummy indicated that injuries to the head, along with the lower right leg, would be possible in a real-world crash of the same severity." While it may be unrelated, it is interesting to remember that the NHTSA issued a recall for Model S seatbelts on November 23, 2015, stating the "front seat belts may be improperly secured." In today's release, the NHTSA said Tesla plans to make changes to their seat belts to improve crash protection.

The Model S P100D also suffered an 'acceptable' roof strength rating, while the headlights received a 'poor' rating' as visibility was 'fair' on the straightaway tests while visibility was inadequate in curves in all four tests. The low beams also created "some glare." The IIHS also noted that no crash avoidance and mitigation systems were yet available in the 2017 Model S, unlike the other three EVs tested. While Tesla is in the process of introducing accident avoidance and 'Autopilot 2' software functionality to vehicles built since October, the $8,000 option is based on a new hardware suite and appears to be in the very early stages of development. This, of course, will not stop Tesla from rolling out the software to Tesla owners.

Conclusions

At this point, only Tesla Motors (and perhaps regulators) have the data to determine if the Model S is the 'safest car in America.' That said, we are pretty confident it isn't: The crash test performed by the NHTSA resulted in a rear seat failure (which was subject to a recall), an airbag failed to properly inflate in the Euro NCAP Model S test and the seatbelt (which was previously subject to a recall) allowed the crash test dummy's head to impact the steering wheel in today's IIHS safety test release. In addition, the Model S ranked merely mid-pack in the Euro NCAP tests, the P100D had only 'acceptable' roof strength, the 2017 Model S has poorly rated headlights (IIHS) and was the only EV tested without accident avoidance systems. Not surprisingly, Tesla has since removed their blog post trumpeting the 'safest car' status and now merely claims the Model S has the "Highest Safety Ranking in America." They forgot to mention their Euro NCAP scores and the today's headling that the Model S and BMW i3 "fall short of earning and IIHS Safety Award."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Both myself and my firm advise clients on Tesla Motors and have recommended that they sell short or avoid shares of TSLA.