Monthly Performance Review - January 2017

The new year started out in a quiet manner with only a few stocks moving significantly. Long ideas continue to hold so far.

Through this, I want to build a strong habit of looking back at my own reasoning. The review will be heavily skewed to stocks where my thesis might be wrong.

I believe in transparency when doing equity research, therefore every month I publish performance of every ticker that I wrote an article on alongside the initial thesis.

In order to increase the latter in August last year I introduced a monthly review of all of the tickers that I am actively covering alongside my initial thoughts about the stocks. I think this can be beneficial for the following reasons:

Learning exercise - I will primarily focus on stocks where my initial thesis was wrong. I will try to understand why, how to prevent this from happening in the future and what should one do about this fact.

Increased frequency of thesis updates - This will be beneficial for people that are following specific tickers and might be interested in the latest developments that are not necessarily asking for a full-blown update.

Creating a database - It is always fun, to look back and either laugh about failures or cheer about winners.

I am doing so through the following simple table, which I publish at the end of each month.

Notes: The price at the origin is the opening price on the date of the first publication and the current price is the closing price on last trading day of the month. The original thesis that is labeled Neutral (LONG) is a thesis where I have a positive view on the stock, but for whatever reason I do not believe it the right time to buy. The same goes for Neutral (Short). I do not judge neutral ratings unless the share price movement is significant and I missed an opportunity to be on the right side of the trade. This is slightly subjective. Feel free to address any neutral rating that you believe I got wrong.

I also add two indices that can be used to 'benchmark' the performance of the covered stocks. I chose Russell 2000 due to its small-cap bias and Russell 3000 in order to track the overall market.

During the reviews I will not be talking about every stock, but rather ones that I started to cover in the past month, the ones I am wrong about, or that are undergoing significant developments.

January Highlights;

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

This company, which is focused on niche construction tools such as grinders, sanders and drills (both retail and industrial offering), offers an interesting opportunity for a long-term investment. The company's valuation is now unreasonable as it is trading around NCAV while the fundamental operations are strong. This also does not even take into account the significant amount of over depreciated real estate.

The issue here is management, who strained the company's cash flow due to dubious acquisition strategy and their excessive compensation. On top of that, the insiders own a significant portion of the shares and thus it is difficult to do much about it. That being said there is an activist involved and thus this should not present such a challenge to unlocking the value as it has in the past. The recently announced dividend policy could also be seen as a positive development.

The share price appreciation though might be a long-term process and therefore the position in the stock should be held with a long-term outlook (2-3 years+).

Dynacq Healthcare (NASDAQ:DYII)

This company that operates one general acute hospital in Texas is an interesting speculative opportunity despite the significant operational losses and the risks regarding the ownership. The reason is that the company has significant legal liabilities that might be resolved in the company's favor which could then create a significant mispricing.

As the management is trying to already shut down the operations (as mentioned in a tender offer for the rest of the public shares), should the litigation be resolved the company is less likely to be liquidated. This would then allow shareholders to straightforwardly benefit from the outcome.

Currently, the company is still likely trading below its NCAV value (including the legal liability) but due to a sizable cash burn this might last only until next quarter. Should the litigation be resolved the upside would be significant as the amount of liabilities on the balance sheet is roughly $15 million and the current market capitalization is around $1 million.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

This niche manufacturer reported its Q2 results which more or less confirmed that the company will need significantly increased revenue to be able to break even. While the management mentions that some of its products are growing, I am not sure if there is enough potential.

That being said the company might be able to slash a significant portion of its operational costs through going dark (or potentially private) and it is also likely that the current valuation (trading around NCAV) might not reflect the over depreciated real estate part of which is currently on sale. Should they receive the asking price this could give the company the cash it needs to turn around the operations and potentially minimize the downside.

For now though the stock is best left on a watchlist.

Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY)

I believe that the company's recent results should warrant a long position as they acquired a company that should be able to offset the continuous decline in the Cable division. That should be more stable than the Telecommunications division which ended up in a loss in the most recent quarter.

The margin of safety is also further supported by the amount of over depreciated real estate that the company could be holding on its books and thus the downside should be minimal at the current prices.

This stock surprisingly appreciated in the middle of the last month, but I believe that my thesis continues to hold. The movement was not based on the back of any major fundamental news (the only new information was that on the 30th of December HazardPro was approved for use in an explosive environment). It is also unlikely that the company's Q4 results should be materially better than what the company showcased so far. Thus it could be that this was predominantly trading activity.

Emerson Radio (NYSEMKT:MSN)

As the company's share price is consistently increasing it might be that the management did indeed start to repurchase shares which could then further support the view for a statistical position. I would though wait until the release of the results in order to see whether the cash burn did not get worse.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

I would watch this one closely as the ethanol parent (NASDAQ:GPRE) on which the company is completely reliant might face issues from the Trump administration. GPP continues to trade on the basis of dividend yield, not fundamentals.

What would normally follow would be a table of stocks that I am not going to cover actively anymore due to the fact that the thesis has played out or because I was wrong and I failed to catch or understand the investment opportunity that might have been in the stock. I do not have any such stock to 'discontinue'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WILC, SGMA, AEY.

