America's Deepening Dollar Dilemma

I'm starting to have serious doubts about the whole structurally strong dollar thing.

Going into 2017, long USD was the consensus - the crowded trade to end all crowded trades. Well, if you believe the client surveys anyway:

(Chart: BofAML)

I'm not sure positioning data backs that assessment, but whatever. The point is, this is one "crowded" trade that hasn't panned out so far this year.

To be sure, there were all kinds of reasons to expect dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) strength, not the least of which was growing policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB/BoJ. But some interesting things have happened.

First, rising yields stateside have been met with rising yields elsewhere - like Germany for instance. As the yield differential (US 10s versus German 10s) narrowed, the dollar predictably came under a bit of pressure. Have a look at the following charts from SocGen, who notes that "it's not the short-term rates that matter or nominal ones, but relative real long-term yields."

(Charts: SocGen)

Of course Japanese 10s are anchored by the BoJ's yield curve control, so you have to incorporate that into your assessment of the extent to which real spreads can influence USDJPY, but you get the idea.

Next, you have to wonder about the Fed's reaction function at this point. The committee is clearly under pressure (either implicit or explicit) from the Trump administration to avoid doing anything that's going to lead to "excessive" (to quote Trump's Treasury pick) dollar appreciation. Add that to concerns about what Fed normalization would mean for China and for other EMs who have borrowed heavily in dollars and you've got the recipe for a gun shy Eccles Building.

Indeed, this gun shy-ness seems to be manifesting itself in a creeping tendency to lean towards SOMA rolloff rather than outright FF hikes when it comes to tightening (allowing the balance sheet to run down will influence the long end of the curve more than the short end, which is preferable because the dollar responds more to the short end than the long end).

And then there's the administration's weak dollar policy. That's right folks, the White House seems to have adopted its own FX regime, thus blurring the line between politics and monetary policy. I warned about that weeks ago and continued to pound the table as recently as the 24th.

Tuesday's comments from Trump's trader "advisor" Peter Navarro are further evidence that the White House is intent on implementing its weak dollar agenda via verbal FX market intervention. That's a decidedly slippery slope, but if the last week has taught us anything, it's that the new administration cares nothing about how slippery a given slope might be.

Here's what Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday morning:

US President Donald Trump has finally turned his criticism toward the weak yen. He has accused other countries of giving themselves an advantage through money supply policies and weak currency guidance, and said of Japan and China, "They play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies." Additionally, Peter Navarro, head of the White House National Trade Council, told the Financial Times that Germany "continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the US with an 'implicit Deutsche Mark' that is grossly undervalued". Trump has often complained about China, Germany, Mexico and Japan (in order of the size of their trade surpluses with the US) and has expressed his desire to pursue bilateral trade talks, including currency provisions. This would be a true game changer that basically disregards WTO trade rules and IMF currency rules. However, US demands for currency adjustments are not a matter that these countries can instantly resolve.

Make of that what you will, but again, it isn't entirely clear to me that Trump or his team care anything about WTO or IMF rules. Indeed, their entire mandate (as bestowed upon them by the American electorate) is to flout such rules.

Finally, it isn't clear that a stronger dollar is compatible with a real yield-induced Treasury selloff. You need inflation to support the bearish Treasury thesis and ultimately, you probably need a weaker dollar to support higher inflation expectations. So that's something else to consider.

Ultimately, we have to change our assessment as conditions change or risk falling behind the curve (no pun intended) due to stubbornness.

As I write this, it's Wednesday morning. Who knows if the Fed statement will do anything to give the dollar some short-term respite. The point here is that there's a tug of war going on for the fate of the long USD trade and there are multiple contingencies to consider.

For the time being it would certainly seem as though FX markets, like equity markets, are most beholden to what's now known on the Street as "tweet risk." Welcome to Trump's world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.