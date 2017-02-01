Emerging Markets Recovery Holds Promise For Consumer Staples

By Robert Buesing, Jr.

Rising interest rates and the improving growth prospects for cyclical stocks post-election have sapped interest in the defensive and income-oriented characteristics of consumer staples stocks. Yet there could be a silver lining for consumer staples in the most unexpected of places: emerging markets.

Staples have historically traded at a price/earnings premium versus the overall market due to the sector's favorable downside protection characteristics. The relative sector multiple premium reached four-year highs in mid-2016 as staples were viewed as a safe haven amidst global growth concerns and geopolitical uncertainty. However, since the election, these stocks have experienced a significant reversal, and the relative premium for the space has fallen below its median versus the S&P 500 Index (Exhibit 1). Depressed valuations, combined with the close ties of certain consumer staples product categories to developing world consumption, could offer a compelling entry point into the sector.

Exhibit 1: Consumer Staples Relative Forward P/E Looks Attractive vs. S&P 500

Source: Bloomberg.

Concerns about rising interest rates, the stronger U.S. dollar, and the threat of increased global protectionism have weighed on the consumer staples space. Yet these macro risks overshadow an improving demand picture among EM consumers. After slowing considerably post the global financial crisis, emerging market real GDP growth appears to have bottomed in 2015 and is back on the upswing relative to developed markets (Exhibit 2).

Exhibit 2: Emerging Markets Weakness is Abating

Source: IMF. Data from 2016-2021 are projections.

In most emerging markets, many consumer staples categories are very underpenetrated, and thus the categories grow roughly in-line with GDP growth. In developed markets, consumer staples categories are typically mature, and thus tend to grow under nominal GDP growth, as consumers dedicate incremental spending to more discretionary items (Exhibit 3). This makes the emerging markets even more important for the long-term growth prospects of consumer staples companies.

Meanwhile, a burgeoning middle class continues to expand across emerging markets. The EM middle class is projected to comprise 15% of the global population by 2030 according to Ernst & Young, up from just 4% in 2000. In many regions, poor local product regulation has led this consumer cohort to develop a preference for the quality and safety associated with global consumer brands. This allows staples companies to benefit from "premiumization" trends in emerging markets as well as new entrants to the category, creating a sustainable ladder for growth across price tiers.

Exhibit 3: U.S. Non-Durables (Staples) Spending Growth Has Consistently Lagged Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Growth PCE Spend 2016 ($bn) 3yr CAGR 5yr CAGR 10yr CAGR 20yr CAGR PCE Total $12,751 3.9% 3.6% 3.2% 4.5% Durables $1,403 4.2% 4.5% 2.0% 3.7% Non-Durables $2,695 1.3% 1.7% 2.6% 4.0% Services $8,653 4.8% 4.1% 3.6% 4.9%

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis through 12/31/16.

We believe the consumer companies best positioned to thrive in these regions are the ones with local market operating expertise as well as strong market shares within their product categories. Beverage and household products companies, some of which command well over 50% market share in several key markets, stand to disproportionately benefit from an EM recovery. In addition to their strong EM positioning driving their higher organic revenue growth potential versus the overall sector, these businesses also generally have sustainable moats and favorable margin expansion opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.