Coach Looks Like A Good Long

The brand is restoring its upscale status, with handbags priced above $400 accounting for more than half of the total sales.

Coach (NYSE:COH) has reported a strong Q2, confirming a positive trend begun in Q4 2016. The company has been able to post better than expected revenue and earnings, supported by an improvement in margins and an acceleration in comps. The company seems to be able to restore its upscale status, and will grow even more when tourist spending starts to accelerate. I think the combination of improving margins, rising tourist spending, rock-solid balance sheet and high dividend yield set the stage for an attractive buy.

Coach shares had started to fall far before the general weakness in the fashion and retail industry took place. The company was negatively affected by rising competition in the affordable luxury market, and by the rising popularity of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) and a few other brands, which ended up gaining market share at the expense of Coach. The company hasn't been able to fight competition effectively, while the aggressive discounts and excessive footprint expansion in North America ended up damaging the brand.

The stock has been in a long downtrend since 2012, but it is now trading above the bottom reached in late 2015.

In order to revitalize the brand and stop the decline in sales and margins, the company has put in place a series of measures such as closing underperforming stores, cutting down on online flash-sales, adjusting their pricing and trying to manage inventory more efficiently. Despite the initial difficulties, the company has shown positive growth numbers for several quarters, at least in terms of comparable sales. In particular, the company has re-established revenue and comps growth in Q3 2016.

Coach second quarter results were rather positive. The company was able deliver top-line growth in each of its segments.

Net sales totaled $1.32 billion, a 4% increase over the corresponding period of 2016, while gross margin was 68.6%, compared to 67.4% in Q2 2016. Coach Brand North America comparable store sales increased 3%.

The company was also able to report an improvement in operating margin, which was 21.0% versus 20.5% in Q2 2016.

All these numbers are very positive, and it's not a surprise that the stock reacted in a positive way, climbing by 3.80% after the release. In a North American market still characterized by a significant weakness in the retail space and with affordable luxury damaged by excessive discounts at department stores, being able to improve comps at such a nice rate is a bullish signal. Especially if we consider that the 3% rise indicates at acceleration from Q1 2017 and Q4 2016, when comps rose by 2%.

Besides the unquestionably positive financials, it's important to underline why the company was able to post improving sales and margins, despite the weak environment. In particular, Coach has managed to gain back customers for handbags priced above $400. Andre Cohen, president of North America and global marketing declared:

The penetration of the above $400 price brackets increased to nearly 50% of handbags sales, up from about 30% last year and generated another positive comp on a sales and unit basis.

Besides the positive performance in the handbag segment in North America, driven by a higher penetration rate in higher priced handbags, Coach reported a strong performance of the Stuart Weitzman division, which saw sales growing by 26%. Outside North America, the company reported a strong performance in Europe and a few Asian markets such as Japan, Hong Kong and, at least in constant currency, mainland China.

The company's performance has been positive on many fronts and not just this quarter. After the third consecutive quarter of improving sales and comps, I think the market will become more positive about the company's turnaround efforts.

Operating margins are not yet comparable to the golden years of growth (see table below), but are significantly better than in the last 3 years and indicate a significant improvement in the brand's pricing power. Coach has shown to be able to restore part of its upscale luster by drastically reducing online flash sales, although it had a negative effect on e-commerce sales, and by exiting 25% of department stores.

I think that, in order to trigger a significant uptrend, the stock and other names in the fashion industry such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) need the help of external factors. I am bullish on the sector and I think that there are some positive signals we should not underestimate.

American and European companies in the fashion and luxury industry have recently reported improving results, with names such as Ferragamo (OTCPK:SFRGF) (OTCPK:SFRGY), Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) and Coach itself citing a slight improvement in spending from tourists as a positive factor. As I said in other articles, the improvement in Chinese tourist spending is a strong bullish factor for the whole industry, and unless a trade war between China and the U.S. takes place, we can expect tourist spending to gradually recover, supported by more stable currencies.

I think investing in COH is not a bad bet in the current situation. It will become a good momentum play if the company continues to manage the turnaround effectively and if the industry starts to benefit from a more stable currency and increasing tourist spending.

Coach has a rock solid balance sheet. Just consider that as of December 31, the company had a current ratio of 3.86 (current assets/current liabilities) and a debt to equity of 0.66, while it is expected to generate more than $300 million in free cash flow. The company also pays quarterly dividends of $0.34 per share, which translates into a dividend yield of 3.6%.

I think that the improving performance, together with a rock solid balance sheet and a high dividend yield have set the stage for an attractive risk/reward. Investors can take advantage of the company's efforts to re-establish growth, while the high dividend yield can give some downside protection.

